The Odyssey Writing Workshop

Odyssey has revolutionized my writing. Every day, I came to class excited and left astounded. Jeanne is a gift to the writing community and a first-class mentor to individuals. I can’t overstate how wonderful this experience has been.

Odyssey was life changing; Odyssey was eye-opening.

It’s hard to describe Odyssey without the tired aphorisms because they are just true.

It’s one of those rare experiences that changes the way you approach everything for the rest of your earthly existence, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to attend.

–Rebecca Kuang, author of The Poppy War and Odyssey 2016 graduate