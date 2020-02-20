Flog a Pro: Would You Pay to Turn the First Page of this Bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page. In a sense, time is money for a literary agent working her way through a raft of submissions, and she is spending that resource whenever she turns a page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number one on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list for February 22, 2020. How strong is the opening—would this narrative, all on its own, hook an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer?
Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
One of the very first bullets comes in through the open window above the toilet where Luca is standing. He doesn’t immediately understand that it’s a bullet at all, and it’s only luck that it doesn’t strike him between the eyes. Luca hardly registers the mild noise it makes as it flies past and lodges into the tiled wall behind him. But the wash of bullets that follows is loud, booming, and thudding, clack-clacking with helicopter speed. There is a raft of screams, too, but that noise is short-lived, soon exterminated by the gunfire. Before Luca can zip his pants, lower the lid, climb up to look out, before he has time to verify the source of that terrible clamor, the bathroom door swings open and Mami is there.
“Mijo, ven,” she says, so quietly that Luca doesn’t hear her.
Her hands are not gentle; she propels him toward the shower. He trips on the raised tile step and falls forward onto his hands. Mami lands on top of him and his teeth pierce his lip in the tumble. He tastes blood. One dark droplet makes a tiny circle of red against the bright green shower tile. Mami shoves Luca into the corner. There’s no door on this shower, no curtain. It’s only a corner of his abuela’s bathroom, with a third tiled wall built to suggest a stall. This wall is around five and a half feet high and three feet long—just large enough, with some luck, to shield Luca and his mother from sight. Luca’s back is wedged, his small shoulders touching both walls. His knees are drawn up to his chin, and Mami is clinched around him like a tortoise’s shell. The (snip).
Was this opening page compelling?
You can turn the page and read more here.
My vote: Yes.
This book received 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. I’ll admit that I prefer openings with something happening, and this one surely qualifies. Bullets coming in are pretty much attention-getting, and a strong story question is immediately raised. And the bullets are coming after sympathetic characters, a mother and her little boy.
There is a point of view slip that, as an editor, I would point out—we’re in a fairly deep third-person point of view, and the narrative should only include what the character sees, hears, thinks, feels, etc. The problem here is that we’re told that his mother’s words are so quiet that he doesn’t hear them. Well, if he doesn’t hear them, then they should be be there, IMO. Later in the narrative, the mother has left the bathroom door open and we’re told that he doesn’t know that she left it open on purpose. I suspect that if this continues my irritation will interfere with my interest, but this opening was enough for me to give it a try. Your thoughts?
One more thing: I’ve read that there’s controversy about this book due to the reported non-Hispanic nature of the author, but I’m just concerning myself with story.
Lynn Bechdolt says
I, too, know nothing about the book except the bad press it’s had, but the opening sure gets your attention. Those first sixteen lines could stand a little paring down, but it’s meets your criteria, Ray, of providing a provocative opening.
And, by the way, abuela is “grandmother” in Spanish.
Deb says
All other issues aside, the action serves as a gripping opening. But I agree with you on the line about the mother saying it so quietly he didn’t hear it. That actually pulled me up short and I thought the author was trying to be “poetic” but with the point of absurdity since how can the kid know what he can’t hear. This is a pet peeve of mine. This book had a lot of money thrown at it and they don’t have enough to pay a decent editor to deal with this? This isn’t something missed later on in the story. It is first page, first impression. If this book were self published or by a small press with less resources I might be more forgiving. But in this instance there is no excuse.
Donald Maass says
There is much to discuss about this novel, the appropriation controversy it has stirred and it’s publisher’s roll out, but today we’re sticking to the effectiveness of page one.
Ray, this opening did not work for me. It’s purely visual, written like a treatment for the movie version that the author fully expects to get. The choice of present tense does not, for me, elevate the piece but rather declares its importance in an way that I find empty.
This novel was researched and written with good intent, and the story it tells is harrowing whether or not you feel the author is fully qualified to write it. For all that, I wish that the opening pages were infused with heart.
They’re not. Was the author afraid of her own material, or feeling a weight of her responsibility in tackling it? I don’t know, but for me this opening is a distant one, more fizzle than dazzle, for all the flying bullets.
Ray Rhamey says
It is on the distant side. We’re arm’s length away from being immersed in what the character is experiencing. Still, I wanted to know what happened next.
Tom Pope says
Ray,
the POV issue you mention is also present in the line, “He doesn’t immediately understand that it’s a bullet at all, and it’s only luck that it doesn’t strike him between the eyes.” It too starts with a negative the POV doesn’t ‘have’ and the ‘it’s only luck’ line is omniscient. For me on the first reading of the scene these details were lost in the intensity, but I found other more substantive issues to tackle with the book. I’ve asked another WU presenter to tackle it soon.
You may have read the book by now (I read an ARC a year ago.) The whole story is present close-third POV. And most of it is the boy’s mother’s.
Tom Pope says
Don,
You point out this opening lacks heart and state your preference for it being there. Could the intensity have been conveyed without the author doing so? IE could a revision without heart have met your bar?
You know the thriller genre much better than I, but my limited experience reveals the action scenes in thrillers tend to rely more on the ‘telling’ about frightening situations than the characters experiencing them. EG, we rarely get a lot of inner monologue in torture scenes.
In other sections thrillers get some of their juice from the protagonist (and readers) reflecting on what evil the antagonist is capable of. And there can be more reflection and ‘heart’ in those sections.
I suppose this is the thriller author’s choice to 1) keep the action clipping along and pages turning and 2) because the authors may not want to explore their real feelings. Food for thought.
Do good psychological thrillers hue closer to what you seek?
Natalie Hart says
I’m a no on this. It’s dramatic, yes, but I didn’t feel like I was in sure hands, if that makes sense. There were some needless words (that *very* in the first line), but I felt like the timeline of what was being reported was confused and confusing when she wrote “Before he could do 4 very specific things” that he didn’t do, and seemingly wasn’t thinking of doing, and why wasn’t his first reaction to hit the floor if there was screaming and a terrifying level of sound? Why didn’t he run out of the room still peeing? That plus the POV break that Ray pointed out made me feel like I was not in the hands of someone fully in charge of the emotional life of their characters, and it would be a frustrating read.
Nancy Thompson says
I totally agree. Way too many words to say a simple thing. Destroys the urgency of the moment. No way could I tolerate an entire novel of that.
James Fox says
I guessed what this book was while reading the opening lines. It’s hard to separate the work from the bad press (using barbed wire as a table decoration? really?), but I thought the passage was effective and I would have kept reading. I think the above average opening line worked to suck me into the story.
Jean Jenkins says
There are crisper, more compelling ways to write tension and action. And I agree, if he didn’t hear her words, then they don’t belong here. However, it’s a good action scene so I’d give it another page or two.
Keith Cronin says
I voted no – I just felt the writing was clunky and inconsistent. It’s like the author couldn’t decide whether to focus on Luca’s experience, or on clinically describing the mechanics of the event.
The result sucked all the thrills out of what should have been an exciting, terrifying moment. Doesn’t bode well for the rest of the book.
Jocelyn Goranson says
You hit the nail on the head. It didn’t seem frightening. It didn’t evoke any emotion in me. And I agree the writing was clunky.