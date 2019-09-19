Flog a Pro: Would You Pay to Turn the First Page of this Bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page. In a sense, time is money for a literary agent working her way through a raft of submissions, and she is spending that resource whenever she turns a page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number one on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list for September 21, 2019. How strong is the opening—would this narrative, all on its own, hook an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the prologue.
In the beginning, after he labored over the heavens and the earth, the light and the dark, the land and sea and all living things that dwell therein, after he created man and woman and before he rested, I believe God gave us one final gift. Lest we forget the divine source of all that beauty, he gave us stories.
I am a storyteller. I live in a house in the shade of a sycamore tree on the banks of the Gilead River. My great-grandchildren, when they visit me here, call me old.
“Old is a cliché,” I tell them, with mock disappointment. “A terrible trivializing. An insult. I was born along with the sun and earth and moon and planets and all the stars. Every atom of my being was there at the very beginning.”
“You’re a liar.” They scowl, but playfully.
“Not a liar. A storyteller,” I remind them.
“Then tell us a story,” they plead.
I need no goading. Stories are the sweet fruit of my existence and I share them gladly.
The events I’m about to share with you began on the banks of the Gilead. Even if you grew up in the heartland, you may not remember these things. What happened in the summer of 1932 is most important to those who experienced it, and there are not many of us left.
The Gilead is a lovely river, lined with cottonwoods already ancient when I was a boy.
You can turn the page and read more here.
Was the opening page of This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger compelling?
My vote: No.
This book received 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It offers one of those opening pages for which I sometimes wish the poll included a choice I use on my blog for amateur writers, “Almost, but no.” On my blog, that’s intended as an encouragement, a “close but no cigar” rating that says you’re on the right track, keep working.
But here we’re talking about putting down hard cash—in this case, $21.60 for the hardcover. Still, the question on the table is whether this could provoke a literary agent or a buyer to turn the page.
I suspect the voice and the quality of the writing will invite some of both types of readers to sample more. But, for me, this just didn’t offer enough story to pull me through.
But it could have. If just three lines of this leisurely setup were edited out, there would be room on the first page for these lines from just a little later on:
The tale I’m going to tell is of a summer long ago. Of killing and kidnapping and children pursued by demons of a thousand names. There will be courage in this story and cowardice. There will be love and betrayal.
If those lines had been there—and it would not be a difficult edit to make that happen smoothly—I would have been eager to turn the page, not saying “Almost.” Your thoughts?
You’re invited to a flogging—your own You see here the insights fresh eyes bring to the performance of bestseller first pages, so why not do the same with the opening of your WIP? Submit your prologue/first chapter to my blog, Flogging the Quill, and I’ll give you my thoughts and even a little line editing if I see a need. And the readers of FtQ are good at offering constructive notes, too. Hope to see you there.
To submit, email your first chapter or prologue (or both) as an attachment to me, and let me know if it’s okay to use your first page and to post the complete chapter.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Ray Rhamey
Ray Rhamey is the author of four novels and one writing craft book, Mastering the Craft of Compelling Storytelling. He's also an editor of book-length fiction and designs book covers and interiors for Indie authors and small presses. His website, crrreative.com, offers an a la carte menu of creative services for writers and publishers. Learn more about Ray's books at rayrhamey.com.
Comments
CG Blake says
I’m with you on this one, Ray. The writing is solid, but there is no story to latch onto for the reader. What is the story problem? Why should I care about something that happened a long time ago when I don’t know what it is and who is involved? This sample doesn’t answer those key questions. For that reason, I would take a pass.
Anna says
I would have appreciated the “Almost, but no” choice, so I voted “Yes” but will apply my ax to the opening. How many YA readers these days are even remotely biblically literate and will understand the allusion in the first paragraph? A diminishing percentage, if news reports are to be be believed (and I still believe responsible journalists, but let’s keep away from that tangent…).
Accordingly, my first response was to ax the first paragraph and start with the second. My next response was to stand up and cheer when Ray raided later pages for a paragraph to use in the opening. I would still remove the first paragraph, plunk the new paragraph right down at the beginning, and then follow it with “I am a storyteller…” and on we go—with maybe a little less leisure in the text that follows, to maintain a balance between relaxed narrative and intriguing plot.
James Fox says
It’s a yes for me.
The opening is setting up a particular story promise that I find interesting. It’s establishing the narrator as a great-grandfather. Why not just a grandfather? I think it’s to put as much distance in age between who’s telling the story and who’s listening to it as possible while still being an oral history instead of a written one.
Keith Cronin says
No, this was a near miss for me. Too much “come and listen to a story ’bout a man named Jed,” with too little promise of a payoff.
I’m not entirely opposed to the leisurely “let me tell you a story” intro, but it needs to be more powerful. An excellent example is the opening of Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys,” which is FAR more effective in setting the magical tone I suspect this author was aiming for.
Donald Maass says
This is the kind of “voice opening” the method of which I now teach, but for me it falls short. It’s missing too many of the primary six elements.
I’m a bit let down by this opening. Krueger’s Ordinary Grace is one of the finest novels I have ever read. He is generally reliable, a shining star among crime writers, a poet of the Upper Midwest.
This one…well, it’s just the opening. I voted no on our narrow criterion but because it’s Krueger, I’ll read on.
Ray Rhamey says
Don, grant us a boon and reveal what the primary six elements are. Please?
Thanks,
Ray
Donald Maass says
Story question
Mood
Literary Style
Urgency*
Narrator strength
Life or death**
*There is something the reader urgently needs to know, see or grasp if the protagonist’s later actions are to be believable–something that is not directly plot or an external motivation (external motivation = “I must succeed or others will suffer”, as opposed to inner motivation = “I must succeed for myself”)
**A signal that this story will either celebrate life, love, journey, healing and uplift (romance, women’s, e.g.) or touch death and arouse fear (mystery, thriller, horror, e.g.).
Voice openings are nowadays common but commonly misunderstood.
Ray Rhamey says
Many thanks, Don. You never fail to contribute in smart and meaningful ways.
Lara Schiffbauer says
Oh my gosh! I think I bought this book after hearing Mr. Krueger speak at a writing conference years ago (I was very impressed with his presentation), and it’s still in my closet, unread. I probably turned the page back then and got the few following lines, felt it had promise, bought it, and then when I got back to my own living room couldn’t sustain the interest. I’m pretty sure my husband tried as well, and stopped reading in the middle (he’s more patient than I am.) I’ll have to look when I go home for lunch, but the name Gilead is very familiar and niggled my brain as I was reading the snippet.
Although I voted no today, I guess I voted yes a long time ago in the real world.
Leslie Budewitz says
Lara, this book is brand new. You may be thinking of another book.
Lara Schiffbauer says
Boy, I really shouldn’t comment while I’m at work.
Jennifer Worrell says
I voted yes, because thank god someone is getting noticed for subtlety these days. Seems to be a lost art.
We’re literally invited to listen to a story, one whose conflict is present beneath the surface. The narrator not only tells us, but seems to insist, that he and his great-grandchildren are teasing each other. Seems like an unreliable narrator to me. Also, why has this story been forgotten, even if some people were around to witness it? Why are there so few of them left? Is it just because of age? Because there had to have been children alive then; where are they?
I definitely want to see where this is going. Had those next few sentences been included as Rhamey suggests, I would have been turned off. Perhaps not to the point of quitting, but it would have given me pause. It’s another of those sensationalist beginnings that are meant to do nothing more than grab you by the throat. Placed later, it says, “I warned you you were in for something good.”
Erin Bartels says
I voted no on the basis of it being YA. (The cover doesn’t look particularly YA to me. Maybe I’m missing something here.) Were it presented as general fiction, I would have voted Almost Yes, especially with your edit, Ray. But I dunno…it did feel rambly.
Ray Rhamey says
My bad, Erin–I made a copy/paste error: this was not on the YA list, it was the hardcover fiction list. Apologies to all. It has been corrected.
Vijaya says
I felt I was in the hands of a good storyteller, so I voted yes, and it’s not just because he says so, either. I was ready to settle down with a cup of tea.
Leslie Budewitz says
Ohmygosh, yes. I am totally pulled in. I do agree that Ray’s 3-sentence addition would have been a good one, though. I don’t expect much story action in a prologue, especially if it’s short, as this one appears to be. I suspected it was the Kreuger book b/c I knew the book is set in the 1930s and like Don, I think Ordinary Grace one of the best novels I’ve read in years; I haven’t read his series, though, so I’m not relying on trust in the author in judging this opening. I hadn’t planned to read it for a while, but now I’m eager to read it.