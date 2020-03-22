HFAAC: Introducing Shilpi Gowda and THE SHAPE OF FAMILY

Welcome to the second video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series! Today we’re profiling Shilpi Gowda and her new release, THE SHAPE OF FAMILY. Much thanks to Shilpi for taking the time to include some great tips for writers in her video.

Please help spread the word for Shilpi by directing folks to this video, to her website, or to any book online book retailer.

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.