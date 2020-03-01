The Odyssey Writing Workshop
One of the top workshops in the world
for writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror
Held at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, NH
June 1-July 10, 2020
Only 15 students.
The most intense learning experience
you’ll ever have.
Application deadline: April 1
Six weeks of directed study with Jeanne Cavelos,
former senior editor at Bantam Doubleday Dell,
bestselling author, and winner of the World Fantasy Award
Guest Lecturers:
Brandon Sanderson * J. G. Faherty * Yoon Ha Lee
E.C. Ambrose * Barbara Ashford * Scott H. Andrews
Skype Guests:
Carrie Vaughn * John Joseph Adams * Sheila Williams
Odyssey has revolutionized my writing. Every day, I came to class excited and left astounded.
Jeanne is a gift to the writing community and a first-class mentor to individuals.
I can’t overstate how wonderful this experience has been.
–Christine Tyler, Odyssey class of 2019
Odyssey was life changing; Odyssey was eye-opening.
It’s hard to describe Odyssey without the tired aphorisms because they are just true.
It’s one of those rare experiences that changes the way you approach everything for the rest of your earthly existence, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to attend.
–Rebecca Kuang, author of The Poppy War and Odyssey 2016 graduate
