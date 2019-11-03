Odyssey Writing Workshops

ODYSSEY ONLINE

One of the top writing workshops

in the world offers online classes

LIVE, INTENSIVE, INTERACTIVE

Only once per year.

Only three classes.

Only 14 students per class.

Don’t miss out!

1. Three-Act Structure in Fantastic Fiction

Taught by bestselling author, award-winning editor, and director of Odyssey Jeanne Cavelos

2. The Heart of the Matter: Bringing Emotional Resonance to Your Storytelling

Taught by award-winning novelist Barbara Ashford

3. Standing Out: Creating Short Stories with That Crucial Spark

Taught by award-winning editor and publisher Scott H. Andrews

Application Deadline: December 7

“Odyssey Online was instrumental in the development and completion of my debut novel. When I realized I had a novel on my hands, I knew I was in over my head. Odyssey Online provided me with the tools I desperately needed to improve my weak points and redesign the overarching structure of my novel, all from the comfort of my own home. The instructors were knowledgeable, happy to answer my questions, and went above and beyond the call of duty. I would not hesitate to recommend Odyssey Online. I can hardly wait to see the classes offered next winter.”

–Jenise Aminoff (writing as Dianna Sanchez), author of A Witch’s Kitchen

Become the writer you’ve always known you could be!

Learn more at www.odysseyworkshop.org

Interested in placing an ad with Writer Unboxed? Please send an inquiry to advertising@writerunboxed.com!