Special Announcement: Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of Coronavirus

Please view to learn about special programming coming soon to Writer Unboxed. I hope you’ll join me in helping with this new initiative. Let’s amplify the voices of those who’ve persevered, sold their art, and were anticipating the release of that art into the world–before “going viral” took on a much more ominous meaning. Let’s be the audience, the support system, and the community these authors need. It’s good medicine.

In the coming days and weeks, we’ll showcase some fun videos from housebound authors about their newly released books, and publish some special posts from our contributors and extended WU family, too. Look for this supplemental programming to appear during the afternoon hours.

Stay safe, my friends.