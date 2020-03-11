A Tale for Our Times

It’s been a crazy season in what increasingly seems a world turning mad. Here in Australia we’ve had fire, we’ve had flood, and now we have pestilence in the form of the COVID 19 virus, which has caused extremely varied responses in different parts of the world, from the rapid, drastic and effective (China) to the inappropriate-verging-on-ludicrous (Australian shoppers fighting in the supermarket aisles over supplies of toilet paper.) Underlying all is the looming threat posed by climate change – odd how many people are super-stressed about the virus but give no thought to the fate of the planet. Human behaviour is indeed weird. At times like this, we see the best and the worst of it.
Writers are observers. We use our observations to put flesh on our characters and make them real, from the individual who responds to a crisis by becoming a hero, a guardian, or a wise nurturer, to the person turned by challenge into a shouter, a denier, blind to all but their own perceived needs or entitlements. Ever since the first tales of wonder were shared around the fire to keep the shadows at bay and to help people live their lives bravely and wisely, stories have grown from the raw materials of real life. And boy, do they contain the good, the bad, and the ugly.
What message would I put in a story to tell around tonight’s camp fire? Sometimes the shadows press very close. Sometimes those who bear responsibility for supporting us through our challenges – certain world leaders, I’m thinking of you – seem entirely inadequate to the task. Sometimes genuine wisdom is ignored. Often, fear renders people deaf to reason. There are fine human beings among us. Every day we hear wise words, see brave actions, discover unselfish, caring souls. Here and there we see shining examples of leadership. Balance that against a cacophony of voices fuelled by political or business agendas, entrenched prejudice, personal resentments or plain terror of the unknown. There should be a perfect story for this time in history. Aren’t those old tales all about facing the monsters bravely? Aren’t they designed to open our minds to possibilities and help us learn?
I’d love to find the perfect story, one that would acknowledge the reasons for people’s fears, convey the complexity of their lives and the barriers they face, recognise the efforts so many people make to heal our ailing world and shore up our fragile society. A story that would offer hope, despite all our failings. A story that would help us find answers. I’m still looking for that story. In the meantime, I do what I can in my own fiction. Even my darkest stories contain a note of hope. I haven’t yet given up on the human race. I write about flawed individuals, people struggling not only against external threats, but against the demons within. Yes, my work is mainly historical fantasy. But those demons are common to any time and place. I write about people who meet challenges bravely and people who come unstuck. People who retain hope in the darkest situations, and people who cannot rise up without the help of others. Fearful people. Courageous people. Good leaders and bad.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: your writer’s voice is your most powerful tool for change. It doesn’t matter what genre you write in. You have magic at your fingertips. The wise elders by the camp fire might pass on their message about understanding the Other in a tale about a traveller meeting a monster and, instead of being devoured on the spot, finding herself trading a rabbit skin for a bag of root vegetables. The elders might frame their cautionary tale about flood, fire and pestilence as a human interaction with three powerful gods, stressing the need to listen carefully to their instructions. You can write your fable, your parable, your entertaining or disturbing or creepy or heart-warming story any way you like. It may be a romance, a thriller, a detective story, a literary masterpiece. A poem. A memoir. A picture book. You will put your own wisdom into it. Your story and characters – human, uncanny, ghostly, whatever – may bear only the subtlest resemblance to what you see around you. But the heart, the learning, the message in your story, whether stated plainly or hidden away, will reach your readers. If even one reader acts on that message, you’ll have taken a step toward mending our beautiful, flawed, irreplaceable world.
My fireside story for our times would carry a message about learning how to walk in the other person’s shoes, even if they pinch your toes a bit. And how to listen; listening is vital. What would your story be?
Juliet Marillier has written twenty-two novels for adults and young adults as well as a collection of short fiction. Her works of historical fantasy have been published around the world and have won numerous awards. Juliet is currently working on a fantasy trilogy for adult readers, Warrior Bards, of which the second book, A Dance with Fate, will be published in September 2020. She has a collection of short stories, Mother Thorn, coming out in late 2020 from Serenity Press, with illustrations by Kathleen Jennings. When not writing, Juliet is kept busy by her small tribe of elderly rescue dogs.
Vaughn Roycroft says
This is perfect, Juliet. I’ve been playing with some similar thoughts and elements for my upcoming post here (coming on fast now). Unsurprisingly, you’ve put it beautifully, outdoing all of my initial instincts, pulling it together in such a lovely, “meta” way.
I’m not sure if I’ll continue to strive along this path (for the post), but – as usual – you’re a shining beacon for me. Know that you’ve already put me into so many shoes, providing so much insight and wonder. Even the occasional pinching has only served to keep me on my toes. Thanks for that. Wishing you and yours safety and good health through the chaos.
Juliet Marillier says
Oh, thank you, Vaughn! I’d love to see your take on this, if you still feel like writing it. I wish you and yours safety and good health too, including for the canine family members. What mad times!
Benjamin Brinks says
The perfect story. To face all our fears, show us the way in all things. It would be nice, wouldn’t it?
If there is one single answer, though, it is to have courage and open our hearts. We then are ready for anything.
Here’s the thing: Every story that touches our hearts and raises our spirits does that. Thus, the story you are writing right now, Juliette, is perfect.
And that, I believe is true of everyone reading your very fine post. Hundreds of perfect stories. Write them. Read them. We will come through.
Juliet Marillier says
Wise words, Benjamin. At times like this I am more aware than ever of the power of our writing community, not only to stand strong and provide mutual support, but to reach out to others with those ”hundreds of perfect stories.”
Carol Cronin says
Juliet, thanks for reminding us all that we do have writerly superpowers. Cooperation and hope are significant themes in my novel that’s coming out in June, so like Vaughn I’ve attempted a few blog posts to address the current world order. But I always get too caught up in the details; you’ve managed to zoom out enough to give us perspective, acknowledging our differences while also accepting as a given our common humanity. This post’s getting bookmarked, so I can read it again and again whenever I need a reminder of the value of our stories.
Juliet Marillier says
Thank you, Carol, I’m glad the post was useful. It is indeed very hard to put such big thoughts into words – it took me a ridiculous amount of time and many revisions to produce that not-quite-800 word post. I look forward to reading your forthcoming novel.
Vijaya Bodach says
Amen, Juliet. I’ll echo what Benjamin said so eloquently–that what our hearts respond to is the perfect story to read and write.
Lloyd A. Meeker says
Wonderful post, thank you!
The story I’m working on right now, which is, obviously, the story I’m compelled to tell in these times, is about witches who serve the balance of nature, and derive their power from that allegiance. Their work, in our contemporary setting, is to reignite reverence for Nature, and a welcome of the mystical feminine Nature reveals.
Juliet Marillier says
The story sounds great, Lloyd – such a vital theme for our times. A virtual hug to you over the miles, and keep on writing!
Tom Pope says
Juliet,
Speaking of wise words… “Every day we hear wise words, see brave actions, discover unselfish, caring souls.” Yours here take their place on that human march.
And since no one book captures all the wisdom, each writer/storyteller in every age adds her weft to the warp in the tapestry that humanity weaves. So, yes, we all are doing the work of our aspiration and vision.
Juliet Marillier says
And part of the magic lies in the very different ways we all do the same work. Power to your pen, my friend!
Beth Havey says
The elements in this post are the basic elements of all story telling. They inspire the writer of all fictions. They light the fires of creativity. Thank you.
James Fox says
Thank you Juliet for this wonderful post.
In my genre (SciFi) I try to forecast what consequences the actions of today will have on tomorrow. The hope I have is that the stories I write will start useful conversations.
I have an irrational line of thinking that any dystopia written out in a book won’t come to pass, so it’s best to write every one imaginable.
Juliet Marillier says
James, I love that irrational line of thinking and very much hope it’s true!
Susan Setteducato says
My campfire story would be similar to yours. We won’t thrive until we learn empathy. So beautifully said, Juliet. Stay safe and healthy.
Juliet Marillier says
Thank you, Susan. You stay safe and healthy too.
Anne Gracie says
Thank you for a wonderful and wise post, Juliet. And I’ve said it before, but I love how in your stories, no matter how dark they go, you always lead us back into the light.
I’m not sure my fiction offers any great wisdom for the ages, but on a small, personal scale, kindness and acceptance, and the making of new families in the face of disaster is a frequent theme.
Thanks again for a thoughtful, excellent post.
Juliet Marillier says
Anne, your stories always leave me feeling happy and reassured about the innate goodness of human nature. You definitely make your contribution toward spreading light!