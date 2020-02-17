Regarding Readership—My New Take

I suppose I’d better start with a confession. It’s a big one. Ready? Here goes…
Until fairly recently, I didn’t care about readers.
Wait, did I really say that? Reading it back, I can hardly believe it myself. My position was never really that straightforward. Or imprudent (impudent?). The more nuanced version might be something like:
When I began writing, I wrote only to please myself. I never wanted to compromise the passion I put into my stories by pandering to the marketplace.
Hmmm. I guess that version sounds slightly less imprudent. But now I sound haughty. Even a little holier-than-thou. I realize that considering the market doesn’t make one a panderer. Well, not necessarily, anyway.
In my defense, I came upon my… shall we call it an attitude?, early in my writing journey. And coming to it was indeed defensive. How could I take on a project so ambitious and actually think that anyone would ever want to read what was fast becoming a massive first story? It seemed like hubris. My solution? I was writing it just for me!
Looking back, I feel compelled to add another element to my defense. When I started (‘04-‘05), epic fantasy seemed to me to be the opposite of marketable. I didn’t know anyone then who read it, the LOTR and Harry Potter movies were recent phenomena (and were considered “for the kids” by most folks in my orbit), and we were still years from the coming juggernaut of HBO’s Game of Thrones.
How could I justify spending hours that turned to days that turned to months and years laboring at something in which no one seemed interested, within a genre that many in my life considered a juvenile diversion?
Even years later, as the genre began to grow, and I began to interface with it online, I kept encountering reasons my work wouldn’t sell. I kept hearing things like, “You’ve got to have a really good system of magic,” and “Old tropes like ‘The Chosen One’ or ‘The Boy Who Becomes a King’ are passé,” or “The hottest books in adult fantasy deconstruct the old genre of high fantasy.” How was I supposed to try to sell a book with no real system of magic; one that largely embraced the old tropes?
My answer: The marketplace doesn’t matter. It can’t, because I can’t see my place in it.
I’m guessing most of you are seeing the dilemma I was creating.
The Dilemma and an Evolution
If the marketplace didn’t matter, why bother trying to make my story better? In fact, why bother with any sort of revision at all? I mean, if you’re not going to sell, whom are you trying to better please?
The answer for me soon became obvious. And once that answer became obvious, it started an evolution (thankfully). I gained the desire to better please myself.
As much as I was loving the storytelling process—the discovery, the magic of immersion—I knew through rereading it that my writing stank. I was frustrated by my inability to deftly capture the story I was imagining so clearly.
Which led to my earliest forays into seeking feedback, at first only from those extremely close to me, like my sister and my wife. Then a few close friends. This tightknit group gave me the perfect combination of encouragement and criticism. Through these early-reading dear people, I first gleaned that I was onto something. They fed my suspicions not just that my storytelling could engage another human, but that—if I could just hold onto them long enough—I could even move them. That sort of human connection is an intoxicating drug.
My competitive nature kicked in, and the evolution continued. Maybe, just maybe, my stories could become honest-to-Gandalf books.
Ignoring the Monolith
It’s an evolution that has continued to this day. But through it all, I kept the concept of writing to please an audience at arm’s length, sort of like an abstract thesis. Yes, I wanted the books to be better. Yes, I knew they had to be very good just to find their way to being published. But there was still a disconnect.
For a long time, the readership of my own genre seemed to me an impenetrable monolith. For years I had the vague but dread-inducing feeling that fantasy fandom would, as one, recognize me as an outsider, a pretender. Here I was, an aspiring epic fantasist who’s not even a gamer. (In fact, I’ve never once completed an on-screen game of any sort—not even solitaire.) As a reader, I skipped right over YA fantasy. It didn’t seem to exist when I was “of the age.” Heck, I’m as old as many of the hottest SFF novelists’ dads.
I’ve since met quite a few speculative fiction writers, through WU and elsewhere. But those relationships seemed to be disjointed from what I imagined to be the closed-ranks army of fantasy readers.
So I basically ignored the issue. And I kept going. But all the while I was getting closer and closer to that final hurdle of seeking publication. And, let’s face it, publishers are seeking sales—ergo readers.
Which brought me to the culmination of the dilemma. If I acknowledged that I crave the unique communion that occurs between storytellers and readers—and honestly, I’ve come to long for it—I was going to need readers. I could ignore it no longer.
Just as that elephant made itself comfy in my office, I discovered something that made me see what had previously seemed a monolith in a whole new light.
Enter BookTube
If you’re rolling your eyes right now, yes, I’m a laggard. I used to mostly avoid online video, and still prefer reading to watching. But I have to say, if you’re like me and are late to discover the expanding world of BookTube (on YouTube), you’re really missing out.
I first came across BookTube the way I imagine most people do: as a reader, looking for books to read. It didn’t take me long to find a few favorite vloggers. Or to recognize the value and breadth of what was being offered. Of course there are book reviews and new book previews, but there’s oh-so-much more. There are deep dives into genre, and series, and characters. And author interviews, and emotional reactions, and viewer prompts, and on and on.
And what a tool for writers! For example, one of the bright stars of BookTube, Merphy Napier (one of my favorites) has an ongoing series of videos called, Dear Author, in which she harvests comments and opinions from her audience of avid readers. Comments and opinions that are (wait for it…) about WHAT WE DO! From the very people we’re trying to do it for.
In my genre, BookTubers like Merphy and Daniel Greene and Elliot Brooks keep me apprised of the trends. They’ve gotten me to read books I’ve missed, and even to give a couple that I’d started and set aside another try (enthusiasm works wonders).
But for me BookTube was a gift as well as a tool.
The Gift of Blowing Up the Monolith
Keeping tabs on my favorite BookTube channels has changed the way I see my genre and its readers. Yes, these vloggers are much younger than me, as I’m guessing are most of their viewers. And they love books as much as I do. Including many of my most beloved books. It’s really fun to be in on their discovery of old favorites by the likes of Tolkien, Hobb, Jordan, et al.
More than anything, they’ve made me see beyond the monolith—shown me that a readership is nothing more than a collection of individuals who love books. Individuals with varying opinions and tastes. Duh, right? That sounds so obvious, but I needed my perspective shifted. Not to mention needing my attitude adjusted.
Through BookTube, I’ve heard readers voice opinions that the homogeneous fandom I’d imagined would never allow to exist. Things like, “I enjoy prologues!” (Huzzah, me too!) And, “A good system of magic is nice, but I don’t need it to be elaborate.” (Praise the writing gods!) I’ve even heard the wish expressed that there were more character-focused, minimally-fantastic epics out there. (Oh how THAT fills my heart to brimming.)
My New Take
Finding and getting to know the vloggers on BookTube and their voraciously reading viewers, even if only as a fellow viewer, has given me a much needed new perspective. Not to mention a new sort of hope. Yes, seeing what readers really enjoy and dislike helps me to fine-tune my work. But often it also shines a light on what I’ve sought to reveal all along. So often I find myself saying, “Yes, I love that too.” Or “Yes, that’s why I did such-and-such in my stories.” It lets me know the connection points are already there, waiting for me to get my story ready and to reach out to the marketplace.
Seeing these very human readers, with broadly varying literary tastes and passions, helps me to believe that one day I can, and will, find a readership. A readership that won’t in any way resemble a monolith.
I’m more confident that I will find the connection I’ve come to crave for my stories, one reader at a time, human to human.
So thank you, Merphy and Daniel and Elliot and Regan and… Thank you, BookTube, and all of the avid readers who share their passion there.
What about you? Do you, or did you ever, imagine the monolith? Have you already discovered BookTube? Tell me about the collection of humans that is, or will be, your readership.
CG Blake says
Well done, Vaughn. Like you, I never wrote for the market when I started out. My genre, family saga, wasn’t exactly the most popular, but I didn’t care. After a few years, I discovered writers must immerse themselves in books, writing communities, and, yes, they must learn about the publishing world. That’s not to say I chase market trends. My ultimate goal is to write the best book I am capable of writing. That said, I have given some thought to my audience. The demographic that most reads the genre in which I write consists of college educated women in their 40s and 50s. Though I don’t write for a particular market, authors must be aware of the readership attracted to their chosen genre. I had not heard of BookTube before. I must check it out. I hope you are well, Vaughn. Thanks for a thoughtful post.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Chris–You make such an important distinction, that we’re not talking about chasing market trends (which is definitely futile). As with any aspect of communication in life, it’s prudent to know to whom you’re communicating.
Also, good for you, that your ideal demo is educated women. Seems to me they’re among the most likely to consume fiction in book form, aren’t they?
I’m sure you’ll find vloggers on BookTube that are drawn to family sagas. That’s the beauty of it–something for each of us. Thanks much for your insight, my friend! Wishing you the best.
Elaine Burnes says
Whoa! You just opened my world! I, too, am writing outside a genre, in my case science fiction but without the laser guns and space battles. And have never played a video game. And am older… I’ll check out BookTube. Thanks!
Vaughn Roycroft says
We’re definitely two peas in an SFF pod, Elaine. I’m sure you find some interesting things on BookTube. Thanks much for weighing in! Here’s to we non-gaming… uh, shall we say, *seasoned* genre writers.
J says
Hi Elaine! Same here! Sci-fi (or in my case dystopia) without laser guns, space battles and aliens involved. A rocket is frequently mentioned and everyone’s big goal, but it actually never gets finished. Also (almost) no violence, but a lot of emphasis on characters. So I am dancing between the classic genres too, wondering who on Earth is going to read this. But still I need to write it. – Good luck with your WIP!
Greg Levin says
Thank you so much for such an authentic, frank and actionable piece (a SHARE, really), Vaughn. It truly resonated with me, as I, not unlike you, was a long-time “suck it, marketplace!” type of writer while simultaneously making readers, agents, and publishers wrong for not gobbling up my self-proclaimed “brilliant” work. Then I woke the hell up and gave myself an intervention—rebuilding my writing and my mindset through workshops (including a ten-session one with the great Chuck Palahniuk, who kicked my/my writing’s *ss), reading intensively about craft and the marketplace, and, most importantly, re-committing to my readers—and to gaining more readers organically.
After a few years of hard work, a funny thing happened just a couple of weeks ago—I landed my dream agent, and thus have given myself at least a CHANCE to earn the level of readership I’ve always fantasized about. That said, even if my latest manuscript doesn’t sell and my platform doesn’t expand, the rebuilding process has been well worth the effort. Because I now value and respect readers (and agents and publishers and influencers) as much as I do writing. And I always will—regardless of any success (or lack thereof) around my books.
Thanks again, Vaughn. I’ll definitely be checking out BookTube.
Best of luck to you and your writing career!
Gratefully,
Greg
Vaughn Roycroft says
Whoa, Greg–you win for most inspiring comment on the internet today. I mean, talk about a bootstraps story! We all have that “wake the hell up” moment, don’t we? (Well, we either have it or we very likely need it.)
Here’s what I love about your very inspiring story, though. That you’ve come to recognize the value of the effort regardless of the outcome. I mean, validation is wonderful, and important, but it’s fleeting. And what you’ve gained, in recognition and respect, is lasting.
Congratulations! Savor the victory, and continue to appreciate the wisdom you’ve gained. Wishing you the very best as you head to the marketplace.
Greg Levin says
Much appreciated, Vaughn. Wow you really know how to engage with readers! (No need to reply to my reply to your reply, though—save them wordz for your next book!)
GhostwritingLLC says
Reader used to be an individual. Presently it’s a range. There are devoted perusers toward one side, Tsetse-fly-brained Facebook programs on the other, and completely connected one-time perusers in the center. Doubtlessly they shouldn’t tally similarly to a sponsor looking for a reliably drew in and comprehensible crowd.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Great point about recognizing the range, and the value of those drawn in and committed. Thanks for weighing in!
Dana McNeely says
Vaughn, Thanks for this. I’ve never heard of BookTube and will be checking it out. After years of polishing and submitting my first novel, I stuck it in a drawer, decided to quit writing, and turn to other artistic pursuits. Then one day while browsing FaceBook, I got an IM “Are you the Dana McNeely who wrote RAIN, and if so, have you sold it yet?” An author I’d never met introduced me to her publisher and (appropriately) by Thanksgiving Day, I had a publishing contract. Readership is suddenly a more important concept for me, too!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Wow, Dana! You’ve got a very inspiring story here, too. Just goes to show you–we never really know the impact we’re creating on the far end of what we are brave enough to put out there. And such cool timing!
Congratulations! Thanks for sharing your inspiring tale. Wishing you much more serendipity in response to bravery. And ongoing communion with your readership.
J says
Hi Vaughn! Three cheers from my side of the Atlantic! Some stories do just need to be written for their own sake … and they will find their readers along the way. At least that is my hope. :-)
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey J–I 100% agree. I think it’s important that we start, and even carry on through much of the process as you and I have, seeking our deepest passions and getting them on the page. And without spending too much time fretting about readership.
Keep it up! I’m with you in transatlantic spirit. Here’s to hope–it’s truly vital to our endeavor. Thanks for your ongoing support.
Heather Webb says
This is a really interesting take, Vaughn. I must admit, I’m not much of a YouTube fan. It feels like just more noise to me unless I’m looking for something specific like a video on how to clean a 19th century coo-coo clock. ;) That said, I haven’t spent a lot of time perusing these bookish channels. I think the writing craft channels might appeal to me, especially right now as I’m on a craft book binge. Ready for new ideas and more fuel, KWIM?
In terms of listening to the way different readers view the same novel, that’s always enlightening. I love that it’s given you permission to be who you are as a writer and to lean into your strengths. I’ve had some practice with this sort of reviewer feedback through Goodreads. I find it amazing that one person will say it’s one of their favorite books ever, and another will say “it was weak because it lacked XXX”. The range is almost comical sometimes, but it gives me a lot of freedom to continue to write what I want to write and how I’d like to write it.
Thanks for the links and the thoughtful post today!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Oh how I feel you on the noise of YouTube, Heather. I used to avoid it like the plague.
I actually discovered BookTube on Twitter, when a favorite epic fantasy author shared a link to a vlogger who was sort of gaga over his latest release. Seemed like he was as startled by her take as I was. And, being a fan myself, I was really drawn into what she was doing–not just reviewing it, or even simply advocating, but laying down some serious book love and genre love.
The other thing that grabbed my attention was her age (read: Young! Like, mid-twenties). And, TBH, her gender (I’d always considered the work of the author in question to be sort of masculine-leaning). It awoke me to the possibilities right off the bat.
Your perspective on the broad range of feedback is enlightening, and I look to–and admire–your perspective. It’s true, we’re going to get all sorts of feedback, and some of it is inevitably going to be negative. Which gives us all the more reason to stick to our passions.
Thanks much for your insight here, and for being such a brilliant guiding light and inspiration, my friend. I appreciate you! Onward!
Cassandra Arnold says
Thank you Vaughan for that honest sharing, and also for the Booktube idea. I ‘still’ hadn’t heard of it, going to check it out now.
I have recently put my foot into advertising my books on Amazon, a huge step into believing they are good enough to please readers, and not just practice ones!
I am working on a new draft of the next one, hoping it might have magic but realizing it probably just has a deluded antagonist… interesting to me and hopefully to a niche somewhere!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Cassandra–Wow, Amazon advertising is a brave step. Your bravery is unsurprising to me. You demonstrated it very clearly at UnCon. So glad to hear your huge step is feeding your hope and your passion for connection. Who’s to say? A deluded antagonist seems like a wonderful starting point.
I hope BookTube offers you a useful tool and another source for hope. Thanks for weighing in. Wishing you the best with the new one!
Carol Cronin says
One correction: You’ve already found an audience! Great post, and the second mention today I’d seen of Booktube so I’m on my way over to check it out. Thanks for the inspiration, and for sharing your journey.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Aw shucks, Carol, thanks much. Your correction made my day. Seems like the universe is speaking to you about BookTube, huh? Hope you find it revealing and fueling. Thanks for so kindly weighing in!
Lara Schiffbauer says
I’ve never heard of BookTube. My kids have frequented youtube a lot over the years, but I didn’t recognize its usefulness until the last year when I realized I could learn how to put replacement parts in my dishwasher, level a floor before putting laminate in, sew in an invisible zipper and of course listen to music/watch music and/or funny videos. I’d never really thought about it as a resource for writing or reading, so now I’ll have to rectify that and check out BookTube!
I’ve imagined the monolith since the beginning of my foray into writing. Having my short stories published and even just having the stories I’d write as part of blogfests was so inspiring. I think Porter Anderson had gotten me thinking about readership in one of his posts. Thinking about audience is one of the reasons I’d decided to self-publish Finding Meara, because I wasn’t confident it was a fit for traditional publishing, but I have never seen the reason of writing if someone else isn’t going to eventually read it. I feel happy that people got to read it and enjoy it, even if it wasn’t some huge break out success. And the amount of people who read it and enjoyed it only served to help me continue writing. It’s a nice feedback loop.
I’m not sure who my readership is for the current WIP – but as it’s a cozy mystery, I’m trying to keep to the tropes of the genre, but still make it my own. Maybe a thinking-persons cozy mystery? Like, the story isn’t just about the mystery, but about issues that surround us in everyday life, too. With some humor and romance thrown in? I don’t know… I’m a little lost after switching genres, so maybe BookTube can help me sort it out!!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Lara–I think I’ve recently shared here (somewhere on WU) that I’d been pushed to a decision about sharing my work, as well. After my first go-around with acquiring editors, I struck out. Which put me in the position to consider it, and I very emphatically knew I would continue to get this trilogy ready and take it to market, one way or another (seemed very likely it would be by self-pubbing it). It’s a good thing to know. I so glad your experience is fueling, and created that feedback loop.
You’re right back to genre-bending, eh? I think it’s wise. I mean, how many books that simply fall in line with the tropes of its genre have stuck in your memory? It’s always the fresh stuff (quite often meaning genre-benders) that nestle onto my favorites shelves and care their place in my consciousness.
Thanks, Lara, for enhancing the conversation. And for always being such a supportive friend. Here’s to genre-bending! Wishing you the best with yours.
Tom Bentley says
But Vaughn, the question is: will we see you on BookTube? (Me being a YouTube rube, I knew it not.) You could have Gidget be a guest barker, and you could give book-carpentry lessons. Let us know when your first vid is up.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Tom – I think the idea is to ENGAGE readers, not scare them away, lol. But having said that, I’m happy to report that Gidge has already made the leap to YouTube stardom. Check her out:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mamZDdJBXTU
Thanks for thinking of me, buddy.
LK says
What a great post, Vaughn! I recognized myself in so much of what you wrote. Except that you’re way ahead of me. I usually avoid YouTube (and social media) like the plague, but BookTube seems well worth spending time on. There really is a difference between seeing readers as an amorphous mass and seeing them as individuals – who might just “get” our particular brand of writing. I stand in awe of authors who develop elaborate systems of magic (Brandon Sanderson or Brent Weeks anyone?), but it’s not the way my mind works. I’m more interested in exploring character dynamics. Well, that… and swordfights.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Excellent point, LK: me too–I so admire intricate and well-developed systems of magic. Sanderson’s ingested metals magic for Mistborn is among my favorites, and Weeks’ light prism magic in Lightbringer is one of the most creative I’ve every encountered. I’d add Robin Hobb to your list, as I think Fitz’s combo of The Skill and The Wit, plus the social and political implications of having both, is masterfully done.
I’m the same, my mind doesn’t work that way. Also, I really wanted to explore my characters’ beliefs in a way that was applicable to our world. There’s a lot of dogmatic use of mysticism and magic in my world-building, with no real proof that any of it actually exists. Which for me poses interesting dilemmas and associated conflicts for my characters.
Fingers crossed there are a few folks who enjoy character development as much as we do. Because you’ve got wonderful character dynamics. And, boy, do you have great sword fights! (There’ll always be a big fan-base for those.) Thanks for weighing in, and for your kind praise and support, LK!
sam says
Thank you for the off handed message, “keep writing”. I have/am trying to ignore the monolith, I do the ‘write for the story I wished I could find but can not’ kind of writing and am quite overwhelmed with the concept of getting it out to readers, ( who ever they are)
Maybe there is hope.
I actually found a genre that fits me, Neo-Victorian Space Opera, I know had to look it up. I suspect there may be a dozen readers interested, I know there are none near by. So I will see if Booktube is as supportive as your comments give me.
If you need another reader I would volunteer in a second.
To the lady who put her book in a drawer I am inspired, I have nine. Some day they may see the light of day. Thank you too for hope.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Sam – You are absolutely doing the right thing! We’ve all got to write the books we want to read that don’t yet exist, don’t we? I honestly think it’s the only way we can find the energy and the longing and the persistence to write the book that will break through for us.
Kudos on the nine in the drawer–there are no wasted words! And, hey, finding your niche genre, even if it’s a mashup (maybe especially if it’s a mashup), is a huge battle victory in what can seem an endless war. Protect your inner lamp of hope, then let it shine out to others once you know in your heart that you’re ready.
Here’s to hope! Thanks for sharing your journey with us. Wishing you the best.