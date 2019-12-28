Story Lab Program

Donald Maass and Lorin Oberweger invite you to apply to work directly with them during a two-year program designed to bring your novel from idea to finished and revised draft, with a view toward big five publication.

Participants will be encouraged and held accountable for making real progress, while also receiving guidance in making the best—and boldest—choices for your book.

This innovative program offers:

Four in-person residencies in upscale accommodations, meant to create a feeling of intimacy and community with private rooms and the comforts of home (but better). We’ll lounge and learn together, eat meals as a group, play, and grow together in our understanding of craft.

Each residency will deal with important milestones in novel creation, from generating a rich premise and highly developed characters with built-in conflict to creating a solid and tension-filled middle act, to deep revision techniques that will make your novel soar and will serve you through your entire writing career.

All meals (during residencies), with catered dinners and breakfasts, plus lunch selections for “make your own” meals, snacks, coffee, tea, wine and beer, etc.

Bonus consultations during residency weekend with author/editor Brenda Windberg .

. Bi-monthly writing assignments via a designated online forum, with feedback from Don, Lorin, and your “pod”–participants who’ll rotate with each residency period, allowing you to experience the work of every member of your Story Lab tribe.

Monthly group chats/Q&A.

Monthly one-on-one consultations with Lorin.

Monthly mentor text discussions, with books based on group feedback and relevant craft elements.

Evaluations of one 100-page partial, one complete rough draft, and one complete polished draft during the course of the program, including one-on-one consultations with Don and Lorin… and more!

This is an intimate experience, and spaces are limited! Applications are due by Sunday, January 12, 2020. Click here to learn more or to apply today!

Interested in placing an ad with Writer Unboxed? Please send an inquiry to advertising@writerunboxed.com!