Play to Win

Several lifetimes ago, I was a financial analyst for a large corporate healthcare system. Most of the finance analysts that I knew hadn’t started out in that field at all. Personally, I’d started out as an assistant who helped manage the books for our department. Most of us were struggling to keep our heads above water, and we had all kinds of audit issues and two different accounting systems and a really scary corporate comptroller with intimidating eyebrows.
The entire lot of us needed to improve our overall performance, in a hurry.
One day, the Powers That Be (namely, the scary comptroller) decided to hold a team-building exercise for the financial analysts. If you’ve ever lived the cubicle life, you know that team-building is usually viewed with derision at best, root-canal-shuddering revulsion at worst.
I was the first to show up. We had a guest speaker, who was wearing a novelty tie that looked like film from a reel of cartoons. “Hi! I’m Dr. Play!” he chirped, setting up.
What fresh hell is this?
Root canal, that’s what. Especially since they’d scheduled several hours with this guy.
He immediately took in my skepticism – and promptly commented on it when everyone else got there.
“Now, some of you might think this is just some stupid team-building exercise…”
Looking around, I saw I wasn’t alone in this assessment.
“… but what I want you to learn is, even as adults, it’s important to maintain a sense of play. Now first, I want you to go over to that table and grab a nametag, and put it on. That’s going to be your name for today!”
I went to the table, and there were a number of tags with names like Scooter, Buttercup, Panda. I grabbed one blindly.
I was now Spud.
“First, I want you to stand up and form a line,” he said, sounding like a deranged cheerleader. We did. “Now, I want you to organize yourselves, from youngest to oldest. But!” he added quickly, with a grin, “Here’s the catch! You cannot talk! You can only make hand gestures! Ready, set… go!”
We all stared at each other. Apparently hilarity was supposed to ensue.
Instead, one of us took out his wallet, pulled out his driver’s license, and held it up. The rest of us followed suit. In less than two minutes, we were in order.
“That… um,” Dr. Play said, nonplussed. “Has never happened quite so quickly before in one of my workshops.”
Scary Comptroller, wearing a nametag that said Lambchop, stared at Dr. Play intently.
Dr. Play seemed to take that as a challenge.
Next, we played Telephone. Admittedly, that had several of us chuckling, since things went predictably wrong.
After that, we engaged in what Dr. Play called “Beep-beep.” We paired up, one person standing in front of the other, the person in back with his hands on the shoulders of the one in front as the “driver.” It wasn’t bumper cars, but there were enough of us that it was quite the traffic jam. We were instructed to zoom around the room and not hit others. Several of us careened around, with broad grins, narrowly missing our cohorts.
The laughter increased.
I don’t remember the rest of the games, but I do know this: by the end of the session, my skepticism was gone. I felt more relaxed than I’d felt in years. And even Lambchop was smiling.
Dr. Play encouraged us to… well, incorporate play into our jobs. Have crayons at our desks. I wound up getting one of those little magnet-fishing games for people who stood at my cubicle, waiting for me to get off the phone, and it got a surprising amount of use, as did my Magic 8 Ball.
It’s easy to take writing seriously, to feel like we’re in dire straits, and that if we don’t do something immediately, the work in progress will sink to the bottom of the ocean like a cannonball. It’s also really easy to lose perspective and let stress overwhelm us.
Sometimes, it’s good to simply play.
Do things that make us happy, the sillier and closer to childhood the better. My husband and I play games of Uno or Sorry with our son. (Monopoly is blood-sport, as is Risk, and best saved for holidays or other special occasions.)
Ever wonder at the emergence of coloring books for adults? It’s an easy way to get mindful and it’s a callback to childhood. Simply doodling is a good thing, whether you consider yourself an “artist” or not. Just the smell of crayons usually triggers memories of simpler times.
Reading your favorite books from childhood can be a way to relax, as well. Or new children’s books, picture or middle grade. There’s a treasure trove of material out there that is both beautiful and inspiring.
Finally, getting out in nature and doing something physical can help. If you can get others in on it, variations on hide and seek or tag can be unbelievably exhilarating. (Of course, the last time I played I was so out of shape I thought I’d die, but it was worth it to see my son’s friends go wide-eyed in terror as they realized I wasn’t quite as slow as they’d assumed. HA!)
Have a laugh… and a breakthrough.
I won’t say that our financial turnaround was all due to Dr. Play’s unorthodox teachings. But as a whole, we were a better team, and we did approach our problems more effectively, somehow. We took ourselves less seriously, even though we had serious issues. And even though we were recalcitrant, once we loosened up, everything did, indeed, feel better.
So when you’re stuck, find a way to play… and laugh. It’ll work wonders.
Have you “played” lately? When was the last time you had fun? And do you feel it’s important for your writing?
About Cathy Yardley
Cathy Yardley is the author of eighteen novels, published with houses such as St. Martin's and Avon, as well as her self-published Rock Your Writing series. She's also a developmental editor and writing coach, helping authors complete, revise, and get their stories published. Sign up here for her newsletter to receive the free course Jumpstart Your Writing Career.
Comments
Benjamin Brinks says
I was at the dentist the other day having a tooth ground down for a crown and that’s exactly what I thought: play! Let’s make this fun!
No, seriously, some things are serious but writing fiction is an area of my life that I do not allow to be stressful. It goes better when I’m open to wild possibilities, which is to say having fun.
In his last live interview before his death, which I was lucky enough to hear, Ray Bradbury said, as he had before, “I’ve remained a boy.” He never lost his sense of wonder and curiosity.
What I would add to your sober advice to have fun is to experience delight. The mental excitement and discovery that is writing is delightful to me. It is also why I drop by WU first thing every morning.
Thanks, Cathy, for today’s delight.
Cathy Yardley says
I think wonder and curiosity are definitely important elements to play and to writing. Thanks for commenting! :)
Maggie Smith says
I never worked in corporate America but your description was so spot on, I could picture it very clearly. And I agree-play is important in this business. (second only to a sense of humor) I’ve recently discovered Instagram (I know, I’m late to the party) and am having great fun with it. I post about books, yes, but also hobbies, my dog, my travels, fun analysis of book covers, great facts about my city of Milwaukee, and I never miss #booksandsockssunday. It is a great creative outlet, a chance to take a break from edits, and a chance to connect with readers who are enthusiastic about books. If you want to join me there, I’m @maggiesmithwrites. Here’s to getting in touch with our inner child.
Cathy Yardley says
This sounds fantastic! I still haven’t gotten the hang of Instagram — I am terrible about taking pictures — but I love the idea of your pictures. Thanks for sharing!
Deborah Gray says
I hadn’t intended to read this post, because it didn’t sound directly connected to writing and I’m supposed to be working, but I did and it really resonated with me. Not the least of which was Monopoly and Risk as blood sport! Have you been to our house? Our boys are much older now, but when they were younger, these were games that were designed to end in tears and fights.
For years it’s felt as if all I’ve done is work. I’ve been living as if we’re still in the recession (which was frighteningly hard on my husband and me) with that residual dread of it ever happening again. As a result, we really weren’t doing anything together. Our relationship felt stale, my brain was dull, I wasn’t writing much.
Then the other day we bought a kayak! We live within 1/2 mile of ocean, lakes and lagoons and I hadn’t been in the water for years, but this sounded like a great way to reconnect with nature and each other and to play. We’ve been familiarizing ourselves with the kayak and our environment and spending a lot of time laughing at silly things: getting splashed, an errant seaweed strand flung at me by the stroke of a paddle, maneuvering the kayak when a speedboat wake hits and much more. I feel it permeating all aspects of our lives now, refreshing our relationship, lifting my spirits and freeing me up to consider that I don’t have to work all the time and do have time to write.
Cathy Yardley says
Your comment resonated with me — it’s easy to get caught up in the (real) need to focus on work, especially when finances are involved, but at the same time too narrow a focus can lead to burnout which only robs us of fuel for what we need to do. Your kayak sounds amazing, and it seems to have a replenishing effect overall. Well done, you. :)