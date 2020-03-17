Special Announcement: Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of Coronavirus

Please view to learn about special programming coming soon to Writer Unboxed. I hope you’ll join me in helping with this new initiative. Let’s amplify the voices of those who’ve persevered, sold their art, and were anticipating the release of that art into the world–before “going viral” took on a much more ominous meaning. Let’s be the audience, the support system, and the community these authors need. It’s good medicine.
In the coming days and weeks, we’ll showcase some fun videos from housebound authors about their newly released books, and publish some special posts from our contributors and extended WU family, too. Look for this supplemental programming to appear during the afternoon hours.
Stay safe, my friends.
About Therese Walsh
Therese Walsh co-founded WU in 2006 and is the site's editorial director. She was the architect and 1st editor of WU's only book, Author in Progress, and orchestrates the WU UnConference. Her second novel, The Moon Sisters, was named one of the best books of the year by Library Journal and Book Riot; and her debut, The Last Will of Moira Leahy was a Target Breakout Book. Sign up for her newsletter to be among the first to learn about her new projects (or follow her on BookBub). Learn more on her website.
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
Great idea, T! Looking forward to watching and sharing.
Barbara Linn Probst says
Therese, you are the BEST, as always! I love this. I would love to participate through a video clip or whatever and to HELP OTHER AUTHORS in any way I can. XXX OOO
Victoria Noe says
I don’t have a new release, but almost all of my March book tour events were cancelled. Probably my April events, too.
Would that qualify?
Maggie Smith says
Once again, you are showing why you are so loved, Therese, by stepping up and spearheading this initiative. Can’t wait to listen and support whichever authors can forward in the days ahead.
Deborah Makarios says
What a lovely encouraging idea! So often, the worst situations bring out the best in people.
I have a book coming out on May 1, but as I am self-publishing there wasn’t going to be much of a ‘real-world’ hoopla anyway, so I don’t know that I rank among the negatively affected. Might have to scrap the kind of low-key cake and quiz event I had to celebrate the release of my first book, but Worse Things Happen At Sea.
Julie Carrick Dalton says
I love you, T! This community is strong and I’m so grateful to be part of it.
D. D. Falvo says
Mama T, no one knows how to show the love like you. Thank you for always leading the WU Community down paths that unify us and bring hope and light to the challenging times. <3