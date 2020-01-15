We writers can go lots of places to find lists of questions to help us get to know our characters better and to lead us to twist the screws tighter to make them have to change. Writer Unboxed’s own Donald Maass is the king of questions that make us think more deeply about our own story and about all stories.
I’m only going to add one: a simple, powerful question I learned from a journalist, that I now ask of every major character I’m writing:
What do people get wrong about you?
When I first heard it, I didn’t care about the question’s ability to help me understand my characters; I was too busy trying not to cry. I was at a conference session led by journalist, Da’Shawn Mosley, dutifully taking notes about his interview process and how he gets reluctant subjects to be more forthcoming, mentally congratulating myself that my last interview question (Is there anything I haven’t asked that you want to tell me?) was the similar to his 2nd last, when he came out with that powerful question and it pierced me and I thought of nothing but my answer to it.
You see, I was attending the 18-people-in-attendance conference with my ex-husband. Our 21-year marriage had ended because of his infidelity and arrest for a sex crime. It was an ordeal to keep myself and my children as well adjusted and financially stable as possible, to set and maintain healthy boundaries, to not let my anger fester into bitterness, to not lose myself to grief. He’d been the one of the most trusted persons in our circle, and I had to, over and over, break the news to people and then comfort them—when I was the person most hurt.
But if you saw us together you wouldn’t guess any of that. Four years after his arrest and two years after I forgave him, we talk easily and seem completely friendly. Don’t get me wrong, I’d still rather never see him again, but I don’t have that choice. We have children together, we go to the same church, and I’d invited him to take part in the grant funding the conference, so his presence in that room was entirely my fault. But then he chose to sit at my table for dinner, when he could have sat at 2 other tables, and my, “This will be fine,” “I am strong enough for this,” self-talk cracked and I created an oddly intense interaction while I was leading the discussion that may have contributed to one of our table mates not returning the next day.
Because the thing that people get wrong about me is that I may be strong, but it takes a toll.
Despite the passage of time, and the counseling, healing, and forgiveness, I have emotional scar tissue. Mostly, it doesn’t bother me. Sometimes, I’m grateful for it, because of how the experience changed me. Other times, the scar tissue gets irritated and I get a pain flare. So when people see us talking together and then tell me it makes them so happy, I smile and nod, but it scrapes at the scar tissue. When my family invites him to events that I’m not going to be at, and don’t tell me about it until later, it feels like the wound is re-exposed. And when I obliquely lash out and someone else is hurt, I feel guilty for dribbling blood on them.
All of that whirled through me while I tried to maintain the fiction that I was continuing to listen to Mosely talk and that it didn’t bother me that my ex-husband was there, and would be there all weekend.
So what do my story and that one powerful question have to do with our writing?
Figure out what people get wrong about your character and you have an engine for conflict and tension. Our characters’ emotions run deep. Their pasts are complicated (we know because we’ve made them so). And the people around them will keep having opinions about them and bringing up their pasts—other characters will pick, pick, pick at the scar tissue.
They don’t even have to be mean to do it. The people getting me wrong are perfectly nice, often wonderful and very supportive people. Of course, characters also do it in response to their own emotional scar tissue. Think of Professor Snape’s constant cracks about famous Harry Potter, arrogant Harry Potter–Snape’s history of bullying from Harry’s father and love for yet rejection by Harry’s mother, not to mention his bargain with Dumbledore to save Lily that made him live a double life yet didn’t work because Lily died and Harry lived, bled all over every interaction the two of them had.
Answers to “What do people get wrong about you?” can help you find your characters’ emotional scar tissue so you’ll know how best to get them to expose those wounds in each other, over and over. You’ll be able to design action that will rip that scar tissue right off, leaving them exposed and vulnerable. You might even choose to develop strengths in your character that lead directly from how they manage those exposed wounds. Your characters will either learn from the experience and change for the better because they’re the protagonist, or they’ll nurture those wounds and feed off them because they’re the antagonist.
Since I consider myself a protagonist, what did I learn from encountering the question that weekend? That I need to start writing about the end of my marriage. That the time for the abundance of caution is over and it’s time to tell my story before my wounds start to fester.
So what are some good fictional examples of characters picking at each other’s emotional scar tissue?
Or, if you dare, what do people get wrong about you?
About Natalie Hart
Natalie Hart is a writer of biblical fiction and of picture books for children who were adopted when they were older. Her father was an entrepreneur, so she never intended to be one herself, but she’s become a proud indie author. She is the author of The Giant Slayer, an imaginative retelling of the first eight years of adventure in the life of the boy who would become Israel’s King David. You can follow her on Twitter @NatalieAHart, and on Facebook.
Comments
Mary Incontro says
Oh my God, that photo! That’s how my knees looked throughout my childhood. But you’re right, we all have emotional scars. Thank you for asking us to look at our characters’ emotional scars. It’s a powerful prompt and I will work on it today.
What people get wrong about me: that I fall because I’m clumsy. It’s more likely because I had polio when I was five and am physically unbalanced. Polio, the source of more than one emotional scar.
Mary
Natalie Hart says
Thank you, Mary. The photo looks like my childhood, too :-) I’ve developed a balance problem in the last two years (unilateral vestibular hypofunction) and I’m always worried people will think I weave because I’m drunk. Thank you for sharing a getting wrong.
Heather Webb says
This is an excellent post, Natalie, and an angle I’d never thought about before. A great way to start my morning writing. Thanks!
On another note, I’m so terribly sorry to hear about your marriage. I like your sentiment of going forth, being bold, ripping off the band-aid. Life is short. Do everything you wanted to do and didn’t just because. Divorce is a great time for reinvention, painful as it can be. Sending good thoughts!
Natalie Hart says
Thank you, Heather. Truth be told, while it was painful, I was also set free by my divorce, and I’m both more compassionate and more powerful than I was before :-)
Heather Webb says
I’m so happy to hear that! <3
Kathryn Craft says
What a great topic, Nat! Here’s what people get wrong about me: as a dance critic for 19 years and a developmental editor for 13, I have honed many naturally-occurring analytical skills. So those who resist my informed opinion (even if they sought my help!) sometimes think of me as judge-y; someone who gets off from being right and showing them that they are wrong.
People who really know me see me as I do: as a lover of the arts and an advocate for their excellence. I don’t think people should create any old thing, slap a price on it, and expect consumers to plunk down their money. I want them to think through their approach and offer up something genuine that stands a chance of reaching inside the viewer. If they don’t, people will give up on reading and going to the theater and listening to music altogether. We need the arts too much to let that happen. I poured these feelings into my character Margaret MacArthur, the misunderstood dance critic in THE ART OF FALLING.
Natalie Hart says
Thank you for this insight into a passionate analytical mind and lover of the arts. Yes–we need the arts too much!
Barbara Linn Probst says
Wonderful post, Natalie! It’s so true that every character (the ones that seem real, anyway) is full of contradictions and secrets and things we never would have predicted. In its cliche version, it’s the tough prostitute with the heart of gold; in its more skillful version, it’s Boo Radley. Finding those “never-would-have-guessed” things in ourselves is such a great way to open to what they might be in our characters. Thank you for your candor and vulnerability, as well as your insights into the craft of writing.
Natalie Hart says
Thank you, Barbara–especially for reminding us that it can go in a cliche direction and a surprising, memorable direction.
Erin Bartels says
Thank you for this provocative question! One I will definitely be thinking about for a while as I develop characters for my new WIP.
What do people get wrong about me? A couple things come immediately to mind. First, I present as an extrovert (maybe I perform as one) but I am an introvert who gets exhausted and fed up with other people (even those I love) if I don’t get enough quiet alone time. People who don’t know me well are always surprised by this.
Second, though I often have strong opinions that may be at odds with another’s, interpersonal conflict makes me incredibly anxious and I will avoid it whenever possible. I hate disagreeing with others but that doesn’t mean I agree with them!
Natalie Hart says
Thank you for adding to the “get wrongs” (I share both of those!).
Grace says
Wow, Natalie. Just, wow. The irony of there being so much goodness in this post and so much pain isn’t lost on me. Thank you for sharing this deeply personal post.
I don’t believe all writers have to open up old wounds to help create layers in the characters they’re writing, but I do believe that acknowledging wounds, looking at them, removing the scabs, helps us understand ourselves better, and when we do, we understand human nature better. How can we know what it feels like when our characters pick off their scar tissue if we’ve never picked off our own?
Thank you for adding another zinger of a question to the growing list of questions I ask as I write my characters.
Natalie Hart says
Thanks, Grace. I don’t think we have to open up our old wounds to create layers in our characters–I think the picking of scar tissue just happens in life whether we want it to or not, whether it’s a silly “remember when you…” from a relative about something you did that you’re embarrassed about, or something more affecting.
LJ Cohen says
Thank you for your honesty and your courage. Yes, that question will help me create more compelling characters, but the real power is in digging deep into myself and see how holding secrets creates new wounds and new scar tissue.
I’m not sure I’m strong enough yet to speak some of those truths out loud, but you have given me a shining example to follow.
Thank you.
Natalie Hart says
Thank you, Lisa. I admit it was rather terrifying to put this out there, but I’ve found that when I’m vulnerable, there are good results in my life, whether in my writing or in my relationships.
Keith Cronin says
What a wonderful post, and what a provocative question, all beautifully tied together with this:
“Figure out what people get wrong about your character and you have an engine for conflict and tension.”
Amen to that, bigtime.
I’m so sorry you went through this, but I suspect it will inform your writing in powerful ways, and also deepen your insight into interacting with others. And like Heather said in her comment, the end of a relationship can be an amazing opportunity for reinvention.
What do people get wrong about me? The notion that “funny” people can’t be serious, can’t be angry, and can’t be hurt. To the contrary – I submit that most “funny” people are funny *because* they have been serious, angry, and/or hurt.
Natalie Hart says
Thank you, Keith. And thank you for adding to the getting wrong stories. Some of the most memorable times I’ve laughed have been about things that aren’t funny–I’m thinking of Tig Notaro’s “I have cancer. It’s okay” stand-up set. I accept your submission :-) I’ve always thought funny people just have an amazing ability to take the hurt and anger and see it slant.
Beth Havey says
Natalie, I think all writers must have courage. Because putting words on the page HAS to reflect in some way, our own experience. I have not been published yet, but I have written three novels. The first exposed the scars of fears I had when raising my children. Because YES, your own life has to rise up from the page of your work. I don’t think I could ever create a novel world that didn’t echo my own. My second novel pulled from my past work as an RN. But it’s the third that relates to this post, because after a personal experience, one that only a few people in my life know about, I wrote that novel. I wrote it through counseling sessions, through tears and pain. It helped me to heal. I think that’s what writers do. Your post is important to me. Thanks for writing it.
Natalie Hart says
Thank you, Beth. What an amazing thing writing is–a creative outlet and a tool for healing. I’m so glad for the healing you’ve experienced through it.
Lynne C Handy says
Natalie, thank you for writing this article. I appreciated it more than you know.
Natalie Hart says
I’m glad, Lynne.
Vijaya says
You are so brave to write this post, Natalie. I’m toying with a new book idea with some well-loved characters from a book I’m revising and your question about what people get wrong about them immediately made me think about all the secrets and lies that shape them, that continue to haunt them, because they too are works-in-progress.
I am so sorry about all that’s happened and will pray for the God of all comfort to heal all wounds. Bless you for writing.
Natalie Hart says
Thank you, Vijaya. My benchmark for good writing advice is if it sparks good ideas for the work :-)
Julia Munroe Martin says
I’m so sorry for all that’s happened, Natalie. I know what you mean that you’ve come to this… “That the time for the abundance of caution is over and it’s time to tell my story before my wounds start to fester.” I feel that way myself for very different reasons, so I can very much relate.
Your words about breaking the news to people then needing to comfort them when you were the person most hurt really hit home, too. I think that’s what people get wrong about me–because of circumstances beyond my control, because at times *my life* is out of my control–I can barely hold it together. Maybe for you, too, it’s because people want to believe that I’m strong (it’s easier for them). What I haven’t quite figured out (and I have tried, desperately, at times) is how to turn that question to my protagonists and put some of that feeling into them. I suspect it will get easier as I admit (to myself and others) that I’m not as strong as I seem.
You’ve got this. (And so do I) but it may take time. That’s okay. Sending love, my friend.
Natalie Hart says
Sending love right back at you, Julia. Things may be tough, but we can do tough things.
Benjamin Brinks says
Scars for the most part are small. Scabs on knees fall off. The emotional scars that we bear represent, often, only a few days in our lives, sometimes just a few minutes.
Funny, then, that it is the scars that define us, that we remember best, the cross more than the resurrection. A violation of trust, a breach of our sense of safety, becomes so big that it becomes *us*, an identity more than an event.
What do people get wrong about me? That I hide. Behind humor. Behind equanimity. In my writing room. I must be running away from something, covering up a scar.
Not so. I am running toward the truth (I hope). Writing a story not just about a scar and how it got there, but also how it healed.
Outstanding post. Great question. Maass would be proud.
Natalie Hart says
Thank you, Benjamin. I love how you put your getting wrong, that people think you’re hiding but you’re running toward the truth–gave me goosebumps.
Jennifer Worrell says
Fantastic article, thank you!