Imitating the Greats … Helpful or Harmful?

When my daughter was nine years old, she gave me a Picasso. Not the one pictured above. This one:
I love my daughter’s rooster. It sits in my kitchen, propped against the wall over the cooktop. Sometimes it gets hit by spaghetti sauce splatter. Bacon grease too. And the rooster’s wandering eyeballs remind me of how I often feel: a bit “on the edge.”
But when my girl gave me this painting (made in an art class that focused on replicating “the masters”), I wondered, Did this exercise teach her new skills, or did it teach her to be a copycat?
Then I remembered 11th grade AP English. My teacher, Mrs. Deluca, was a wonderfully wise and elegantly ancient woman, always dressed in the fashion of the 1940s: sheer stockings, square-toed pumps, wool pencil skirts, airy silk blouses. Her hair always looked straight-from-the-beauty-parlor prim, her soft, pink face powered, then rouge’d. I loved her.
When I walked into her class on the first day of school, I had no idea that I had no idea how to write.
My 9th grade English teacher had done a fantastic job teaching me how to diagram sentences. My 10th grade English teacher had done an equally fantastic job making me dislike Dickens. Neither of them had taught me a single thing about writing an essay.
But I loved writing and I loved reading so AP English had seemed a good idea.
It was not a good idea. Each time I earned a “C” on an essay, I thought I just wasn’t smart, and I was too embarrassed and self-conscious to seek help from Mrs. Deluca. If I did, she might see me for what I was: a dum-dum.
Fortunately, around that time, my mom literally handed me a gift: a manilla folder containing every essay my friend, Susan, had written in Mrs. Deluca’s class the year before. Somehow my mom had gotten the essays from Susan’s mom.
I know. It’s pretty sketchy.
At the time though, it was pretty fabulous; my friend, Susan, one year later, would go on to Stanford. In other words, Susan wrote real good essays.
But I did not copy those essays, at least not the words or the ideas. I did study the structure and the architecture of them–just as my daughter studied the arrangement and the frenetic colors of the Picasso. And then I did my best to replicate those essays, just as my daughter had replicated those crazy rooster eyeballs.
Does that make us cheaters? Plagiarists? Copycats? I certainly did not end any of my AP English essays with this attribution: This essay is inspired by the work of Susan.
Thirty-one years later, I still feel some guilt.
I do know that many authors claim it’s OK to study the pros. More than OK! That if, for example, I want to write more like Hemingway, it’s perfectly acceptable to pick up The Old Man and the Sea, grab some paper and a nice pen, and copy Hemingway’s sentences by hand. And then, voila!
The teenage boy came into the room where the mother was
plagiarizing copyingwriting sentences on a piece of paper.
“Hello,” the boy said. In his hand was a bag of Doritos, Doritos the mother had not purchased for him. “You are writing?”
The mother did not answer because she was thinking about the Doritos. The boy often ate food he had purchased with the money from his job washing dishes at a country club and while the boy sometimes bought Pringles or Ruffles or the french fries that could be purchased from the place called McDonald’s, it was usually Doritos because those were the boy’s favorite.
Sometimes the mother found half-eaten bags of Doritos on the boy’s bedroom floor which left orange stains and the stains made the mother sad but the boy did not feel sad.
The mother knew this because once, when she asked the boy how he felt about the orange stains on the rug the boy had said, “I do not feel sad about the orange stains from the Doritos. I can ignore things like orange stains on the floor, and I can ignore wet bath towels on the floor and also my orchestra tuxedo that is still on the floor from the concert in October.”
“And it is now December.”
“Yes,” the boy had agreed. “The days are short and sunless and for this reason it is easy to ignore things on the floor.”
On this day, the mother nodded at the bag in the boy’s hands. “Where did you get those Doritos?”
The boy shrugged. “At the store.”
“The store down the street or the store just beyond the one down the street?”
The teenage boy pointed in the way to show it was the store just beyond the store down the street.
“If you buy Doritos in college and leave them on the floor your roommate will be angry.”
“I can find a roommate who does not mind the Doritos.”
The mother of the boy knew he was right but she could not admit that. There were other things to admit and there were other times to admit them, but this was not one of those things and this was not one of those times so she kept herself quiet and still except for motion of her hand
copyingwriting the words written by this man called Hemingway.
Honestly, if I were to write a story or a novel in Hemingway’s style, I’d feel like an unoriginal fraud, the opposite of an entrepreneur, as creative and clever as the bath robe I’ve been wearing since 2001.
On the other hand.
After a 17-year break from teaching English, I returned to the classroom last fall to find that using “mentor texts” (poems and stories that students study and model as a way to improve their style, experiment with syntax, and play with poetry), is a Big Thing in education.
I’m often wary of big things in education in the same way that I’m wary of big things in fashion. Are mentor texts any different than crop tops and high-waisted mom jeans?
But feeling curious, I used Sandra Cisneros’ The House on Mango Street as a mentor text in my 8th grade English class. With Cisneros’ inspiration, my students wrote the most beautiful vignettes about their names and others about where they were from, pieces of art as beautiful as a Picasso painted by a nine-year-old. And just last week, I used Pablo Neruda’s The Book of Questions as a mentor text in my 7th grade English class. The poem-questions my students produced were whimsical and haunting, condensed gems of wonder and curiosity. Marvelously Rooster-esque.
Still, my students are imitating, copying, mimicking the form and the structure of these writers. They could not produce such lovely work without Cisneros, Picasso, and Neruda as their models. Does this mean their work is flimsy and hollow?
Billie Holiday said, “You can’t copy anybody and end with anything. If you copy, it means you’re working without any real feeling.”
Holiday would likely have fallen in the “flimsy and hollow” camp.
Then again, famous, self-proclaimed copiers like Ben Franklin, Ernest Hemingway, Cormac McCarthy, and Billy Collins insist that copying others’ work helped them–and can help us–build soul-filled stories and poetry.
I ask you, dear WU-ers: Is it bad form to teach young writers to imitate the structure or syntax of another writer? Can we use others as mentors and models without being copycats? Where is the line between inspiration and imitation? When have you found inspiration in others’ writing, and what did you learn?
I can’t wait to hear your opinions. Thank you, as always, for reading and sharing.
Picasso Rooster art compliments of Wikiart.
About Sarah Callender
Sarah Callender lives in Seattle with her husband, son and daughter. A crummy house-cleaner and terrible at responding to emails in a timely fashion, Sarah chooses instead to focus on her fondness for chocolate and Abe Lincoln. She is working on her third novel while her fab agent pitches the first two to publishers.
Comments
Beth says
First, I want to say that your daughter has real talent. I know of very few nine-year-olds who could have produced (reproduced?) a painting the way she did. She has an eye for form and color.
Second, to answer your question, it seems to me, based on your experience of what your students accomplished, that imitating the masters is a good way to bump learning writers out of their own self-limiting boxes and help them to see and experiment with more sophisticated ways of writing. It’s a way of filling up their toolboxes with tools they might never have accumulated on their own. From the techniques they learned in your class they can, in time, choose those that meld with their own voice and produce their own unique style. I think you’re doing them a great favor, because if there’s one thing I’ve noticed about learning writers these days, it’s that a good number of them lack understanding of the myriad ways prose can be elevated and manipulated. I’ve encountered some who can’t recognize a metaphor or who consider the use of rhetorical repetition to be an error. I suspect your students will not have that handicap.
Vijaya says
Sarah, I loved this post so much. Your daughter is very good! As are your students and how blessed they are to have you, a real writer. In the beginning, many of us learn by copying because we are learning brushstrokes. Write enough, paint enough, play enough, and we discover our own voices. There was a time when I was reading Kathi Appelt’s books and so was my critique group–it was hilarious when we began reading our stories how we’d all copied her poetic repeats in her prose. When I teach, I often recommend well-written books–mentor texts–that have a similar theme. And I still do this for myself when I discover a book I lovelovelove–I try to get a big stack of the author’s books and study them and then try my own hand. I will always be an apprentice. Your Dorito story ala Hemingway cracked me up! Have a wonderful Christmas break with your family and your writing.
Linda Bennett Pennell says
As a fellow educator who spent many years in middle school classrooms teaching struggling readers, I fall into the “masters as mentors” camp. I also have a degree in history, so I believe in the importance of knowing and understanding that which preceded us. Students of the arts study the masters to understand what worked in the past and what made it great. Music students study and replicate Bach, Mozart, etc. in composition classes. Painters study and replicate DaVinci, Monet, etc. in composition classes. Why should it be any different in writing?
As I told my students and the teachers I supervised, reading and writing are skills just as much as playing the piano or throwing a winning touchdown pass. One must practice in order to improve. When students emulate the masters, they are analyzing and synthesizing the elements of greatness, and thereby, laying a firm foundation for finding their own voices and creating their own styles.
As an administrator and supervisor, I would give you high marks!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Sarah – I guess I think it’s inevitable. Although I’ve never actually sought to replicate other authors, looking back I clearly have. And in a lot of cases, I’ve ended up adopting and adapting elements that I’ve copied.
For example, I’ll never forget reading Jacqueline Carey’s newest doorstop on a vacation (Naamah’s Kiss, I think). I’d just started harvesting my first crop of rejections and was feeling particularly low and envious of JC’s prose. And it dawned on me that her work was so beautiful on the page! She used paragraphs so effectively, including short, punchy ones, and one sentence ones,for emphasis.
This had never dawned on me. Duh, right?
Anyway, I know, for example, that I reread Pillars of the Earth right before I started, and I just naturally chose tight third-person, multiple POV style for my epic. I loved the sweep and breadth it provided, and I’ve never looked back.
I’m sure there are other aspects that I’ve maintained. It was recently pointed out to me that I tend to end chapters on an action beat (rather than blending in some epiphanies, revelations, etc.). That has the whiff of writers like Gabaldon and Martin (leave ’em on the edge of their seats!).
I suppose I recommending flowing with, rather than fighting, the inevitable. As long as we do as Randy Jackson used to recommend, and: “Make it your own, dawg.”
Fun and insightful essay! I’ve made a note to copy as many aspects of it as possible. Also, that daughter of yours is worthy of crowing over, for sure. Happy Holidays to you and your talented brood, Sarah!