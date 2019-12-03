I had a vampire tale going, and much of the story revolved around a murder. Actually, four murders. I had written a mystery before that seemed to work, and I had pantsed that one, too. You know, make it up as you go along. No outline. No plotting far ahead. For me, part of the fun of pantsing comes from the process.
Process? What process? I thought you said you were a pantser.
Well, something happens, and I’m gonna call it my process. It starts with an idea, of course, and this one began with the notion of murdering vampires. Since they are “the undead,” how do you do that? Well, I wanted to find out. And I decided to call them unmurders.
You heard that right. I was writing an unmurder mystery.
Before beginning the actual storytelling, my, ahem, process involves amassing pages and pages of single-spaced notes of scenes, of things that need to happen, the nature of my protagonists, the antagonistic characters, the jeopardy and peril I’ll cause for my characters, the ending, etc. For this book, the amassing part of the process stretched over a year as I had lots of editing and book-design work going on at the same time–but I was finally free to write.
When I knew what needed to happen, the next part of the pantsing process was to write the scenes in order to learn how they happened. Away I went . . .
But then came an uh-oh moment.
Not enough gas in the tank.
Welp, I was at about 35,000 words and the number and nature of the future events that I had imagined (not outlined, just listed as future events) felt a little on the lean side. I did a quick investigation of how many words went into each of the major scenes that had already been written, applied an average word count to the events that were to come, and it sure looked like I would run out of story before I had a novel, word-count wise.
What to do? I was having too much fun with the story to abandon it. It was time to kick my pantser muse back into action.
For me, this is another time when pantsing is fun because it’s, well, creative. I needed to add length to the story with a logical, meaningful way to extend it, not pad existing scenes. And to increase the pressure on my characters with more and more going wrong.
So what I did was . . .
That word-count shortcoming led to more of the fun part—research. Thanks to the instant nature of the internet, I was soon able to find out the law on certain crimes dealing with corpses and about legal procedures in California, where this story takes place. Quickly I had the mechanisms in mind and I could go ahead and cause trouble for my characters with authenticity. In this case, since I was dealing with the undead, the legal definition of what constitutes “death” mattered, a lot. It turned out there are two distinctively different definitions of death in California, and that fit right in with my story complications and promised a fun trial scene.
Soon I was back at the keyboard and, happily, in a few days my research had delivered the solution. All that had come before could pretty much stay as it was with little rewriting needed. By adding the new twist and the ripples of complication it generated, the WIP was 10,000 words richer, and the story turned out just fine, length-wise, thanks to that addition.
How about you? Are you a pantser? Plotter? Combo? What’s your process?
Happy writing.
Ray
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Ray Rhamey
Ray Rhamey is the author of four novels and one writing craft book, Mastering the Craft of Compelling Storytelling. He's also an editor of book-length fiction and designs book covers and interiors for Indie authors and small presses. His website, crrreative.com, offers an a la carte menu of creative services for writers and publishers. Learn more about Ray's books at rayrhamey.com.
Comments
Anna says
Ray: nice save about the two definitions of death. The wonders of internet research!
My process: combo. Too much plotting and the story lies dead on the page, with no hope of resuscitation. Too much pantsing and the whole thing sprawls and flops. Compromise (usually effective): alternate, or bounce between.
Question or appeal: Oh, no—don’t unmurder Patch!
Ray Rhamey says
Patch remains the star of my vampire kitty-cat chronicles. I’m currently rewriting his first adventure to deepen characters and do more with the story. When done, I’ll publish that and the sequel (which is a stand-alone-but-connected story).
Paula Cappa says
This is quite helpful, Ray. I always wondered how other pantsters manage along the way. Yep, I’m a pansters, me and my Muse go bumping along from beginning to end. I agree the research is key. I research a lot before I begin a single word and continue to research at each chapter and scene because it feeds me and feeds the story. I cannot plot or outline ahead because the characters lead the way on the page as they live the story. I read your book and I recall your asking “Where does the power of a story come from?” I think about that question a lot and “the gap” you identify as the underlying mechanism.
Paula Cappa says
Typo correction: pantser.
Jan O'Hara says
Two definitions of death? I’m intrigued!
I have yet to be this logical or intentional about lengthening a storyline, but adding in subplots can be another useful tool. Or so I’m told. Many mysteries have romantic/workplace/familial conflict working alongside the crime story component.
Leanne Dyck says
I develop a plot, but it’s written in sand, not cement. I’m free to go where inspiration takes me.
Gwen Hernandez says
This seems to happen to me in almost every book at about 25%. I have the characters sort of figured out and I’ve made it to the first turning point, but then realize I need to know more about my villain’s GMC, and my character’s desired and flaws. Here’s where I usually come up with an unexpected twist, figure out where I’ve shortchanged earlier scenes, deepen my research, and get back on track. It’s always painful and slow. But FUN.
I’m definitely intrigued by the two definitions of death! Thanks for sharing a pantser’s perspective!
Deborah Makarios says
I’m a plotter – but unfortunately, I’m a plotter who sees a pantser amount of outline and thinks “that looks about right” and then I get a few scenes in to the writing and realize I have nothing but the big picture.
So then I have to go back and plot some more, because “and then a bunch of stuff happens” does not make a satisfying middle to a novel.