What Do You Save?

I’m writing this having just come back from a morning walk up the road, enjoying a sight we haven’t seen in much too long in our area—water running and singing to itself in ditches, water puddling on roadsides, water rushing into dams and tanks…Rain, rain at last! Good rainstorms over the last few days and other showers scattered over the last few weeks, with more forecast to fall in the next few weeks—cross fingers!—has meant that in our immediate area at least, things are looking more hopeful. Here in our high-country region of northern New South Wales, we have been enduring what appears to be the worst local drought since records began in the mid-19th century–we received only one-third of our normal annual rainfall in 2019. Paddocks have been turned to dust, farmers have had to sell or send away livestock, and large numbers of trees have died, especially on the free-draining granite country just to the west of us. Our own heavy clay soil might be a pain to work with in terms of gardening, but it does hold water better, even when you don’t particularly want it to. Trees have died even on our own block, including sixteen tough old cypress pines that well-predate our ownership of this block, and which my husband David has had to cut down due to their becoming a fire risk. Our thriving vegetable garden, pride and joy of green-thumbed David, has had to be abandoned for the moment, apart from the perennials.
It’s not only drought that haunts us, but fire. As people around the world know from the news, Australia is going through a terrible bush-fire (wildfire) season which most recently has seen massive, deadly firestorms tear through large swathes of southern New South Wales, parts of Victoria, and Kangaroo Island in South Australia. Earlier, dangerous fires also broke out in areas such as the Blue Mountains just west of Sydney and other areas close to the national parks that surround Australia’s biggest city to the south, north and west, while Tasmania and Western Australia have also experienced some fire outbreaks. Here in my high-country home region of the Northern Tablelands in northern New South Wales, the fires came even earlier, from September onwards. Conditions have eased in this region now since the most dangerous period across northern NSW and southern Queensland in November, when people died and many homes were lost. The weather has improved slightly and of course the brave and tireless work of firefighters has meant the threat in our area has lessened, though some fires in inaccessible forest and gorge country are still not quite put out. New ignitions and flare-ups are still a worry, exacerbated by the effects of the drought—all those dead trees attracting lightning strikes and, of course, hot days or windy ones drying out the country yet again. So firefighters are vigilant and all of us take nothing for granted, even now with that lovely rain. Like most people in all too many areas of Australia right now, we closely monitor the ‘Fires Near Me’ app which shows you up-to-date information on any fire outbreaks within your nominated watch zones. We’ve got to know well the color-coded fire alerts: Blue meaning ‘Advice’ (there’s a fire at this location but it’s not a threat yet); Yellow meaning ‘Watch and Act’ (the fire is a threat, get ready to go) and Red meaning ‘Emergency’ (leave at once if it’s safe, seek shelter immediately if it’s not). And we keep our ‘getaway’ bags packed and near the door—bags that don’t only have essentials, important documents, clothes, medicines, etc, but also a selection of those personal things you know you can never replace…
Ah, that selection! When the fires first started appearing in our region back in September, I began the process of trying to decide what to save from our many many treasures if the worst happened and our house was in imminent danger of fire. It was very hard—I was frequently in tears doing it. What about all my books, the ones I’ve written, the antique ones I’d collected, the big collection of signed books by other authors which I’d gathered? What about all the paintings and other unique artworks we’d so lovingly collected? What about the beautiful hand-made furniture created by David? But we could only have one extra bag other than the essential ones, one bag which had to be not too big, not too heavy, and easy to wheel out at a moment’s notice.
So in the end, what went in that bag were: things from my childhood and David’s, things from our children’s childhoods which I’d kept, such as drawings, school reports, little ‘magazines’ they’d created; a few family heirlooms of various sorts. Photo albums, too, of course, though as we have so many, I only put in a few of the very old ones and took lots of photos of photos of others on my phone, saving them to USB and computer along with old family videos and films, and sending them to our family Whats App group as well so everyone would have copies. I put in the folders full of family history stuff that I’d learned over the years, and accounts my parents had written for me of how they’d met, and their time together before they had us, which I’d asked them to pen several years ago. Some early writings of mine—poems, stories, the beginnings of a novel—which I’d written as a teenager and a scrapbook from my last year at school also went in. I put in a book my father gave me which is a very rare treasure: a handwritten ‘wayang kulit’ (Indonesian shadow-puppet) playscript from late 1950’s Java. My father had bought it when they were living there–I was also born there, by the way. I put in the precious folders of letters from many other writers, illustrators and other book people, both from Australia and overseas, with whom I’ve been corresponding over the years, ever since I was just starting out myself as a young writer and which is another great treasure. And I put in diaries—a diary I kept as a 12-year-old, another as a 16 year old. Not sure why those survived into adulthood, when others vanished. Into the bag also went more recent diaries, too, not the normal everyday diaries I have on the desk now, but the much more detailed yet less frequent journals I’ve kept since 1989, just before the birth of our youngest child, which have accounts both of big personal and family events and occasions as well as my own personal take on big things happening in the world beyond our home. In went the literary diaries I’ve kept since 2007, which honestly record the ups and downs of the literary life, and travel diaries I’ve kept for the last ten years, but only for ‘special’ periods of travel, such as when I was in Paris on a writing residency for 6 months in 2010. So many other things I couldn’t put in, including my own books and signed books by other people: though my heart clenched with sorrow at the thought of losing them, they are print books and could be replaced, though the signatures couldn’t, of course. Copies of my own books were also, I knew, deposited in national and state libraries, so they wouldn’t be lost, and I’d already given some manuscripts and other publishing documents to our state library.
Like I mentioned earlier, things have improved in our district now, and as we start the new year with some good rain, we are feeling more hopeful—though nowhere near confident—that the worst of the fire threat in our immediate region at least may perhaps be behind us now. But, just in case, the bag isn’t unpacked yet, and all those intimate, familial and precious items within it haven’t yet found their way back onto shelves and in boxes. And it’s only now that I’ve had really a chance to think about it properly.
It wasn’t planned, the selection of the items in the bag; it was instinctive, born of gnawing anxiety verging on outright fear—and what I realized as I’m writing this is that apart from the photos and a few other types of things, such as childhood mementoes and family heirlooms, all the other items I put in that bag were to do with the written word: and not just that, they were to do with the handwritten, unpublished, unmediated word. What does that mean? I am not sure. All that I am certain about is that I felt compelled to save them, and that I knew that even if I’d had time or opportunity to scan or photograph them, they would not give the same feeling or have the same intimate meaning as when you physically crack open the cover of an old journal or unfold the pages of an old letter.
What do you think?
Sophie Masson has published more than fifty novels internationally since 1990, mainly for children and young adults. A bilingual French and English speaker, raised mostly in Australia, she has a master’s degree in French and English literature. Sophie's new e-book on authorship, By the Book: Tips of the Trade for Writers, is available at Australian Society of Authors.
Valerie says
So much emotion reading this. The losses have been horrific and coupled with the insecurity of ‘will the fire come here?’, the stress must be almost too much to bear.
Best wishes for continued rain — without flooding. Just enough, not too much.
Sophie Masson says
Thank you very much, Valerie. Yes, continued good sustained rain would be great, help to heal the land and our own stressed selves…it has certainly not been an easy time.
Dawn Mattox says
TRUE STORY: Nov 8 2018, the CAMP FIRE swept through Paradise CA, leveling the entire the entire town and killing 88 people.
Morning broke, beautiful as always. I sat down to my PC with coffee and a heart full of joyous anticipation to work on the rewrite of the prequel (yes… titled FIRESTARTER) to my Burning Suspense Series (Fire in Me, Just Fire, and Watch Me Burn). The prophetic nature of my titles feels inescapable. We saw smoke and flames coming (70mph). I grabbed my hard drive (for some reason I forgot my treasured proofs), dogs, and ran for our lives.
ADVICE: Keep a list of what is important for fast reference and ALWAYS use the cloud. No one expects the unimaginable, but sometimes nightmares are all too real. EVERYTHING was lost except for my work. Writing was therapeutic and kept me stable through the trauma of loss and recovery in the months that followed. I finally published yesterday! This article feels like another “coincidence.” It’s been a LONG, long, road.
Sophie Masson says
Oh my God, Dawn, how absolutely awful! I am glad you were able to escape safely, but oh the heartbreak…how utterly devastating.
Please let me know where we might be able to buy your books…would like to buy them as a small gesture of support and solidarity. And I hope for much better times for you and yours as you rebuild your lives x
Barbara says
I agree with Valerie. I cannot imagine what you are going through, Sophie–and since September, too. May the rain be plentiful in your area and across the country, so that you can put your possessions away and worry about day-to-day issues.
What you chose to save–that is a most personal decision, something many of us will never have to make. But I would likely save the same kinds of things, because they would give me hope.
Sophie Masson says
Thank you very much for your comments and good wishes, Barbara. Yes, it would be lovely to concentrate just on normal things, that’s for sure!
James Fox says
I can say I know the feeling Sophie.
The Eagle Creek fire in Oregon was started by a teenager throwing fireworks around a dry forest in September 2017. It destroyed 50,000 acres which is nothing compared to Australia, but it came within ten miles of our house. Ash fell like snow, and we were put under an evacuation order.
What’s more important? Clothes or pictures? Antiques or all our gizmos? It’s an exercise in what’s important to you.
Sophie Masson says
Thank you very much for your comment, James.
Yes, you certainly would understand that awful feeling–that sounds like much too close a narrow escape! And you are absolutely right–being forced to choose is certainly revealing of what’s important. And it is so individual, varying so much from person to person..
Deborah Makarios says
We’re more likely to suffer from flooding or earthquake than wildfire here (Lower Hutt, NZ), but the question of what to save is always a pertinent one, regardless of the local hazards.
My husband has set up an off-site backup on a different landmass, which means any of my work stuff which is digitized is safe (unless the whole country gets bowled).
I think the one physical thing I’d rush to save is my little Sepik stool. I’ve had it since I was four and through a myriad of moves it is one of the few things that has stayed with me. In fact, I’ve probably had it longer than anything else I own.
But of course, the things which matter most, the things which make life worth living, are the ones you can’t put in an emergency bag, no matter how capacious.
Sophie Masson says
Thank you for your comment, Deborah. I can well imagine how in New Zealand with the ever present hazard of earthquake you need long ago to have focussed your thoughts on the issue of what to save…
Your little Sepik stool sounds absolutely gorgeous and completely irreplaceable and I hope it can continue always to safely accompany you on your life’s journey.
Beth Havey says
Sophie, I live in Southern California and so have packed my car for the last three years. So far we have been safe. My thoughts go with you and I am sure that is true for everyone here at Writer Unboxed. Take care, Beth Havey
Sophie Masson says
Thank you so much, Beth. And I hope you, your family and community continue to stay safe too!
Jan O'Hara says
You have been in my thoughts, Sophie, and I’m so glad the danger is receding, at least for now. Stay safe!
Aside from our one cat, I suspect everything I’d choose to save would be in the photograph/book/journal category, too. I should spend some time thinking it through. We’re fairly safe from most environmental threats, but you never know, do you?
Sophie Masson says
Thank you very much, Jan, your thoughts and good wishes are much appreciated.
That’s right, you never know…one thing that’s really been reinforced for me in this anxious time is not to take anything for granted at all.