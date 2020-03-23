There’s this pervasive idea that the writer writes best in solitude – from Walden Pond to Salinger’s shed. And I’m sure there were a few of us writers – at least for a few indulgent moments – thought that self-isolation might be exactly what their work needed. It turns out that panic and deep fear and loss of wages and children suddenly not in school and being cut off or cooped up or desperately tending to others who are more vulnerable amid a pandemic is not the self-isolation we had in mind.
Can we still be creating in the time of quarantine? Some of us can’t, for many reasons. But if you’ve clicked on this piece, it’s likely that you’re someone who can.
If so, how? I don’t claim to have answers but here are a few thoughts.
1. Can you let the writing protect you? Try to carve out time and make it absolute. No bouncing back to the news. Keep your phone far away from you. Try to make the time at the page a world that you can step into – for a time, the only world that exists.
2. Don’t beat yourself up if this is hard. You should be rethinking your priorities; and it might be difficult — in light of all that’s going on — to prioritize your craft. The other day, I wrote a paragraph — that was it and not a hard paragraph — and I was pretty sure I deserved a parade.
Also if the work feels forced or faked or simply awful to make, remember that when this work is actually finished, no one (not even you, most likely) will remember whether you wrote it on a great writing day when everything felt organic, hitting full stride, or awful. The writing will exist and sometimes that’s all that you should ask of a first draft. It will have been rewritten — no matter how it was conceived. Sculptors begin with lump of clay. We have to sit down and make the lump. So do your future self a favor and create even when you’re faking it. (The first part of this – no one will know how you felt when writing it – might have come from Neil Gaiman, but for the life of me, I can’t find the quote.)
3. Creating something from nothing might be hard right now. If so, this could be a great time to give and take notes. If so, offer to read for people in exchange for getting read. This will also help combat the isolation of self-isolation. You could work on building those relationships with collaborative types, strengthen ties with other writers who might be feeling the same way. The ties you form now could be crucial and lasting – beyond the current crisis.
4. You also might want to form groups to keep up your accountability. These do not have to be writers. Anyone with goals will work – people trying to get fit, creating other art forms, learning a new language. My students have made charts where they check in and update their hours. A warning: For some people — type-As — this is too much. But in general, accountability research shows that it really works.
5. If you’re a cafe writer — you know who you are, the types who benefit from having to flex your attention muscle — recreate those cues at home. Create an atmosphere that’s noisy. There is actually a YouTube video called “One Hour of HQ Coffee Shop Background Noise.” You can also put on the television, background music, chatty videos. Keep your phone near so you can ignore it. Is coffee or tea part of the ritual? Then add them.
For those with kids, I’m assuming you’ve got your own background noise. (More on kids below…)
6. If you’ve never worked with music, now is the time. My writing-with-music results are mixed. But there was one time when I put on some Hans Zimmer on loop and I wrote a very moody piece very quickly. I suggest headphones, if possible, so it really gives you a full other-world feel, cut off and spinning.
7. Take breaks. This is always smart. People think that prolific writers must push through even when burnt out. I’ve found the opposite to be true among high-producing writers. They know when to walk away and recharge. If you have access to the great outdoors, they still work. Try to get out in nature or, cat-like, at least move to a sunny window. Or call a friend. Or eat an apple. Or plan your shower specifically for recharging. Or put on music and move your body. Do a ten-minute yoga stretch video. Or a few Marshall Fitness dance videos.
8. If you have kids, I get it. I have four kids. Three were born over five years and then a fourth. Here’s my advice: jot. That’s it. Jot and be dreamy and jot some more. (An upcoming post will focus specifically on Creativity in the time of Quarantine with Kids.)
9. This is a little more hardcore. It’s what I said to son who’s a college athlete.
First, imagine coming up for air in the coming weeks (months), blinking into the bright light, atrophied.
Second, imagine that you and your teammates created a system — a game — where you kept each other going, pushed each other hard, and you emerge from this time with real results — faster times, better endurance, more shots on goal.
Pick one.
My hope here isn’t for him to get faster times, better endurance, and more shots on goal. My hope is that he has something to fix his eye on, that he feels like he can still have some measure of control in a world that feels out of control.
For the writer: First, imagine not having carved out time to write each day. Second, imagine that you have prioritized and carved out time to write each day.
Pick one.
My hope for my fellow writers isn’t an accumulation of new work. It’s that you have something to fix your eye on, that you feel like you can still have some measure of control in a world that feels out of control.
10. This is a little more big-picture.
This isn’t an easy time for any of us. And for some it’s going to get much harder. There is going to be real suffering. Real loss. And it will be unquantifiable.
For me, when I’ve had to deal with trauma and loss, personally, I’ve been able to write and I’ve not been able to write. When I have been able to write, I’ve moved through the fear and grief more steadily, in a more grounded way.
Right now, I feel trapped in a moment that feels suspended and surreal. For me, the real reason to keep creating is that the writing holds me in place. It allows me, for brief periods of time, to rise up and have a bit of distance – like being able to find a seam in the universe, open it, and slip through.
How is your creativity holding up under quarantine? What strategies are working for you? What’s been the hardest part?
Comments
Barbara Morrison says
What a timely post, Julianna. I, too, initially thought this would be a great time to write, but have found other responsibilities multiplying. Your #4–having an accountability partner–has been the most helpful in keeping my focus.
I love this: “My hope for my fellow writers isn’t an accumulation of new work. It’s that you have something to fix your eye on, that you feel like you can still have some measure of control in a world that feels out of control.”
You’re right that it is the helplessness that bothers me most, and sends me looking for things I can control, places I can help.
Thank you!
Heather Webb says
Hi Julianna,
This is sound and encouraging advice. Thanks for sharing it today. I find myself vacillating between my writing acting as an anchor, and the next day, finding it almost impossible to do at all. Having the kids and husband around has upended everything. (Never mind the world being turned inside-out and the fear and stress that brings, etc)
I think one of the most difficult aspects of all of this is having a lack of direction day to day, and no structure, so I’ve created one for the family. I made a schedule with time blocks just as it would be at school and posted it on the fridge. At first the kids protested, but they fell into line quite quickly and check the schedule regularly, so they can see what’s next. There’s a lot less moping and general malaise so I think it’s working. At least for now. It’s helping my husband and me to be much more productive as well.
Good luck to you and yours with your creating. Be well!
Jennifer Laffin says
I’m working hard to give myself some grace in these trying times. Thank you for your words of encouragement and light!
Barbara Linn Probst says
Thank you for this lovely post. I didn’t think I could bear another post on this topic, but yours is different. It lifts my spirits without downplaying the reality we face. I especially appreciate the reminder that the writing (whether it’s a page or a paragraph) will exist, no matter the circumstances under which it was written. And the youtube video of coffee shop noise—ˆI love it! We need to find what helps, and one of the ways to do that is by giving to others, like offering to read what friends are working on even if I can’t seem to produce much myself. Thank you again!
Mary Incontro says
Thanks for the words of wisdom. So good to know I’m not alone with uncertainty as I write. A crazy thing happened to me after 9/11. I, a lifelong reader (the kid who read in the closet at night with a flashlight), could no longer read. I couldn’t concentrate. I’d pick up a book and try but I couldn’t make it through a page. It was months before it all came back.
In these times, I’m reading a lot and it’s a blessing. I’m hoping there’s a transference of sorts to my capacity to write.
Stay well.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Julianna–You’ve gotten me feeling pretty damn lucky (and also to realize my privilege). I haven’t had much trouble focusing on my work. My niece, with whom I share a lot personality-wise, minus her wildly prolific creativity, shared a meme a few days ago that said: “You realize how isolated you normally keep yourself when a global pandemic happens and you need to make almost zero changes to your lifestyle.” I was right there with her.
There’s the news, of course. But in the last three-plus years, I’ve become fairly inured to the shitshow (a thought which, by itself, majorly sucks). There’s the added (and real) fear, despair and death, which makes it feel a lot like wartime. I hate to say that all “fits” with what I’m doing, but it does.
I’m working on a deep-dive rework of a piece that had been fairly well-polished. It was hard to tear it apart, but somehow this “societal pause” makes it easier (like there’s absolutely no rush). The part of the story I’m reshaping involves characters on the run at wartime, in isolation, having experienced the recent loss of loved ones. I live in a wooded resort area and it happens to be the off-season, and is fairly deserted. My characters are moving through wooded countryside that’s deserted due to war. I don’t think I’ve ever “felt” what they’re feeling quite like I am now (and I’ve been working on this story for quite a few years).
I love this: “Right now, I feel trapped in a moment that feels suspended and surreal. For me, the real reason to keep creating is that the writing holds me in place.” I feel suspended, too. And, yes, it’s a bit surreal around here. You’ve gotten me wondering if it will show up in the work.
It’s so damn silent here, almost eerily so. It all amplifies my appreciation of both how much worse folks in actual wartime have it and how extraordinarily lucky (and privileged) my life is and has been. Makes me feel indebted, like I’d better strive to utilize it effectively. At the least like I damn-well better not waste this moment.
Thanks for making me better realize it with this lovely and helpful essay. Be well.