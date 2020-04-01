HFAAC: Introducing Amy Sue Nathan and THE LAST BATHING BEAUTY

Welcome to the latest video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series! Today we’re profiling Amy Sue Nathan and her new release, THE LAST BATHING BEAUTY, which releases today in paperback! And though we used the word “Introducing” in this title, Amy is in truth a long-time member and friend of the WU community.
Please help spread the word for Amy by directing folks to this video or to her website.
Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! We have included a book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, her publisher.
About
Comments
Beth Havey says
Hi Amy,
Great seeing you here. Congrats on the book and stay well, Beth
Amy Sue Nathan says
Thanks Beth!
Barbara Morrison says
Thanks for being here, Amy. We all need some escape reading now, don’t we? What a great title! It calls up so many memories and raises interesting questions. Titles are always the hardest part of writing for me.
Amy Sue Nathan says
Sometimes they are, but don’t let that hold you back!