HFAAC: Introducing Jess Montgomery and THE HOLLOWS

Hi everyone, it’s Therese here. As I mentioned on Wednesday, we will be showcasing authors affected by the pandemic for a while — authors whose tours for recently released books (most in the last few weeks) were cancelled. This gives them the chance to share their work and some writing tips with us. In return, we can provide them with the community spirit they can’t experience in the physical world right now.

We’re going to call this series of videos–which will run here during some afternoons–“Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC).

I hope that you’ll watch this series, learn about these authors and their books, hear their tips for writers, and help as you can with discovery — by sharing links to their websites, their books at online stores, this interview series, etc.

This first video made by Jess Montgomery is delightful, and the deep dive into how THE HOLLOWS “took her to church” is genuinely fascinating. Did you know there was a female arm of the KKK? Neither did Jess, and it wasn’t an easy decision to consider what to do with that knowledge once she had it. Alexa even makes an audio-appearance! Enjoy!

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.

CONGRATULATIONS, JESS!