Is Your Book Done Yet?

I get this question all the time as if my book were a souffle or cake in the oven. The timer has been set. Someone else has determined the appropriate temperature and time for baking. Trust me though. Just like your baked goods, your book will fall if you take it out too early.
Cooking requires patience and so does novel writing. I like to think of my book as a dish that needs to marinate, soaking in its own juices long enough to absorb everything and maximize its flavor.
Beginning writers sometimes ask how they’ll know when their book is done. My response to novices is that your novel is rarely ready when you think it is. How can it be when you’re still learning the basics of craft and discovering your story?
In an industry where it takes forever for things to happen, we must subdue the urge to rush. I queried literary agents two years ago when I thought my novel was ready. It wasn’t and I received many rejection letters to punctuate that fact. It’s tough to take your time though when others’ expectations buzz in your ears. Or when you’re surreptitiously eyeing someone else’s paper. I get it. Our writing contemporaries seem to be leapfrogging over us by writing two books simultaneously, securing agents and book deals overnight, and publishing new work while we hunch over our laptops and notebooks, toiling in the trenches.
A year ago, when I placed in a writing contest based upon an excerpt of my novel, a former work colleague grossly misunderstood the meaning of this honor. On Facebook she inquired as to whether my novel would be available for her upcoming book club meeting in two months. I laughed. I almost cried. I felt like a failure or at best a fraud for having to say no, I’m still working on the book. She wasn’t the first to inquire. People often look at me in amazement or perhaps pity, shaking their heads, saying, wow, you’ve been writing that book for a long time.
My critique partner and beta readers often lament that I’m a perfectionist, laboring (read: obsessing) over every scene and every word much too long. Maybe they’re right. There is a point at which we must let go and let our books fly. But before then, there’s revision and revision and more revision.
Daily living is part of the revision process. Sometimes we haven’t experienced enough to bring the right emotions to the page. It wasn’t until I’d lived years without my beloved father on this Earth with me that I understood the impact of grief and how it shapes my perception of the world. It wasn’t until my father died that I began to inspect my mother’s face and movements so closely, memorizing them so I wouldn’t forget any details. I explored loss and memory in my novel, The Kindest Lie, through Midnight, an 11-year-old boy whose mother died, as well as through Ruth, my protagonist, who lost her grandfather when she was a young girl.
While the novel is always your story and yours alone, revision shouldn’t be a solitary exercise. At Tin House last year, the character of Mama in my book revealed herself anew. My writing workshop classmates listened intently to Mama’s voice and carefully considered her outlook on life. At this point, I had a finished manuscript that had been reviewed by three phenomenal beta readers. Still, my classmates gave each other knowing looks and said emphatically that this character was not the fifty-year-old mother of my protagonist. I’ll never forget one of my fellow writers shouting, No, that’s somebody’s Big Mama. They were right. This bold character who made tough, questionable sacrifices for all the right reasons had always been the grandmother. I just hadn’t known that before.
Every time I choose to sit longer with my characters, they surprise me. Eli, the brother of my protagonist, is recently out of work after the auto plant closes during the economic downturn in 2008. I was on my fourth rewrite when Eli made an unexpected, generous move that I never saw coming. A man consumed with bitterness, he revealed his complexity and gave me a raw, poignant moment that moves the story forward and propels Ruth’s story journey.
I may have lost count, but I believe I changed the nature of the climax scene six times during revision. My beta readers helped me get closer to the emotional truth of that moment. Throughout the novel, my characters were grappling with racism and the high cost it exacts. Also, Ruth, a woman who walked away from her duties as a mother, needed to reckon with the true meaning of motherhood eleven years later. Midnight, a misguided white boy, is infected by the racism he absorbs in his family and community. The confluence of all these factors needed to come together in the climax. It took time and lots of revision to get there.
Have you ever read a book that left you breathless? Language choices so deliberate you sat open-mouthed in awe. Nuggets of revealed truth that made you look at yourself and the world around you with fresh eyes. That happens in revision. That is where the story comes alive and snatches you.
Motherhood and childbirth play pivotal roles in my novel. We all know there’s a necessary gestation period for human development. Unfortunately, as novelists, we can’t always predict how long our stories need to gestate. After four years of writing and rewriting, a trail of rejections, a manuscript critique from a bestselling author, five trusted readers, and five writing workshops, I secured an agent and landed a book deal with William Morrow.
Is my book done yet? No, not yet. I revised again with my agent and now my editor at the publishing house is preparing detailed editorial notes for me. With every iteration, I know my novel is getting closer to the brilliant book of my imagination. There is no perfection. Just more revision. Luckily, the magic for me is in the making. Not in gazing fondly at what I’ve made.
How do you know when your book is done? What’s your go-to comeback for those who ask? How have your novels evolved and transformed through revision?
About Nancy Johnson
Nancy Johnson writes at the intersection of race and class. Her debut novel, THE KINDEST LIE, is forthcoming in 2021 from William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins. This is the story of an unlikely connection between a black woman searching for the son she never knew and a poor, 11-year-old white boy who finds himself adrift in a dying Indiana factory town. THE KINDEST LIE was named runner-up for the 2018 James Jones First Novel Fellowship Award. Nancy’s work has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine and has received support from the Hurston/Wright Foundation, Tin House Summer Novel Workshop, and Kimbilio Fiction. As a television journalist, Nancy received Emmy nominations and multiple writing and reporting awards from the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. When Nancy’s not writing, you can often find her exploring bookstores, festivals, and restaurants in her hometown of Chicago. Nancy is represented by Danielle Bukowski at Sterling Lord Literistic.
Comments
Lisa Bodenheim says
How wonderful, Nancy! Congrats on the book deal. I look forward to picking up your story (in a year? year and a half?) when it is published!
Thank you for these thoughts about stories that need to marinate. I’ve been working on mine for a few years, alone and with crit partners. They’ve both gone on to write other stories (yes, plural) and I’m still on the same one. But no other story is calling out for me to write it. This one is. So I stay with it, keep learning the craft, taking baby steps, figuring out what I need to do next in the revision process.
Nancy Johnson says
Hi Lisa,
Thank you for sharing. Writing is a process that takes as long as it takes. If this is the story you want and need to tell, stay with it. I look forward to reading it whenever it’s ready.
I appreciate your interest in my novel, The Kindest Lie. It’s forthcoming from William Morrow (HarperCollins) in early 2021. No exact pup date yet, but hopefully soon. Meanwhile, I revise. :)
Best,
Nancy
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Great Post, Nancy! You are so right. Explaining the process, the endless waiting, to folks who aren’t writers is tough. We are all moving on our own timeline, at our own pace. I’m so excited to read the final product when your book is published!
Julie
Nancy Johnson says
Hi, Julie! Great seeing you here this morning. I know that you can relate. Sometimes it’s hard for non-writers to grasp that the entire publishing process takes a really long time. Still, I find that writers also impose timelines on us. The drafting should take this long and you should do this many rewrites so you can turn one book a year. It’s endless. But the making of a book doesn’t always fit those narrow parameters.
You know I can’t wait to see your novel on the shelves right next to mine! :)
Nancy
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Nancy – It’s funny that your premise arises today. It hasn’t really happened to me in a while, but just last Saturday I got asked “the question.”
A longtime acquaintance–the husband of a former business associate whom I’ve known for almost 30 years–stopped by to borrow a ladder. My wife and I had dinner with this couple ten years ago when I finished the first draft of my first trilogy. At that time I explained to Peter that the work was far from done. He obviously took it to heart. Each time I’ve seen him since, Peter asks, “How’s the book coming along?”
I haven’t seen him in a couple of years. And this time he had his handyman along (needed his truck to haul the ladder). When he asked me how the book was coming, and I prosaically replied “fine, thanks,” the handyman pressed for details. I briefly explained that I was reworking my second trilogy, and the handyman astutely said, “So it’s six books.”
Peter was floored by this revelation. “Six!” he exclaimed. “I had no idea.” I didn’t have the heart to remind him that our first conversation about my writing occurred a decade ago (we’re all getting older, and don’t need reminding of it).
I clearly see improvement in my WIP every day. And I remain grateful that I never self-pubbed them (though I may yet). Here’s to seeking the magic in revision, and to being done when we’re good and done, and know it in our hearts. Congrats on the book deal. Wishing you the best with it, and with your work on the next one.
Nancy Johnson says
I love that story, Vaughn! About a decade ago, I started and stopped several novels in the early stages. People still ask whatever happened to those books. It’s funny that some remember a sliver of the premise or a line or two I shared with them. Folks are hungry for the stories we have to tell. I just have to remember to be patient with myself and the process. The readers will be there when the work is ready.
You’re on the top of the list of people I can’t wait to meet in Salem! I always enjoy your wisdom and insight here.
Best,
Nancy
Densie Webb says
Nancy,
I think you really laid out, with feeling, what a lengthy process writing is and how invested you have to be to make to the end—and then go back and wash and repeat. Best of luck with your debut!
Nancy Johnson says
Thanks so much, Densie, for your comment here and the retweet. :)
All best,
Nancy
Erin Bartels says
Love this. You are right on all counts. The short timeline of writing to contract this time around has me really stressing about whether this 3rd book will feel shallow compared to those I have been working on the several years. Much less time to build up those layers of meaning and character. I know I’ve been one of those people nagging you to get your book out there. But you’re right. Every iteration gets better, deeper, bigger, more personal, and more universal.
Nancy Johnson says
Erin! Your feedback helped tremendously during the revision process. You always ask the hard questions that make me think and go deeper with the work.
I know you were probably concerned that I suffered from analysis paralysis. *smile*
I imagine it is a challenge when you’re under contract for multiple books. There’s a real deadline to meet. I remember my time as a journalist when I had to turn stories daily. You just hope that quality doesn’t suffer in service to feeding the beast.
I get my editorial notes this week so I may be calling you. :)
Talk soon,
Nancy
Susan Setteducato says
First of all, congratulations, Nancy. Actually, one word seems inadequate for all the ups and downs and twists and turns you took in getting to ‘done’, which as you point out, is an elusive place anyway. People stopped asking me about my book(s) after a while, but I got accused of hiding out in perfectionism as well. Only I jumped the gun once before and I was determined not to do it again. I just sent out my first few queries and I swear, the air around me feels different. But the novel I’m querying is not the same one I put out there years ago. Revision after revision has slowly revealed the story to me and I’m sure there’s still more to learn. Thanks so much for your inspiring post and I look forward to reading your novel.
Nancy Johnson says
Hi Susan,
I can relate well to your experience. I’ve been accused of “hiding out in perfectionism” many times. I definitely “jumped the gun” when I first started querying agents in 2017 before my manuscript was ready. Back then, I didn’t know enough to know it wasn’t ready. Sometimes, rejection is a gift.
It’s okay to put a book away. I’m sure you learned some things with that first effort that informed your second novel. I agree that revision reveals the story to us. That can’t be rushed.
Thanks again for sharing.
Nancy
Diana Wiener says
Thank you. This post explains exactly where I am right now; a first draft finally completed, but not ready for prime time.
Thank you for showing me the way forward.
Nancy Johnson says
Diana, congratulations on completing your first draft! That’s the best feeling to know you can write a novel-length work. The fun part comes next when you dig deeper, mold the piece, and make it shine. I’m excited for you!
Best,
Nancy
Beth Havey says
Hi Nancy. Book writing is always a journey. Three years ago I had requests for fulls from agents. One kept me hanging for six months, but in the end–sorry. So the novel is still in gestation mode, has changed in so many ways. But I don’t talk about it anymore. I’m almost embarrassed that I’m still working on it. Yes, I have other writing projects that have been published, and I have two other novels I could turn to. But my heart is still in THE BOOK–it is what I am still changing and improving. Thus I am so happy for the tales of your journey–and to continue the metaphor, all the pain is worth the birth. Again, congratulations.
Nancy Johnson says
Hi, Beth! I understand where you’re coming from. But don’t ever be embarrassed. You’re a writer with an important story to tell. It will take as long as it takes. I still remember Ella – the nurse, the wife, the mother. Her little girl. Keep revising and shaping that story. We all want to hold that book in our hands someday. And we will.
Best,
Nancy
Carol Baldwin says
This resonated with me. I just submitted my novel that I’ve wrote and revised over 11 years. Thanks for your example. Yes, we have to labor every step of the way.
Nancy Johnson says
Carol, thanks for sharing. Sometimes it takes eleven years or longer to get a book where it needs to be. Also, writers work and take care of families. I have a demanding full-time job, so I write at nights and on weekends. That affects the timeline as well.
Best of luck with your submission!
Nancy
Leslie Ann Bosher says
Nancy, we were in a WFWA event together. So proud of you, your tenacity and your writing talent which you generously share.
Nancy Johnson says
Thanks so much, Leslie Ann! I remember that workshop. Hope your writing is going well.
Best,
Nancy
Denise Willson says
Great post, Nancy. I feel your pain.
Not only have I endured the “Is it done yet” blues, my first book, A Keeper’s Truth, was the first of a three-book series. I am constantly reminded by well-meaning fans, friends, and family that the story MUST continue.
Yet. Yet. Yet. My agent doesn’t feel it’s in my best interest to publish book two of the Keeper’s series at this time. She believes I need to focus on my third manuscript, No Apology For Being. And I agree, as much as I yearn to finish what I started.
So, it’s not always that a manuscript is marinating–although that is an extremely important step. Sometimes, finishing a manuscript isn’t a good career move.
Crazy biz we are in, huh?
Yours,
Dee
Award-winning author of A Keeper’s Truth
Nancy Johnson says
Hi Dee,
Thanks for sharing this perspective. There’s always this tension, maybe a healthy one, between the craft and commercial ends of writing. Sometimes the marketplace dictates, I guess.
I want to believe that your first book informed your second and third ones. You understand the characters and the world they inhabit on a deeper level. Also, I know several writer friends who put book one on the shelf and have now resurrected it for publication years later following their subsequent novels. So, your first book may enter the world someday. Or you could do bonus content at the end of book two or three with backstory nuggets from book one.
Best of luck!
Nancy
Daina says
I appreciate you saying every writer writes on their own timeline and to embrace the process, I love the process of everything I do. My road block is I can’t convince myself to continue enjoying the process because I am 55. It is only now that I am able to treat my writing as a job. I feel I have to rush through the process in order to get to the many other stories I want to tell because -hey now- you’re not in your thirties lady- pick up the pace.
Amber Maiden says
Wow! What an amazing article Nancy! I’m more excited than ever to read your novel! I’m really interested in your journey as I am finally getting back to taking my own writing seriously. You’re such an inspiration to me, always have been. I have to admit I’m a little jealous. You always get exactly what you want! Anyway, I’ll be watching you! I’m going to a writers conference this weekend to learn stuff, and pitch, which I HATE! But practice is good, I guess. I have no complete novels, just ideas.
Nancy Johnson says
Amber! So good to hear from you. I can’t wait for you to read the novel and share your perspective with me. I’m glad you’re writing again. Let’s catch up by phone soon so I can hear about the upcoming writing conference and your pitch sessions. Talk about admiration – girl, you are a force and the world needs to hear your voice!
More soon,
Nancy