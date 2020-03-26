shopify analytics ecommerce tracking
The Beauty is in the Words

By

Yesterday I was listless, sitting at my desk, trying to brainstorm topics to write for this month’s post. It wasn’t that I lacked ideas, but they all felt so plebeian in light of what’s happening out there. So I stared at a blank document, for a long time. I went for a walk and returned to the document, and stared. For a long time. What did I usually write about, I kept asking myself. How can I share where I am in my writing life in a way that’s meaningful, now, today, amidst all of this—when I can’t even write? Finally, I began—where each day should always begin—with a gratitude list.

Right now, I’m:

  • learning to be patient again, or better or longer
  • teaching my kids in inventive ways and seeing their minds expand
  • enjoying nature in a way I haven’t in a long time
  • appreciating technology and the way it keeps me connected to the people I love
  • reading books like mad from my TBR list
  • forgiving myself if the words don’t come, or come very slowly
  • witnessing heroism and generosity of spirit from so many, in so many glorious ways

And witnessing one of those moments of generosity yesterday is what inspired this post. After I swallowed a lump in my throat, I went looking for beauty. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that I found beauty where I often shelter, and find solace.

In the words.

I went to my shelves and pulled out several volumes of poetry I’d long since neglected. I used to read it most nights before bed for many years, but with a busy life and so much competing for my attention, I’d abandoned it. As I cracked volume after volume, I realized how much I needed this lost ritual. Yesterday, I spent hours reading poetry, from many different poets. Startling, beautiful, soul-filling poetry, and suddenly, I couldn’t wait to write. (I also ordered 3 new volumes to be delivered, pronto.)

Normally, I’d share a list of tips to help us use poetry in our writing, whether it be to infuse the story with some underlining symbolism, or to learn the weight of each word. To strengthen our craft by practicing wordplay. Instead, today, I’d like to share a few little pieces of beauty I found. I hope they bring you joy or inspire thought or encourage you to reread your favorite passages in your favorite books so you, too, will be filled up again and turn to your own pages to do what we love best. To write.

 

An excerpt from:

A Brave and Startling Truth by Maya Angelou

We, this people, on this small and drifting planet
Whose hands can strike with such abandon
That in a twinkling, life is sapped from the living
Yet those same hands can touch with such healing, irresistible tenderness
That the haughty neck is happy to bow
And the proud back is glad to bend
Out of such chaos, of such contradiction
We learn that we are neither devils nor divines

 

As a Child I Walked by Jewel Kilcher

As a child I walked
with noisy fingers
along the hemline
of so many meadows
back home

Green fabric
stretched out
shy earth
shock of sky

I’d sit on logs like pulpits
listen to the sermon
of sparrows
and find god in Simplicity,
there amongst the dandelion
and thorn

 

Auguries of Innocence by William Blake

To see the world in a grain of sand
And a heaven in a wild flower;
Hold infinity in your hand,
And eternity in an hour.

 

Bond and Free by Robert Frost

Love has earth to which she clings
With hills and circling arms about—
Wall within wall to shut fear out.
But Thought has need of no such things,
For Thought has a pair of dauntless wings.

On snow and sand and surf, I see
Where Love has left a printed trace
With straining in the world’s embrace.
And such is Love and glad to be.
But Thought has shaken his ankles free.

Thought cleaves the interstellar gloom
And sits in Sirius’ disc all night,
Till day makes him retrace his flight,
With smell of burning on every plume,
Back past the sun to an earthly room.

His gains in heaven are what they are.
Yet some say Love by being thrall
And simply staying possesses all
In several beauty that Thought fares far
To find fused in another star.

And lastly, I leave you with a little poem that expresses a sentiment that I’m willing to bet everyone at our beloved community at Writer Unboxed feels deeply as storytellers.

A Book by Emily Dickinson

THERE is no frigate like a book
To take us lands away,
Nor any courses like a page
Of prancing poetry.
This traverse may the poorest take
Without oppress of toll;
How frugal is the chariot
That bears a human soul!

What are you grateful for these dark days, or what is inspiring you, whether it be in writing or some other creative outlet? Perhaps the inspiration is merely to brave another day in an uncertain world.   

About Heather Webb

Heather Webb is the international bestselling and award-winning author of 6 historical novels set in France, including her latest Meet Me in Monaco and Ribbons of Scarlet. In 2015, Rodin’s Lover was a Goodread’s Top Pick, and in 2018, Last Christmas in Paris won the Women's Fiction STAR Award. To date, Heather’s books have sold in over a dozen countries worldwide and received national starred reviews. As a freelance editor, Heather has helped over two dozen writers sign with agents, and go on to sell at market. When not writing, Heather feeds her cookbook addiction, geeks out on history and pop culture, and looks for excuses to head to the other side of the world.

  1. Excellent post, Heather. At times like this, the beauty of poetry calms the worried mind.

    I’ve been enjoying the Shakespearean sonnets superbly delivered by Sir Patrick Stewart on Twitter, under the hashtag #ASonnetADay. Delightful! It seems like artists from every medium are doing their part to make the most of a bad situation.

    And then there are those competing in the #CoronavirusChallenge. What fools these mortals be! It prompted me to write the following:

    There was a young fellow named Cyrus,
    Who licked toilets, despite the C-virus.
    It went viral, you see,
    Not the video, but he!
    Now his headstone is writ in Papyrus.

    Okay, so I’m no Maya Angelou.

    Stay put, stay safe, and, hard as it may be, do. not. lick. any. toilets.

    • LOL. You always make me laugh. What a gift you have for humor, Mike. Perhaps you should consider writing a satire. I’m willing to bet you’d write it splendidly!

      And thank you for the tip. I just followed Sir Patrick Stewart! Shakespeare is near and dear so I can’t wait to see his readings.

      Reply

  2. Mary Oliver’s “Instructions for living a life”:
    Pay attention
    Be astonished
    Tell about it

    And Mary Oliver’s poem “Mindful” — too long to post all of it so here is the beginning …

    Every day I see or hear something that more or less
    kills me with delight, that leaves me like a needle
    in the haystack of light
    It is what I was born for—to look, to listen,
    to lose myself inside this soft world—
    to instruct myself over and over
    in joy and acclamation

  3. Hey Heather–I just had an epiphany yesterday. I decided to set aside a couple of my current reads. They’re both fairly hot, recent releases from my genre. I’m not big on DNF-ing books, and for me it seems like the perfect time to sink into a big epic fantasy. But these two just seemed so… I don’t know–frivolous, maybe?

    To match the moment, I’m looking for depth and meaning. And feeling. I’m digging for it in my own WIP right now. But it would be nice to have both a distraction from it, and some inspiration for it. Maybe I’ve been looking in the wrong places. Maybe some poetry will match the moment for me. Love the Blake excerpt.

    Thanks for helping me to course-correct. Here’s to finding beauty in words, both as seekers and providers. Wishing you a healthy, and productive, household!

    • Vaughn, I’m glad you’ve embraced the DNF! It took me years to do the same, but something happened along my publishing journey that somehow gave me permission to not “waste time” on books that didn’t captivate me. I confess, I find I DNF a lot of books these days at this point. There are loads of “okay” books, some “decent” books, and fewer “amazing’ books. And sometimes a book doesn’t have to be amazing, but it has to be “just right” for my frame of mind. Yes, perhaps you need something completely different from what you typically read, or some poetry, or humor, or just something else to inspire you.

      I think this is one of the true and few beauties of the time we’re in right now–we’re being challenged to see the world differently. This is a writer’s dream, if we work it right.

      Love your comments as always.

  4. I had a writing professor in MFA school who started every class with a favorite poem. This brought back those days and memories. I shall have to dig through my dusty poetry books and find some favorites and some unread. Thanks!

    • Hi Michele!

      I see the merit in that exercise these days. I’m severely missing poetry in my life these days. I’m really happy to have rediscovered it! Happy hunting. <3

      Reply

  5. Hmm… I may need to find my box of poetry books that I haven’t unpacked yet. Perhaps that’s the reading material I’m craving right now.

    Thank you for this reminder that poetry is often the cure for what ails the weary soul.

    Ruth

  6. Over the past decade I have slowly amassed a collection of poetry books from various living poets to supplement my beloved dead poets. Most of them I found through The Writer’s Almanac, a daily five-minute podcast put together by Garrison Keillor that includes interesting facts about artists, writers, scientists, and other figures, some known, some until then unknown to me. He ends each one with a poem, often from a living poet. I’ve purchased so many of their books after hearing his selections. I HIGHLY recommend the podcast. You can get it on garrisonkeillor.com or have Alexa play it or subscribe and have it emailed to you (that’s what I do). I start almost every day with it.

    I also write my own poetry here and there. I’ll share what I wrote on March 19th after staring at Twitter for a while, wondering what to say into the void:

    Status Update

    I have nothing to say
    yet I must say it—
    that I have nothing to say—
    nothing interesting
    nothing clever
    nothing controversial
    (whether intended or otherwise)
    I have nothing to say
    to any of you
    but I must say something
    because you are out there
    scrolling
    wanting to see
    what people have to say
    (not me, necessarily)
    just anyone
    anything to fill the silence
    I must somehow say nothing
    so it seems like something
    to you
    I must fill in your space
    and you must fill in mine
    as far as the character count
    will allow, as far as
    meaning can be stretched—
    spread over barren lives
    like white paint
    over white canvas
    adding up to so much
    nothing
    filling an emptiness
    that was not there
    until the possibility of filling it was

  8. A big thanks for reminding me to read more poetry.

    Everytime I see Robert Frosts’ name I’m reminded of his fire and ice poem. In it, he compares two destructive forces, and hate is represented as ice. When I read it, I think about how destructive indifference is. Being cold to each other is one way our world could come apart.
    Here’s the poem:

    Some say the world will end in fire,

    Some say in ice.

    From what I’ve tasted of desire

    I hold with those who favor fire.

    But if it had to perish twice,

    I think I know enough of hate

    To say that for destruction ice

    Is also great

    And would suffice.

    • James,

      That poem is one of my favorites! What’s funny is it reminds me a little of Game of Thrones now. :)

      May poetry continue to inspire you (and all of us)!

  10. Wonderful post, Heather, and yes, what a great reminder of the beauty of words… Thank you for the inspiration. I didn’t start reading poetry until later in life, and now I can’t imagine getting through the tough times without it. I have two very well-known poems that I read regularly when I need to remind myself that this, too, shall pass:

    “The Peace of Wild Things”
    Wendell Berry

    When despair for the world grows in me
    and I wake in the night at the least sound
    in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,
    I go and lie down where the wood drake
    rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
    I come into the peace of wild things
    who do not tax their lives with forethought
    of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
    And I feel above me the day-blind stars
    waiting with their light. For a time
    I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.

    **

    The Tide Rises, the Tide Falls
    BY HENRY WADSWORTH LONGFELLOW

    The tide rises, the tide falls,
    The twilight darkens, the curlew calls;
    Along the sea-sands damp and brown
    The traveller hastens toward the town,
    And the tide rises, the tide falls.

    Darkness settles on roofs and walls,
    But the sea, the sea in the darkness calls;
    The little waves, with their soft, white hands,
    Efface the footprints in the sands,
    And the tide rises, the tide falls.

    The morning breaks; the steeds in their stalls
    Stamp and neigh, as the hostler calls;
    The day returns, but nevermore
    Returns the traveller to the shore,
    And the tide rises, the tide falls.

    • Oh, thank you so much for sharing these, Barb. Both are stunning, and there’s nothing we need to remember more right now than, “this too shall pass”.

      Reply

  12. Heather, I started reading a poem a day to my teens, about a week ago! It’s been fun to find poems for them (mostly I look for light poetry–or poems connected to conversations we’ve had); and they groan whenever I say it’s poetry time, but I think they kind of get a kick out of it too. (I read aloud with a LOT of fervor.) :) Thanks for this reminder to find poems for myself, too.

    • What a great idea, Heather. My kids grew up on Shel Silverstein–we even have the discs so they can hear him read the poems as well–and they’re all but memorized. One day, I hope they realize how much poetry has played a part in the shaping of their hearts and souls and little minds.

      Reply

    • It feels so important to remember the beauty right now, doesn’t it?

      May these troubling times move swiftly past.

      Reply

  14. Heather, there is no frigate like a book. I love Neruda and Rilke (and Billy Collins too), but I haven’t taken up a book of poetry in a while. There’s time now—I’m going to roam through my books, and even if I don’t find the right poetry book, just touching my books and looking at covers will be healing.

    Thanks for the suggestion and be well!

    Oh, by the way, Patrick Stewart is reading Shakespearean sonnets on his Twitter feed @SirPatStew

  15. Thanks, Heather! Yes, poetry and music are what I crave now. Here’s one by Lucille Clifton.

    blessing the boats
    (at St. Mary’s)

    may the tide
    that is entering even now
    the lip of our understanding
    carry you out
    beyond the face of fear
    may you kiss
    the wind then turn from it
    certain that it will
    love your back may you
    open your eyes to water
    water waving forever
    and may you in your innocence
    sail through this to that

    • Lovely, Barbara. Thanks for sharing.

      I’ve been listening to loads of soothing music, too. Opera, for one!

      Reply

  16. There is such power in words. They transport us and make us realize we are capable of so much more than mundane existence. Lovely choices, Heather. And the poems of those who shared as well.

    I was walking along the coast yesterday, feeling a bit down at my own reduced income circumstances during this terrible time. As I wandered along the shore towards sunset, signs were everywhere reminding us of the economic toll the pandemic has taken. There were “Closed due to Coronavirus” signs on restaurants, bars, shops and even the beach. A normally bustling southern California tourist village was shuttered, a stark reminder that there were people in far worse circumstances than mine. I can still enjoy the beauty of a coastal stroll, the magic of a radiant sunset, a stocked fridge and the comfort of my loving husband and exuberant new rescue dog.

    As I wandered back through my neighborhood, I noticed a colorful chalk drawing on the footpath outside a house with the words, “HOPE” and then “Stay Safe and Have Fun” in a childish hand. I think that’s all we can do until the future becomes a little brighter.

  17. The Fiddler of Dooney by William Butler Yeats

    WHEN I play on my fiddle in Dooney,
    Folk dance like a wave of the sea;
    My cousin is priest in Kilvarnet,
    My brother in Moharabuiee.

    I passed my brother and cousin:
    They read in their books of prayer;
    I read in my book of songs
    I bought at the Sligo fair.

    When we come at the end of time,
    To Peter sitting in state,
    He will smile on the three old spirits,
    But call me first through the gate;

    For the good are always the merry,
    Save by an evil chance,
    And the merry love the fiddle
    And the merry love to dance:

    And when the folk there spy me,
    They will all come up to me,
    With ‘Here is the fiddler of Dooney!’
    And dance like a wave of the sea.

  18. P.S.

    Why Then Do We Not Despair? by Anna Akhmatova

    Everything is plundered, betrayed, sold,
    Death’s great black wing scrapes the air,
    Misery gnaws to the bone.
    Why then do we not despair?

    By day, from the surrounding woods,
    cherries blow summer into town;
    at night the deep transparent skies
    glitter with new galaxies.

    And the miraculous comes so close
    to the ruined, dirty houses —
    something not known to anyone at all,
    but wild in our breast for centuries.

  20. Heather, thanks for sharing these poems. I am grateful for friends, family, health, and my writing community. I am inspired by how many people are pulling together for the greater good during this challenging time. It is a strange and scary time, but we must try to keep a positive attitude and keep in touch with our loved ones. And, stay safe, stay home. Thanks again for sharing your thoughts and insights.

    Reply

