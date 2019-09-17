Displeasure Reading

Not long ago, a friend who has been reading literary novels for years recommended one to me – Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami – and gave me the Kindle version. Murakami is award-winning and well-reviewed, so I launched into the book with considerable hope.
I immediately met a protagonist who didn’t care much about his own life and whose memories were dominated by a love affair with a woman who barely registered as a character. I got thirty pages into it before I decided I didn’t care enough about either of them to keep reading.
I should have known better. Years ago, before the advent of Kindle, I brought home a few promising-looking books from the library for Ruth, a voracious reader. Ruth glanced through them and rejected one out of hand. “It’s won awards,” she said.
I’ve written before about my frustration with modern literary stories where nothing happens – stories that are beautifully, skillfully written, but ultimately pointless. But there’s more going on in Murakami’s book than artful stagnation — I’ve read the summary of the plot on Norwegian Wood’s Wikipedia page, and it confirmed my decision to abandon the book. His characters are in a desperate search for meaning while being driven by forces beyond their control through an uncaring world. It’s a dark vision of what it means to be human.
Murakami is not the only one who shares this vision. I got about halfway through Cormack McCarthy’s All the Pretty Horses, another recommendation from a literary friend, before I realized that I didn’t care enough about Grady’s increasingly painful and meaningless life to wade through the unconventional punctuation. My interest in English history was the only thing that got me to the end of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall, where I watched another honorable man slowly flattened by forces beyond his control.
The problem may be getting worse. Back in the eighties, I read and enjoyed E. L. Doctorow’s Billy Bathgate. It was a beautifully-written and fast-paced coming of age story, with an engaging protagonist and an intriguing supporting cast. A couple years ago, I tried Doctorow’s more recent Andrew’s Brain, and while I found parts of it technically interesting, I was once again faced with a character about whom I didn’t care very much, a story that required considerable effort to follow, and an ending where the protagonist is simply ground down by life.
Why are so many gifted writers drawn to the dark side of life? Why are they driven to present characters who are hard to love or lovable characters in situations that are either hard to follow or hard to endure? Why does it feel like work to read them? And why are they winning awards for this?
Before I go any further, a major caveat — taste plays a part in my feelings about these books. I’m inherently sunny by disposition and don’t enjoy watching people crushed by life. A lot of you may love Murakami or McCarthy or Mantel or the later Doctorow, and that’s fine. Still, I suspect that most readers aren’t hungry for stories that leave them wanting to slash their wrists.
I also realize that the best writers can challenge you to expand your thinking. Doris Lessing’s The Marriages Between Zones Three, Four, and Five opened my mind in a lot of ways. I cried at the end of John Crowley’s Engine Summer when I first read it. The best books can transform your life, and that kind of transformation is never easy. But most of the books I’ve left unfinished have asked me to transform my life by resigning myself to the fact that life is a hollow void in which I should just try to grab what happiness I can before it grinds me into the dirt. Thanks, but no thanks.
I think this attitude has legitimate roots in history. WWI undermined faith in the hereditary aristocracy that had run Europe for centuries. A lot of crowned heads were involved in the pointless march to war, and it was clueless aristocrats who ordered the lower classes over the top in the face of machine gun fire. Afterwards, many people replaced their faith in authority with faith in technology – in the power of science to create a brighter future for mankind. WWII put an end to that, between the industrial efficiency of the death camps and the massive carpet-bombing campaigns culminating in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In the aftermath of these blows to society, good writers could rightly help readers face hard truths about the new world with courage and grace.
Things have changed. Yes, there are still major problems in the world — I’m as frightened by global warming as anyone. But there is far less reason for despair than there was in the wake of the world wars. I don’t think we need writers to wake us up to the dark side of humanity or stand next to us and compel us to stare into the void. There is less reason to believe in the void, and much of the relentless bleakness of modern literary writing seems more like an affectation.
This habitual literary bleakness also put readers off of genuine literature. Our great-niece just started ninth grade and encountered Mark Twain for the first time. She was shocked to find that she not only identified with Tom Sawyer, but that his adventures could make her laugh out loud. I remember having the same reaction when I first read Candide in college. For both of us, great literature was supposed to be dry and bleak – work to get through. It certainly wasn’t supposed to be fun.
There’s no reason it couldn’t be. Yes, there was a time when an optimistic outlook on life seemed naïve or willfully blind. But we’ve survived those dark times, and now there’s no reason a penetrating insight into the human condition couldn’t lead you to think that, yeah, there’s meaning there after all.
It certainly would make reading for pleasure more enjoyable.
Dave King is the co-author of Self-Editing for Fiction Writers, a best-seller among writing books. An independent editor since 1987, he is also a former contributing editor at Writer's Digest. Many of his magazine pieces on the art of writing have been anthologized in The Complete Handbook of Novel Writing and in The Writer's Digest Writing Clinic. You can check out several of his articles and get other writing tips on his website.
Ken Hughes says
Inspiring thoughts.
Note, tales that grim are uncommon in genre fiction — and that might be another reason why “literature” pushes itself into them. If the larger crowd wants a happy ending or a clear storyline with a purpose, the first thing a Serious Story can do to impress Serious Writers is avoid those, right?
And then there’s the writers ourselves. A profession marked by begging for agents, losing editors, and seeing contracts getting tighter every year does force us to fight hard to stay solvent, and then fight harder to see the hope in it.
But finding enough hope to share ought to be part of our job too. I’ve never understood what value “so give up” has as a message.
Dave King says
There are some exceptions — Kurt Vonnegut was technically a science fiction writer, and a friend who reads a lot of noir tells me that there is a bleak, meaninglessly violent school of writing coming out of England known as Brit Grit. But in general, you’re right about genre. It is the place to go for satisfying stories about characters you’re supposed to like.
So, yes, keep up the hope. I think it’s justified.
Dave Higgins says
This immediately reminded me of my opinion on F. Scott Fitzgerald: he displays great technical skill in portraying the lives of characters in whom I have no interest.
I have the greatest respect for these authors’ ability to portray nuances of emotion, so agree they are worth studying for English or Creative Writing; but there are authors writing equally nuanced fiction about complex and realistic characters that doesn’t leave me less cheerful than when I decided to take a break from a grueling day.
Dave King says
I’m not sure I agree with you about Fitzgerald, though I can see your point — Gatsby was a more interesting character in the social context of the twenties than he is today. But you are absolutely right about both the literary author’s ability to create character and the fact that this ability can be coupled with satisfying stories.
Brenda Felber says
Dave, thanks for your post. I especially appreciated hearing your great-niece read Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. I write a middle-grade fiction series, with each one set in a new state. #10 in the series will be set in Hannibal, Missouri. I’ll be doing some additional research there in a few weeks. I was beginning to be concerned about how many of my readers would have encountered Mark Twain. Hopefully enough to enjoy the references to him in the book😅 In typing these comments, I’m beginning to have memory flashes of protests against the book…not only in its own time but more recently for racism. My goodness, am I overthinking this or what? I’m pushing bravely forward because I love Mark Twain’s wit and ways…I’ve discovered I have an older audience too…and the world will keep on spinning no matter what I write (and I’d rather my book was out there in this world than not)!
Dave King says
Twain is a fascinating man. He eventually did give in to the dark currents of his times — The Mysterious Stranger is a very dark book. But the work for which he is most celebrated is richly human, optimistic, and often extremely funny. I still chuckle at a passage from Innocents Abroad, where he and his travelling companions deal with guides in Rome — all of whom they call “Ferguson.”
As to the controversy around Twain . . . I’d rather not wade into it. Besides, it’s worth a column on its own.
Brenda Felber says
Agreed! I’m looking forward to writing this mystery with thoughts of my readers enjoying the story as they read it, and remembering the story with a smile…I would say with a laugh but I don’t do humor and wit like Twain.
Dana McNeely says
Right on, Dave. Life is too short for displeasure reading.
Irene Kessler says
All I can say is – Ain’t that the truth!
Stacey Keith says
I’ve got one semi-redacted word for this: A-FU***ING-MEN.
I’m a fiend for English history and was so excited about reading Wolf Hall. Couldn’t slog my way through it. Movies as well as books are guilty of perpetuating this bleak new ethos. Elena Ferrante’s “My Brilliant Friend,” for instance. It’s set in Naples. Neapolitans are notorious pranksters. They have marvelous senses of humor, even in the midst of darkness. But no one in that series smiles. Ever. I live in Italy and know that’s neither fair nor true.
I hope this trend ends soon. Enough existential dread. I’m heartily sick of it. But then, I’m of a Somerset Maugham frame of mind: stories should have a point to them.
Dave King says
Two movies come to mind for me — The Descendants, and Beasts of the Southern Wild. We got sucked into them from the trailers, which made them seem funny and sweet, respectively. And then we got to spend two hours watching a child deal with a parent who is dying slowly.
Fun.
Paula Cappa says
Dave, I agree with the literary bleakness you point out in a lot of today’s mainstream fiction. Normal life can render its own bleakness, so I’m not one to want to spend my time reading about it in fiction. I read to be informed; I read to be uplifted; I read to feel emotional experiences. Taste, of course, is key in all of this as you say. Thanks for the perspective on this.
Dave King says
I agree. I suspect that the writers of bleak fiction would argue that they are giving you emotional experiences. Ennui, for instance, or despair. It’s just these are emotional experiences I go out of my way to avoid.
Wal says
Oh well, rewrite 47 coming up.
Stella says
I can understand this mindset. And I personally agree with the pointlessness of reading a gorgeously written book with no plot (“The Essex Serpent,” anyone?) However, I’m one of those readers who loves – craves – dark, sad books that will make me FEEL, cry, rage. I used to say I would only read books that made me cry. Now, with life pressing in on all sides, I also enjoy lighter books. I’m a sucker for cozy murders and books by Sarah Addison Allen (who has a beautiful way of writing both sad and joyful at once). But in the end, a really tragic ending or something with exquisite emotion is going to be my go-to. But it still has to have a good plot, interesting characters, and meaning. Not just pretty writing and experimental form. I say that for my own writing, too. I write sad. I always have. But I try hard to have something interesting to say, something meaningful and memorable to bring to the table.
Dave King says
Please understand, I’m not talking about tragedy. I can appreciate a sad story, as well. What I’m talking about is something else.
It’s been said that the opposite of love is not hatred but indifference. The mindset I’m objecting to is not that life can be hard and sometimes cruel, but that life is meaningless. Even in the greatest tragedies, things end badly for the protagonists because of some underlying cause — societal pressures (Romeo and Juliet), the need to sacrifice themselves for deeper principles (The Power and the Glory, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold), or simply hubris (just about anything written by the Greeks). The tragedy means something. With Murakami et al, the attitude is more that nothing means anything.
Gabriel Valjan says
Another excellent article, Dave. I might be the outlier in this opinion, but I take the position that dark, nasty, and unpleasant is easier to create as a writer. The dark imagination comes easier to most people. I think for this reason many people find Dante’s Inferno so mesmerizing but fail to forge ahead towards his third and final, Paradiso, which was the poet’s vision of Why he wrote The Divine Comedy.
There’s an argument that writers want to convey the realistic world. Hence, the violence and the profanity, etc. Writing can entertain and it can also provide social commentary. Huck Finn still gets banned because of ‘offensive language’ and unresolved racial issues with us today. Pulp fiction reflected its time, but there was Justice, albeit unconventional. If you read James Ellroy’s current definition of noir, it’s nihilism. Nothing matters.
The frustration today for many readers is they can’t latch onto a character they can root for. A character can be flawed, difficult, eccentric and unpleasant genius ( hello, Sherlock Holmes and Nero Wolfe), but the author creates a world around them in such a way that readers want to see the mystery solved and learn something along the way. Twain questioned technology. Dickens exposed the abuses of children and those in prison for debt.
True, “literature” has provided case studies into the pathological (Hubert H in Lolita or Thomas Harris’ Lecter) but I think those are one-offs, a case study into something so unique and remarkable a creation, before other authors and publishers saw dollar signs and flooded the shelves with imitations of serial killers, sociopaths, vampires, etc. However flawed and ‘difficult’ a protagonist might be, there has to be something there for the reader to want to spend virtual time with that creation. Lecter is not someone you’d want to meet, or have in your home, but you can admire Spade or Marlowe trying to find the Truth.
I’ll dare say that there are cadres of writers who write a lot of something and do it in oh-so beautiful language with ten-dollar words until you realize it’s all nothing at all. They are guilty of two cardinal sins: caught up in their Ego and in violation of the contract between author and reader, to tell a story. They write for literary showmanship of page after page with no commas and other pyrotechnics. They can make you feel stupid because you feel you’ve missed something, or their world is so dark and unforgiving that you want to take a shower. For what? “Humankind cannot bear very much reality” said T.S. Eliot. I’m not sure looking at the dangerous animal behind glass makes us better people, or does much for the creature.
Publishing moves to the sound of cash registers; it’s a business. I’m optimistic, though. People hunger for a story. True, critics shape opinion and are supposed to offer an informed opinion. Keyword: opinion. Sometimes what they say yields a great new find, but oftentimes it’s the Emperor with No Clothes from the latest MFA program. Readers are smart, and I think this is why YA and other “genres” have exploded in ways that agents and publishers could not have predicted. The challenge for writers in the word mines is being heard above all the noise, or getting their books onto shelves at libraries and stores.
Denise Willson says
Interesting post, Dave.
My daughter is currently reading Cormack McCarthy’s The Road. She is bored out of her mind. Over sixty pages in and she says she’d stop reading if the book wasn’t a mandatory read for grade twelve English. Apparently the book, according to my daughter, is “depressing as hell.”
Seems to be a strange read for a bunch of high school students. And we wonder why kids are reading less these days. …
Barry Knister says
An admirable post, Dave. My own “mansplaining” explanation for the negativity in so much literary fiction is that popular literature is dominated by its opposite: upbeat, positive stories. Criminals are punished, lovers reunited, dogs saved. The protagonist is transformed in one way or another, and things turn out well.
This won’t do for a certain kind of “serious writer.” Besides, don’t we all know that in real life, that’s not how things often or usually turn out? (Translation: isn’t the serious writer often crushed before the sordid commercial realities that control publishing?)
Ergo, serious literary fiction needs to eschew the happy endings and closure that figure in most films, TV shows, and popular fiction.
What’s missing from this point of view is a grasp of a basic ingredient in human nature: the survival mechanism that leads people to hope for the best, and imagine a livable future. Those who live without this pov are probably doomed.
So, in the name of “art,” the serious novelist, unblinking before collapse and nihilism, is free to create stories and characters that deny a basic reality. And the publisher decides it’s time again to demonstrate the company’s gravitas by bringing out another doomsday tome.
Or so it seems to me.
Linda Bennett Pennell says
Oh, My Goodness! It is as though you have read my mind or that we have met and had long discussions about the state of what passes as “literature” these days. The awards gods can look down their noses at genre fiction all they wish, but well developed characters, high tension, and a riveting plot trumps doom and gloom all day long for the majority of readers, myself most especially.
Perhaps the trend you describe has something to do with the old saw that an artist must suffer for his art. Perhaps, by extension, it is believed that the reader should suffer (mostly boredom?) in order to grow as a person. Ok. Whatever. Even authors writing about truly horrific events can leave readers uplifted while educating them about the depravity of which human beings are capable. The novel Schindler’s List comes to mind. No one could accuse Thomas Keneally of having glossed over the horrors of the Holocaust, and yet, the story is an outstanding example of the triumph of the human spirit in the face of extraordinary evil. Oskar Schindler was about as flawed a hero as one could find and his motives were not altruistic in the beginning, but he evolved. He became a better man for what he did and what he witnessed. Now that is a story worth reading!
Donald Maass says
Dave-
It’s more than serious versus entertaining. It’s more than thought-provoking versus escape. It’s more than genre versus literary. Genre can be serious and literary can be fluff.
As you note, our dissatisfaction arises when fiction does not reflect 1) ourselves and 2) our times. There are two levels on which we can connect to a work of fiction, and entertainment fails on both of those fronts as often as literary fiction does.
Genre fiction can be old-fashioned. In the mystery field, that can be true (though not always) of both cozy and noir. Genre fiction can also be founded in values too simplistic for our actual world.
“Love conquers all!” Between soft covers maybe, but in the real world of hate? “Rocket ships to the stars!” Oh, really? Wonder and optimism were wonderful and uplifting in the Golden Age. This age is not so golden. We live in a world where handmaidens and hunger games don’t seem far-fetched. We’re not heading for a new start for humanity on Alpha Centauri.
Bleak literary fiction–a “desperate search for meaning”–also fails to connect with us for the same two reasons. In our world of hate, most of us are not haters. In our totalitarian times, we resist. We endure because we have not forgotten what freedom feels like and means. We cheer for Hong Kong just as surely as we cheer for Katniss and urge Offred to hang on. We may not be optimistic but our spirit is not crushed.
I’m not against escape. I’m not against fiction that changes our thinking. I am against fiction that is false. Fiction that falls back on simplistic values, phony stereotypes and comforting tropes, and that can be as true of escapist genre fiction as literary fiction that beautifully captures existential emptiness.
If fiction is going to connect, it has to reflect who we are and how our world really is, and the truth is that while we may live in a bleak world we are not empty inside. Our world may be hostile but we don’t pretend that it is peachy keen, predictable and safe.
I think it is possible to be both realistic and entertaining. We want heroes, yes, because there are heroes in the real world. We want good to triumph and love to save us because we’ve seen that happen.
I don’t think our dissatisfaction is about needing escape. I think it is because some fiction–both entertaining and serious–feels false. It fails to reflect our faith. Because it aims only for easy, old-fashioned effects we can’t connect. Style isn’t substance and fluff isn’t real.
Such fiction robs us of hope, and that is why we are dissatisfied.
Ellen cassidy says
Finally I see I am not alone in my distaste for pointlessly depressing stories. I find this seems to be a trend particularly in shorts. I don’t require or care for cheesy upbeat, either, but I will stop reading if I find characters and/or plot relentlessly dark (Gone Girl, for example. Hated it, and i am well aware the author is excellent). Now, wading through dark to get to the other side, that I can get behind if, like you say, i care about characters. Stephen King is one of my fave authors ever and does this so well. Good post!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I write what I label ‘literature’ – mainstream fiction with good literary values in the writing, but also a strong focus on character and plot. The purely literary novel with a narrow focus on language seems self-indulgent.
Our world constrains people with disabilities, to the point where aspirations are distant for those who’ve already been wounded. My stories’ purpose is to ask if it’s possible – and more importantly, how is it possible – for us to get what we want, given the obstacles.
I say it is – because, like you, I’m a realist but an optimist. The novel trilogy will prove my point: Yes, you can. There is hope.
There’s enough of the dark out there already, and more than enough writers who cosset it.
Jeff Butterfield says
I’m with you, Dave. I’ll take a story where s*%t happens any day over “the vaguely dissatisfied in Connecticut.” (I think that quote comes from Dennis Lehane, on why he gravitated to crime fiction.)
Tiffany Yates Martin says
I LOVE this post! Love that you spoke the usually unspeakable. :) I frequently rail against this kind of book–not necessarily because I prefer stories that leave readers with at least a feeling of hope or redemption, which as you point out is just taste–but because as much as I, like most editors (and readers) love language, I read for STORY, the holy grail. Beautifully written prose in a book where nothing happens leaves me unengaged, as you say, and doesn’t offer the golden escape into the fictive dream. And awards seem to become more a marker of a book’s worth than how it reaches readers.
I think of Toni Morrison’s BELOVED, a book that is indeed a bit of a dense read, and yet one of the most profoundly affecting, engaging stories I’ve read. “Literature” doesn’t mean abandoning plot, character arc, story–at least in my book (pardon the unavoidable pun). Thank you for this terrific take! I see from the comments that this view is far from uncommon.