No Filters Here: Why We Need to Put More Value on Social Media Relationships

I spend a lot of time on social media, particularly Facebook. I am an unashamed voyeur (you’ll rarely see me post), and I very much enjoy the ads, the memes, the intel, and just about anything with animals. Every now and again someone will spew something particularly nasty and I will spend time reviewing their other posts to determine if I need to run the opposite way or if I can agree to disagree with this human.

As a social media and PR practitioner, I study behavior and trends. I pay attention to the message, to the word count of that message, to the image associated with that message.

And puppies aside, more than anything, as both a voyeur and someone who provides counsel, I very much enjoy seeing relationships forged. The moms with their words of encouragement. The entrepreneurs with their insights. The shoppers with their savvy. The authors who rally behind other authors’ book babies.

Recently, I flew to Miami to attend Bloomingdale’s inaugural book club at Aventura Mall featuring authors Rochelle Weinstein, Lisa Barr, Amy Poeppel, Elyssa Friedland, and book influencer at the Good Book Fairy, Lauren Margolin.

These women who live in different parts of the country were brought together by social media. Over time their relationships evolved. For a few, this inaugural Bloomie’s event was a first time, face-to-face meet.

What I witnessed in my time with them was genuine camaraderie. There was warmth and laughter. There was mutual respect for their work. What I see when I view them through my iPhone or computer screen is the same.

My fingers are crossed that this group of women appear together again at a city near you.

Why am I saying all of this?

Because the business of social media is important, and good business relationships are sacred. And if you’re not spending your time on Facebook or Instagram genuinely sharing, supporting, and encouraging, you’re just not using the platforms to your benefit.

When Chicago-based Barr (who has written for WU) launched her book in New York City this past June, a few handfuls of writers, bookstagrammers, and bloggers she had only met online walked through the door to show their support. It was a moment that she’ll remember forever.

So what’s a good online relationship?

Next week, do any and all of the following:

Support a new release on Tuesday. Tag that author. Throw up that book jacket image. Reference your #fridayreads. Even if you’re not reading anything, tell someone about an old book you just love. Tag that author. Throw up that book jacket image. Discuss what’s on your nightstand and why. Tag that author. Take a picture of your nightstand stack and share it. Head on over to Goodreads or Bookbub and follow an author. Join one of the bookish Facebook groups and share something fellow readers and writers might really like to know. Go on ahead and gush. Write to another author you admire and say what that person’s work meant to you. Introduce yourself to another writer–because you like her headshot or her book cover or the meme she just posted. Show up at someone’s book launch. Don’t ever tag an author in a negative review. Never ever. Say thank you to a Facebook book group administrator.

How will you pay it forward?

Have a Happy Thanksgiving Writer Unboxed Community!

About Ann Marie Nieves Ann-Marie Nieves is the founder of Get Red PR, and an award-winning communicator with experience across a broad range of industries in both the business-to-consumer and business-to-business sectors. She has experience within all communications platforms including public relations, advertising, marketing, copywriting, website development, community relations, and social media.