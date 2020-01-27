The Benefits of Sensory Deprivation for Writers

My ENT didn’t call me a liar when I insisted I’m not and never have been a habitual mouth-breather, but he did smile before rolling his chair over to one of the posters on the exam room wall.
He pointed to the graphic on the left. “Normal septum.” He pointed to the right. “Deviated septum.” He drew an exaggerated zig-zag in the air. “Yours.” He suspected I’d never taken in a full breath in my life.
It took only a few minutes of paying attention to confirm that it was, in fact, possible to have both a keen sense of smell and the inability to take more than two swallow breaths from the nose before switching over to the mouth for the third. Once aware of this convoluted breathing pattern, I couldn’t shake the feeling of quasi-suffocation. Our deductible had been met and there was a surgical appointment available on New Year’s Eve.
Since I really know how to party, the choice was simple. New year, new nose, at least on the inside.
The surgery itself was no big deal. As promised, I felt like I had the worst head cold of my life for a week afterwards, with no medicinal relief possible beyond narcotics, which I took because they provided the oblivion of sleep. I had no bruising, no numbness, very little swelling, and my pain level hovered around a two provided nothing touched my nose. My annoyance level, however, held steady at about 357.
Nose splints were an effective form of torture. They not only jabbed into me with every change of facial expression, but made wearing reading glasses painful, leaving me functionally blind for anything involving my computer, phone, or books during the recovery period. After a few hours of binge watching TV, boredom set in and I had an intense craving for chocolate. The good stuff. It never occurred to my codeine-addled brain that I’d taste nothing if no air molecules of air could reach my olfactory system. The texture of a raspberry truffle is great and all, but totally unsatisfying if texture is all you get.
I had completely and simultaneously lost my two strongest senses. Worse, according to Google MD, it may take months to fully get them back, IF I fully get them back. I was not prepared for this.
The prolonged loss of multiple senses, while anxiety provoking, has come with the unexpected benefit of allowing me to experience an (I hope temporary) form of synesthesia. Two days after surgery, while applying lotion, I became aware of an odd taste. My nose was still 90% decorative at that point, but the unmistakable sweet-grass scent had been detected by my taste buds instead. It became a game over the next few days to see how many scents I could taste. Some were pleasant, like a burning candle, a rose, or brewing coffee. Others not so much, such as wet puppy or the litter box that the rest of my family had neglected until I was cleared to lift more than ten pounds.
I doubt I ever write about a character going through septoplasty, though I could, or that any of my characters will have synesthesia. Still, the experience of learning firsthand exactly how taste and smell are intertwined can only enhance my ability to portray sensory details in unexpected ways.
Yet another blessing/annoyance is that my remaining senses have become enhanced, and those are the ones I pay the least attention to unless I encounter a startling sound or an itchy tag in my shirt. For every twenty times I have a character observe something in my work-in-progress, they may hear something only once. Unless I’m writing a love scene, I rarely, if ever, include tactile details. Now that I’m aware of the lack, I can rectify it.
Of course, there are ways other than surgery that writers can experiment with forms of sensory deprivation.
- Spend a day with earplugs in.
- Watch a TV show while wearing a sleep mask.
- Take advantage of a head-cold to concentrate on the texture of foods rather than the taste/smell.
- Have a friend/partner gather a series of things with different scents. See how many you can identify blindfolded.
- Try the same experiment with tastes. Bonus if all the foods can be pureed so there is no difference in texture.
- For those who don’t panic at the thought of floating naked in a dark, soundproofed tank for an hour or so, I can assure you that you will come out of the experience hyper-aware of ALL your senses for a day or so, and that this is an optimal time to write scenes where such details are integral.
How much do you actively pay attention to sensory details in your life? In your work? Which senses do you favor or ignore? Have you had any sensory deprivation experiences that changed your perspective? Have any of these experiences been deliberate?
About Kim Bullock
Kim has an M.A. in English from Iowa State University. She writes mainly historical fiction, though has also contributed non-fiction articles to historical and Arts and Crafts publications in both the United States and Canada. She has just finished The Unfinished Work of M.A., a novel based on the rather colorful life of her great-grandfather, landscape painter Carl Ahrens.
Comments
Jill Murray says
I lost my sense of smell and taste 35 years ago as the result of sinus infections. Taste came back quickly but the anosmia never fully recovered, though it seems complete when it comes to food, thankfully. I had brief periods of phantosmia where I smelled garlic breath when no one was around (and I’d eaten none myself). That stopped, also thankfully. I could tell you about this condition until your eyes roll back in your head. I recently submitted a short story to an anthology and the MC has anosmia. If yours lingers, there are a few clinics in the US that specialize in treatment. I was a patient at the Taste & Smell Clinic in DC.
Kim Bullock says
Hi Jill,
That sounds like a frustrating condition to live with! Good for you for giving it to a main character.
It is slowly getting better. At my last follow-up appointment, I mentioned the issue to the doc. He told me that the extensive work he did in my nose did not go up far enough to damage those nerves and that the problem is due to the swelling, which takes a while to go down. Taste seems pretty much back. Smells are there, but still a bit muted unless they are strong. For example, if I am sitting beside our very gassy Boston Terrier, my nose definitely works!
J says
Hi Kim! About two years ago, after a heavy cold, I could not smell anything, even though the cold seemed to have gone. It was outright scary! Luckily, after a while, it gradually came back, but I still remember the gratitude when I started smelling again (even the not so nice smells like my boys’ sweaty sports clothes…). And a while back, I had a stupid accident involving a finger and my right eye, resulting in a scratch in the cornea. Ouch… it took almost a year to fully heal. During this time, for the first time in my life, I started really wondering how it was to not have perfect sight. I asked my son how it feels when he takes off his glasses. I also could not read or work on the pc for long, as my right eye would get tired and “dry”. Even more scary than the smell thing! I am glad both is over. Sometimes I remember those incidents and realise how quickly one goes “back to normal”. The intense feeling of gratitude I felt both times when everything was ok again, did not last very long. I was quick in taking it all for granted again. – Thanks for reminding me! – I hope you will be better really soon!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Kim–So glad you’re on the mend! And how cool to gain all of this applicable insight from the experience. You’ve gotten me thinking about how our senses not only enhance our emotions, but inform them!
I’m sure we all have those scent-provoked memories, and everyone knows how powerful they can be. Especially when we experience a scent that’s not only powerfully linked with a time period or a certain experience. One of the most amusing ones I have involves tasting beer and smelling mint at the same time. It still takes me right back to the Douglas Drive-In Theater, in Kalamazoo, MI. Every time. Even after 40 years. (As underage teens, we used to smuggle beers in the trunk–as well as stowaway passengers–and the theater is next door to a mint processing plant that supplied Wriggly’s in Chicago).
Thanks for the fresh and tasty post! Hope everything’s coming up roses for you these days.
Vijaya says
Kim, I hope your sense of smell returns. I love sensory details and the best books practically make me smell the story environment. I strive for that in my own writing.
Depriving one of one sense heightens the others. I sing in a small Latin Mass schola–chant and polyphony–and found I’m much more sensitive to the tuning when my eyes are closed. Of course, this means I have to know the music well enough, but that’s when the magic happens.