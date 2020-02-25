Sarah’s Simple Pleasures: Sunset

Dear friends,
Our wise editor Therese Walsh and I got to talking about recent joys, struggles, and all the things that go into the writing life. All the things that Writer Unboxed was founded upon. We decided that 2020 should be a new decade of simple pleasure jubilee.
Somewhere in the last few years, life got more complicated than ever before. Now, in addition to emails, we have Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, SnapChat, TikTok, and texts pinging at us day and night. I, for one, have a perennial headache from it all and wondered if anybody else in the cyber cyclone feels the same.
Instead of being defeated and throwing up my hands, I thought I’d toss a penny of hope into the torrent. Here begins my “Simple Pleasures” column.
Each post will highlight a simple pleasure to be shared. This is an opportunity to collectively celebrate ordinary moments that we might overlook in the frantic shuffle of our days. Life affirmations to bolstering each other through the months and remind us of why we seek to capture our experiences in writing. If nothing else, it will be a short, quick respite from the heaviness of our modern zeitgeist.
I pray you enjoy.
Yours truly,
Sarah
Sunset
I was standing on my farmhouse porch when sunset streaked the sky shades of honey-gold that I hadn’t known existed. I stood there, freezing my buns off, but unable to turn away until every glimmer turned to winter starlight.
Such majesty. Such wonder. And yet, few things on earth are more ordinary and accessible to the communal eye. Regardless of who you are, what is happening in the world, or where you stand in it, these moments of marvel are guaranteed. The sun rises and so, it must set. With human promises so easily broken, I take great hope in knowing that the heavens will remain true.
We don’t see a sunrise and worry all day, “Will it set? Gosh, I hope it sets. What if it doesn’t set—will we burn up, will the crops dry out, will everything fall to doom?”
No, because we have faith that while we cannot see or feel it, the earth is moving round the sun. As a matter of fact, the sun is neither rising nor setting. It’s fixed in the galaxy—the constant by which all our lives revolve. Our perspective is what’s changing from hour to hour.
So, in moments of frustration, depression, sadness, or just plain feelings of insignificance, I remind myself of the sunset. Forgotten on some nights, ignored on many others, underappreciated, and often blamed for not allowing us more time in a day. No matter. It keeps rising and setting with every ounce of splendor, regardless of who’s watching. Its point of view doesn’t waver just because mine does, and thank God for that.
Take a minute tonight to watch the sunset. Breathe in the colors. Rest in the silence. If you miss it, don’t beat yourself up. Tomorrow, there’ll be a new one waiting to welcome you.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Sarah McCoy
SARAH McCOY is the New York Times, USA Today, and international bestselling author of The Mapmaker’s Children; The Baker’s Daughter, a 2012 Goodreads Choice Award Best Historical Fiction nominee; the novella “The Branch of Hazel” in Grand Central; and The Time It Snowed in Puerto Rico. Her work has been featured in Real Simple, The Millions, Your Health Monthly, Huffington Post and other publications. She has taught English writing at Old Dominion University and at the University of Texas at El Paso. She calls Virginia home but presently lives with her husband, an orthopedic sports doctor, and their dog, Gilly, in Chicago, Illinois. Connect with Sarah on Twitter at @SarahMMcCoy, on her Facebook Fan Page, Goodreads, or via her website, www.sarahmccoy.com.
Comments
Barbara Linn Probst says
Thank you so much, Sarah. Your post was just what I needed this morning. As my own book launch draws near and my ambition-anxiety-angst increases, I find myself alternating between obsessively checking social media (something I never joined until last year because I knew it would be addictive and soul-draining for me) and pulling away to reconnect with myself and the “real world.” Sometimes it’s stopping to look at—and really see—something beautiful, as you describe so eloquently. Sometimes it’s playing the piano. The common element is that it’s something larger than myself—something I don’t have to worry about “controlling” or “doing.” Thank you SO much for reminding us that what we truly crave is to remember that we’re alive
Susan Setteducato says
Yes, thank you!! We need more of this in our lives, especially if it re-connects us with reality. Sunsets, moonrises, morning light refracting into rainbows on a frosty lawn…my favorite winter thing is to go outside after 9pm and look up at Orion and the Pleiades. The sight fills me with joy on a crisp cold night. It also reminds me that the real world is right here and that everything else is a construct.
James Fox says
Bravo!
Beth Havey says
I look forward to your next choice, Sarah. Our connection to the earth and the universe could save us if we only looked up, looked around, became more aware of each bird call and our own heart beats. I need to remind myself, wow–despite the things that worry me, I’m sill here.
Gaye Gronlund says
Thank you for the inspiration and reminder, Sarah!
Donald Maass says
Sunsets? Move to the Northwest. In summer, they go on for hours. We have to remind ourselves to go to bed. Something in your post struck me, though: We don’t have to worry that the sun will set.
True also in writing. You don’t have to worry that the scene you’re working on has a point. It does. You don’t have to worry whether your middle is active enough. It will be. You don’t have to worry if your novel will move people. It can. The story in your heart is all there.
Instead of looking for it, maybe all that’s necessary is to stop and see it. Like the sunset. In fact, imagine that sunset is happening right now and–what do you know–it is.
Susan Setteducato says
Love this!
Mary Incontro says
Don, thank you for that sunset!
Mary
Kathleen Cassen Mickelson says
Love that this part of the writing life is getting some attention – tapping into the ordinary moments in our days that ground us. Thank you for offering up a contemplative post that reminds us to take a breath. And, yes, all the social media stuff that is a necessary part of the writing life (at times – I’m dubious that it must be part of every single day) does get challenging. Stepping out for a sunset (or a sunrise) is one of those perfect antidotes.
Vijaya says
Lovely column, Sarah. I’ve been enjoying sitting out on my back porch to read and write and dream and pray for many years now. We practically live out there 9 mo. out of the year, taking our meals and enjoying beautiful sunsets and spectacular thunderstorms. And it’s warmed up just enough for me to do so again today.
Jody Bailey Day says
This is beautiful and so needed in our time. If the sunset only happened once ever, the whole world would be out to see it. Yet, God gives us a new one every day, along with a myriad of other miraculous blessings. Thanks for this!
Melanie Ormand says
“Regardless of who you are, what is happening in the world, or where you stand in it, these moments of marvel are guaranteed. The sun rises and so, it must set.”
In sunrises, I find my words for the day. They lurk in the sights and sounds I find amid the morning’s sunbeams – a kind of grounding for the worlds I make up in my story worlds.
Sunrise, sunset, it matters not the time – only the effort to notice and awaken.
Thank you, Sarah, for the reminder that the day’s end matters as much as the beginning.
Elated to find you and your words of wisdom here. Esp. today.
R says
Thank you, Sarah, for lovely writing and lovely thoughts. And what Don says about sunsets in the Pacific Northwest is true, at least during the summer when the days go on and on.