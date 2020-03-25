HFAAC: Introducing J Anderson Coats and SPINDLE AND DAGGER

Welcome to the latest video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series! Today we’re profiling J Anderson Coats and her new release, SPINDLE AND DAGGER.

What I most appreciate about this video is that J Anderson shares with us how survival became thematic in her story. She has both lived the life of a survivor and thought deeply about it as a reader. Many thanks to her for sharing so deeply, and for being with us today.

Please help spread the word for J Anderson Coats by directing folks to this video, to her website, or to any book online book retailer.

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.