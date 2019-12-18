The Worst-Case Scenario

This past fall, I went backpacking for four days in the Canadian wilderness with a good friend. It will be an adventure, I told myself as we planned the trip, when I read online about the “rugged,” “challenging,” “demanding” trail. It’s good to get outside your comfort zone. The trail included “steep climbs,” and “boulder hopping.” I’m tough; I can push myself. It didn’t occur to me to question whether pushing myself was a worthwhile goal; it was what I always did.
What happened was that I did indeed push myself, to the point of absolute physical and mental exhaustion. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done; it is the scariest thing I’ve ever done; I would never do it again, and I’m beyond glad I did it. It was one of the few experiences in my life that really and truly shifted my understanding of myself in a profound and lasting way.
And the experience made me think that that is exactly what needs to happen for my characters when I write: I need to put them into situations that force them to confront some of their deepest fears and deepest insecurities and emerge changed. Notice I didn’t say emerge “better,” because that’s not always the case; sometimes living through a worst-case scenario alters people in ways both profound and tragic. But they need to emerge different, to be transformed in some way, major or minor, by their experience.
I play a game in one of the creative writing classes I teach for kids, in which I ask students to make up a character and that character’s greatest fear. Then I ask them to make up a setting. THEN I mix up all the characters and fears and settings and everyone gets new combinations and has to write a scene or story in which the character they’ve been given has to live through their absolute biggest fear coming true, in whatever setting they’ve been given. It’s a challenging and fun game, and I play along with the kids every time. In one of the students’ stories an old man terrified of cats finds himself in an isolated cabin in the Canadian wilderness filled with cats; in another a young woman with a deep and irrational fear of teddy bears is buckled into her airplane seat on a long flight behind toddlers who keep throwing their teddy bears into her lap; in yet another a woman who is terrified of failing at everything she tries in life makes a desperate attempt to make her mark on the world by engaging in an act of ecoterrorism.
Some things to think about as you get into your character’s story:
What is your character’s greatest fear? Why?
Imagine your character in a situation in which they encounter that thing/situation/person they fear most. How would they react? Why? Is the way they react consistent with their personality, with who they are?
How does this encounter change your character? Does it make them kinder, braver, stronger, more compassionate? Or does it make them sadder, more pessimistic, more fearful? Whatever this change is, is it earned, that is, it the change consistent with who that character is and what they have just been through?
My trip to Canada wasn’t my absolute worst-case scenario (that would be getting trapped in a cave underground), but it did force me to confront some of my deepest fears. I had to face what happened when I pushed myself beyond my limits. I had to face my fear of giving up and my fear of failing, and acknowledge I was in over my head and ask for help. I had to say, “no, I can’t do it,”—something I’ve almost never said. It also forced me to acknowledge that sometimes the things that threaten us most are not the familiar fears, but the unexpected ones. I was afraid of getting attacked by a bear or breaking my leg in a fall; instead, I got serious hypothermia, which was equally life-threatening and actually much more probable than the things I’d worried about (I was lucky my hiking buddy is experienced and smart and intervened in time).
What I learned from it all was simple: It’s important to listen to your own inner voice, to say “no” when you need to, and to give yourself permission to stop and rest and even give up if you have to. These are quiet epiphanies, but no less life-changing than more dramatic ones.
How do you use worst-case scenarios in your stories?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Kathleen McCleary
Kathleen McCleary is the author of three novels—House and Home, A Simple Thing, and Leaving Haven—and has worked as a bookseller, bartender, and barista (all great jobs for gathering material for fiction). A Simple Thing (HarperCollins 2012) was nominated for the Library of Virginia Literary Awards. She was a journalist for many years before turning to fiction, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Good Housekeeping, Ladies Home Journal, and USA Weekend, as well as HGTV.com, where she was a regular columnist. She taught writing as an adjunct professor at American University in Washington, D.C., and teaches creative writing to kids ages 8-18 as an instructor with Writopia Labs, a non-profit. She also offers college essay coaching (http://thenobleapp.com), because she believes that life is stressful enough and telling stories of any kind should be exciting and fun. When she's not writing or coaching writing, she looks for any excuse to get out into the woods or mountains or onto a lake. She lives in northern Virginia with her husband and two daughters and Jinx the cat.
Comments
Dan Phalen says
This reminds me of an account i once read about philosopher/sage George Gurdieff. After a near fatal auto accident brought him closer to an awakening of his spiritual self, he deliberately repeated wrecking cars. Whether that’s true or not, the point to me was that extreme circumstances, such as your wilderness trek, often reveal dormant powers. I admire how you have likened the experience to character arc. I’ll use that.
No wonder you’re a teacher, Kathleen. Thanks for the reminder.
Kathleen McCleary says
Thanks, Dan. I love the Gurdjieff story—wonderful. Glad the column resonated with you, and good luck with your writing.
Jan O'Hara says
What a fun exercise for your students!
I’m glad you survived the adventure with new depths of self-knowledge. I, too, had an encounter with hypothermia in the Canadian wilderness. What made it particularly scary was that we were only a few miles from town on a day hike, lost, and carrying our one-year-old daughter in a backpack. Let’s just say that taught me a healthy respect for the outdoors, proper equipment, and my personal limits.
As for the writing question, I have attended several Donald Maass workshops and can conjure his voice to intone in my ear, “Now make it worse.”
I wonder how many of us can will a Donald Maass haunting. ;-)
Kathleen McCleary says
Hi, Jan. Glad you survived your wilderness experience, too. And yes, you could have worse hauntings than Donald Maass’ voice mandating “Now make it worse” as you write.
Happy holidays and happy writing,.
Beth Havey says
Hi Kathleen, it takes courage to challenge the physical body and then to realize that maybe we’re not as strong as we thought. I did something not as challenging as you, but I admit I was the last one to make the summit and I was very tired. Then after the high of making it (we were in Yosemite) you have to go back down. This was a lower rise covered with snow and you can’t help but slip and slide. It’s like writing in some ways. You think you’ve made it to the top, (you finished your book) only to discover there’s more work (editing?) as you go back down!
Kathleen McCleary says
Hi, Beth! I love the analogy between climbing a mountain (and descending) and writing. Often, the descent is much trickier and more difficult than the ascent–also true in writing, as those of us who have written 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th drafts of our work well know. Thanks for your comment, and best wishes for a happy holiday.
Vijaya says
Kathleen, the human body is amazing. I didn’t realize until I read about the Jewish holocaust and other genocides in the 20th century. I love survival stories and I’ve always believed that the worst things in life can also lead you to the core of your beliefs. It’s a wonderful exercise to dig deeper in writing. When I first got Don’s Breakout Novel Workbook, I laughed when he asked to write the worst thing that can happen. And then some more. It really pushed me and my characters to the limit. A very happy Christmas to you and yours!
Kathleen McCleary says
Hi, Vijaya. Thanks for your comment. Yes, the advice to write the worst thing is a perennial nugget, but it can be difficult to do. I love how it pushes us to be better writers.
A very happy Christmas to you and yours, too! Cheers!