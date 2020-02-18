The Web of Writing

Two months ago, in the article on expanding your world beyond the confines of your story, a commenter asked how much backstory she should include. I pointed out that your readers will assume that the history you’re giving them will play some role in the plot. The questioner had never thought about the link between backstory and readers’ expectations before. Now she is a little more aware of the web of connections between different parts of her writing.
I’ve written about this web in passing, while talking about genre, but it’s critical enough that it deserves a column of its own. Quite simply, you cannot write well if you’re not aware of how every aspect of your writing affects every other aspect of your writing.
This awareness doesn’t develop overnight. Most writers get into writing because they fall in love with one particular element of storytelling – getting to know an intriguing character, the joy of creating dialogue, the thrill of the slow ramp up to the denouement. When you start out, you aren’t yet aware of all the different moving parts that make up a novel – how you need to use beats to anchor characters in a physical location, say, or make sure each character’s dialogue has a distinctive vocabulary and cadence.
Even when you start to learn these things – reading books of writing advice or columns like this one – it’s easy to overlook the connections between the various bits of your writing. Those of us who write about writing tend to delve deep into one aspect of writing at a time. If you read enough advice like this, you couldn’t be blamed for thinking a novel is made up of discrete parts that you can just fasten together, tab A into slot B. If what you’re learning is something you’ve never thought of before, it’s easy to get so excited about it that it becomes the solution to all of your writing problems. When all you’ve got is microtension, everything looks like a scene that drags.
This lack of awareness of how everything works together leads many writers to try to write by the rules. After all, if you see your story as a machine with discrete parts, all of which perform a limited function, then it’s easy to think you can just follow the instruction manual when you put it all together. The truth is a lot sloppier. A novel is an ecosystem, where every living thing in it connects to every other one with feedback loops that we might not fully understand.
To take advantage of the web of connections, you need to develop a number of skills. First, you need to habitually pay attention to the web — to be aware that it is there. Adding a subplot involving a minor character, for instance, gives you an opportunity to vary your pace a bit, giving readers an occasional break from the main plot. If you cut away to the subplot at strategic moments, you can also increase your tension as readers are eager to get back to the main plot. The subplot could fill out more about the minor character’s relationship to the major characters, which would affect how they react to one another when they’re together in a scene, which could also influence the main character’s attitude toward the minor character.
Even adding a single line of interior monologue changes the pace of the scene, makes readers more aware of your viewpoint character’s reactions, can make the character seem more contemplative, or can reveal information other characters don’t know. If your character is more contemplative, that will affect how they react in other scenes, which can affect action down the line. If you reveal information that the other characters don’t know, then, yes, you can increase the microtension as readers wait for the other characters to catch up.
You need to develop the skill of keeping several different things in your head at once. As you write, and especially as you revise, you need to be at least tangentially aware of the big picture – what’s happening in your characters’ heads, what’s going on behind the scenes, what will happen in the next chapter, what your readers will think of the current scene. This is why rewriting is so critical – later scenes reach back and affect how you handle earlier ones. I find that, as I work through a client’s manuscript a second time, I see far more details about these connections than I did on the first reading. The same is true for the writer. In order to really grasp the interconnections between all the elements of your story, you need the intimacy that only several passes through the manuscript can bring.
If all of this sounds daunting, then relax. The ability to get all of your elements working together is not an all-or-nothing thing. It’s a continuum, which means you can develop the skill over time. When you start out, you may have three or four things working well – your subplots may feed into the main plot effectively, your main character’s arc might be nicely paced, your denouement might come as a surprise. And you’ll have a decent book. As you develop this skill, more and more elements of your story will work together more effectively, your fictional world will become more authentic, and your readers will find it easier to get lost in your story. And you’ll have a better book.
Finally, this skein of interconnected feedback loops means there is no best way to write. You can miss opportunities. You can make inept mistakes. But there is no general rule for nurturing your unique story, your individual characters, and your world. You can only adjust the different elements of your story, watching how they hang together and alter one another, until you get a finished product that matches your vision.
I’ve given a couple of examples of how different elements of your story connect to other elements. But this is hardly an exhaustive list. What other connections do you see, in your own work or in the work of others?
Dave King is the co-author of Self-Editing for Fiction Writers, a best-seller among writing books. An independent editor since 1987, he is also a former contributing editor at Writer's Digest. Many of his magazine pieces on the art of writing have been anthologized in The Complete Handbook of Novel Writing and in The Writer's Digest Writing Clinic. You can check out several of his articles and get other writing tips on his website.
Barbara Linn Probst says
Love this post, Dave! Ecosystem, not machine = YES! What a great way to put it! I’m reminded of something I learned in a prior career as an advocate for quirky kids who have trouble “fitting in”—that there are two kinds of learners (i.e., two kinds of minds). Our American educational system is built around the linear, sequential processing style, which is the one that seems to be most common (or, anyway, valued) in our culture—orderly thinking, step by step. But there’s a second style, called visual-spatial, in which people perceive and process life through webs and patterns and connections—divergent thinking, continually scanning a landscape made of multiple moving parts. All those “rules” for “how to write” are aimed at linear thinking, and they have their use. But they only address part of the process! We need both. The “web” approach can be a little scary but it also brings joy and surprise! So thank you!
Dave King says
I think you’re absolutely right about learning styles, Barbara. The problem is, regardless of your learning style, you can improve your writing by paying more attention to how everything connects.
I nearly focused this article on the Jungian concept of the shadow — that part of your personality that isn’t dominant. Introverts paying more attention to connecting to other people, that sort of thing.
There is a literary connection to the web of writing. Because everything connects to everything else, you can improve as a writer by paying attention to the parts of the story that don’t come naturally to you. And this would extend to learning styles. If you are a linear thinker, pay more attention to the feedback loops, the sidelines, the “fuzzy” stuff. If you’re more visual/spatial, maybe pay more attention to your timeline, how your story arcs toward its conclusion.
You’ll still have dominant tendencies. But being at least familiar with the parts of storytelling that don’t instinctively draw you can force you to expand as a writer.
Tom Pope says
Great stuff, Dave, in this overview. It’s good to pull the working camera back now and then…because that is the camera readers bring.
Dave King says
And another excellent metaphor, Tom, thanks.
Vijaya says
Dave, this is such a beautiful reminder that with each major revision we can strengthen our web of stories. In the historical I’m revising (the 4th major revision), I’ve been able to go to the core (couer?) of my story, and seeing how what’s on the surface is actually connected deep below, as a glacier.
Dave King says
Thanks. And points for the bi-lingual pun.
Tom Bentley says
Dave, nice stuff in showing the working and integration of elements of a novel, showing how a nudge—be it plot, character, setting—here might strike a different reader response than the same nudge there.
You gave me a rich sense of a novel’s topography, where you can look at different layers, like a flat rendering, then see the trails, then see the roads, then see the peaks and valleys, the distances. And how when it’s all put together, some of those details might not be immediately visible, but they are there. Thanks!
Dave King says
You’re welcome. And thanks for a very nice metaphor.
Leanne Dyck says
I’m taking a quote out of your very helpful article, Dave, and pinning it to my wall. ‘In order to really grasp the interconnections between all the elements of your story, you need the intimacy that only several passes through the manuscript can bring.’
Dave King says
When I edit a manuscript, I always being by reading it through once and giving my initial feedback. But then, as the writer and I work through it a second time, I always see the problems in more detail and often come up with more effective solutions. You can experience a novel as a reader on a single pass. But you really need more than that to edit, including self-edit, effectively.
Susan Setteducato says
Thank you for this, Dave. There’s so much gold here. What jumped out at me, as it did for Barbara, was the idea of a novel as an ecosystem. I’m writing in two world’s at the moment, cutting the word-count on ‘finished’ Ms and also first-drafting a second book. Because they are part of series, as I expand the tale, I’m seeing loops and connections everywhere. Between easing backstory into the fist draft and finding the things in the first book that pollute the ecosystem, I’m experiencing this web on a new level.
It occurred to me this morning that it has taken the better part of two decades for me to have this experience now. Years of revising, shredding, re-thinking, more revising, and many many long walks. As exhausting as the work can be sometimes, this continual learning keeps me going. Thanks again for an amazing and keep-worthy post
Anna says
Dave, thanks for the reminder that devoting attention to the “web of connection” and the combinatory possibilities of a narrative’s moving parts can make a decent book and, with more attention and care, a better book. I am encouraged by knowing that the necessary skills can be developed by patient work.
My WIP is narrative nonfiction grounded in historical research. If I slack off and allow it to be a simple chronology, it will reward me by being deadly dull. If I stay aware of the possibilities offered by backstory, relationships, elastic tension, foreshadowing, and those other enriching elements (not merely enriching but necessary!), then I have a fighting chance of coming out with a book that people will relish reading.
Kay DiBianca says
Dave, What a great post! I love thinking of my novel not as an erector set bolted together with the various plot and character rules, but as a living organism that will change its shape with each revision.
My biggest problem is experiencing the story as the reader does. I hope that comes with experience.