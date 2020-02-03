Writing a Novel When You’re Too Busy to Write a Novel (Video)

Ahoy hoy! It’s great to be back at Writer Unboxed! I admit I’ve disappeared a bit from social media and from some literary scenes (and from some non-literary scenes). There are a few concrete excuses for my disappearance (like chronic migraines, family responsibilities, day job), and a few blurrier excuses (grumpy, don’t wanna, really don’t wanna). But through the ups and downs, I’ve continued to write, and my agent just found a publisher for my second novel (with the fabulous Red Hen Press). You know, I have a fascination for what keeps us crazy writers writing, so today I thought I’d dig into how I keep at a big creative project (like, say, a novel), when busy with health issues, family issues, the day job, activism, Activision, constipation, and whatever other activities make writing a book seem impossible. I definitely don’t want to pretend to be an expert at this — every week feels like there’s a new complication — but I also want to talk about what has (mostly) allowed me to keep at it. I originally didn’t want this video to have concrete tips, but the video project steered out of my control and right into hot tip territory. I hope you’ll forgive me. (And please forgive the obligatory Yuvi-on-the-toilet moment as well.)

If you want a few more details about writing this book, I wrote a blog post on my website with too much information: a story about mistakenly writing (and publishing) a novel as a way to take a break from writing another novel.

So what do y’all think? I’m not saying my tactics are brilliant or foolproof. They definitely fall apart occasionally, but this list still encompasses my favorite tricks to keep at it. I’m sure y’all have your own set of tactics to keep at it. I’d love to hear what has (or hasn’t) worked for you.