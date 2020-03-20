HFAAC: Introducing Jess Montgomery and THE HOLLOWS

Hi everyone, it’s Therese here. As I mentioned on Wednesday, we will be showcasing authors affected by the pandemic for a while — authors whose tours for recently released books (most in the last few weeks) were cancelled. This gives them the chance to share their work and some writing tips with us. In return, we can provide them with the community spirit they can’t experience in the physical world right now.
We’re going to call this series of videos–which will run here during some afternoons–“Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC).
I hope that you’ll watch this series, learn about these authors and their books, hear their tips for writers, and help as you can with discovery — by sharing links to their websites, their books at online stores, this interview series, etc.
This first video made by Jess Montgomery is delightful, and the deep dive into how THE HOLLOWS “took her to church” is genuinely fascinating. Did you know there was a female arm of the KKK? Neither did Jess, and it wasn’t an easy decision to consider what to do with that knowledge once she had it. Alexa even makes an audio-appearance! Enjoy!
Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.
CONGRATULATIONS, JESS!
About
Writer Unboxed began as a collaboration between Therese Walsh and Kathleen Bolton in 2006. Since then the site has grown to include ~50 regular contributors--including bestselling authors and industry leaders--and frequent guests. In 2014, the first Writer Unboxed UnConference (part UNtraditional conference, part intensive craft event, part networking affair) was held in Salem, MA. Learn more about our 2019 event, ESCAPE TO WuNDERLAND, on Eventbrite. In 2016, the Writer Unboxed team published a book with Writer's Digest. AUTHOR IN PROGRESS: A No-Holds-Barred Guide to What It Really Takes to Get Published has been well-received by readers who seek help in overcoming the hurdles faced at every step of the novel-writing process--from setting goals, researching, and drafting to giving and receiving critiques, polishing prose, and seeking publication. James Scott Bell has said of the guide, "Nourishment for the writer's soul and motivation for the writer's heart." You can follow Writer Unboxed on Twitter, and join our thriving Facebook community.
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
Congratulations, Jess! Great title, and what a gorgeous cover.
As a history buff, this is right up my alley. My brother-in-law moved to a suburban town here in Michigan and subsequently found out it was considered the hub of KKK activity here in the state, which we all still find creepy, like a lingering stain. Did not know about the WKKK. Fascinating… and creepy.
Wishing you the very best with the book!