The Beauty is in the Words

Yesterday I was listless, sitting at my desk, trying to brainstorm topics to write for this month’s post. It wasn’t that I lacked ideas, but they all felt so plebeian in light of what’s happening out there. So I stared at a blank document, for a long time. I went for a walk and returned to the document, and stared. For a long time. What did I usually write about, I kept asking myself. How can I share where I am in my writing life in a way that’s meaningful, now, today, amidst all of this—when I can’t even write? Finally, I began—where each day should always begin—with a gratitude list.

Right now, I’m:

learning to be patient again, or better or longer

teaching my kids in inventive ways and seeing their minds expand

enjoying nature in a way I haven’t in a long time

appreciating technology and the way it keeps me connected to the people I love

reading books like mad from my TBR list

forgiving myself if the words don’t come, or come very slowly

witnessing heroism and generosity of spirit from so many, in so many glorious ways

And witnessing one of those moments of generosity yesterday is what inspired this post. After I swallowed a lump in my throat, I went looking for beauty. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that I found beauty where I often shelter, and find solace.

In the words.

I went to my shelves and pulled out several volumes of poetry I’d long since neglected. I used to read it most nights before bed for many years, but with a busy life and so much competing for my attention, I’d abandoned it. As I cracked volume after volume, I realized how much I needed this lost ritual. Yesterday, I spent hours reading poetry, from many different poets. Startling, beautiful, soul-filling poetry, and suddenly, I couldn’t wait to write. (I also ordered 3 new volumes to be delivered, pronto.)

Normally, I’d share a list of tips to help us use poetry in our writing, whether it be to infuse the story with some underlining symbolism, or to learn the weight of each word. To strengthen our craft by practicing wordplay. Instead, today, I’d like to share a few little pieces of beauty I found. I hope they bring you joy or inspire thought or encourage you to reread your favorite passages in your favorite books so you, too, will be filled up again and turn to your own pages to do what we love best. To write.

An excerpt from:

A Brave and Startling Truth by Maya Angelou

We, this people, on this small and drifting planet

Whose hands can strike with such abandon

That in a twinkling, life is sapped from the living

Yet those same hands can touch with such healing, irresistible tenderness

That the haughty neck is happy to bow

And the proud back is glad to bend

Out of such chaos, of such contradiction

We learn that we are neither devils nor divines

As a Child I Walked by Jewel Kilcher

As a child I walked

with noisy fingers

along the hemline

of so many meadows

back home

Green fabric

stretched out

shy earth

shock of sky

I’d sit on logs like pulpits

listen to the sermon

of sparrows

and find god in Simplicity,

there amongst the dandelion

and thorn

Auguries of Innocence by William Blake

To see the world in a grain of sand

And a heaven in a wild flower;

Hold infinity in your hand,

And eternity in an hour.

Bond and Free by Robert Frost

Love has earth to which she clings

With hills and circling arms about—

Wall within wall to shut fear out.

But Thought has need of no such things,

For Thought has a pair of dauntless wings.

On snow and sand and surf, I see

Where Love has left a printed trace

With straining in the world’s embrace.

And such is Love and glad to be.

But Thought has shaken his ankles free.

Thought cleaves the interstellar gloom

And sits in Sirius’ disc all night,

Till day makes him retrace his flight,

With smell of burning on every plume,

Back past the sun to an earthly room.

His gains in heaven are what they are.

Yet some say Love by being thrall

And simply staying possesses all

In several beauty that Thought fares far

To find fused in another star.

And lastly, I leave you with a little poem that expresses a sentiment that I’m willing to bet everyone at our beloved community at Writer Unboxed feels deeply as storytellers.

A Book by Emily Dickinson

THERE is no frigate like a book

To take us lands away,

Nor any courses like a page

Of prancing poetry.

This traverse may the poorest take

Without oppress of toll;

How frugal is the chariot

That bears a human soul!

What are you grateful for these dark days, or what is inspiring you, whether it be in writing or some other creative outlet? Perhaps the inspiration is merely to brave another day in an uncertain world.

