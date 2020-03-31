HFAAC: Introducing Anita Kushwaha and SECRET LIVES OF MOTHERS & DAUGHTERS

Welcome to the latest video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series! Today we’re profiling Anita Kushwaha and her new release, SECRET LIVES OF MOTHERS & DAUGHTERS. Much thanks to Anita for taking the time to share her epigraph and the meaning behind it — useful for writers considering epigraphs for the own work.

Please help spread the word for Anita’s new release by directing folks to this video, to her website, or to any book online book retailer.

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.