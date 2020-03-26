HFAAC: Introducing Samantha Bailey and WOMAN ON THE EDGE

Welcome to the latest video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series!

Today we’re profiling Samantha Bailey and her new release, WOMAN ON THE EDGE. Many thanks to Samantha for taking the time to tell us about her road to publication.

Anyone who needs a lesson in perseverance especially needs to watch Samantha’s video! Truly inspiring.

Please help spread the word for Samantha by directing folks to this video, to her website, or to any book online book retailer.

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.