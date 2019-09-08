DiAnn Mills Introduces FATAL STRIKE

Dear Reader,

Fall will soon arrive. Schools are starting, vacations will exist in memories, and we will embrace a new season. No matter the time of year, we love to read. I’d like to introduce you to my new clean romantic suspense FATAL STRIKE.

Fatal Strike is recommended for fans of the following:

Romantic Suspense

Christian Fiction

Clean Romance

ROMANCE, SUSPENSE, AND ADVENTURE!

DiANN MILLS DELIVERS ALL THREE IN FATAL STRIKE

FATAL STRIKE

September 2019 Release

Available in hardcover, softcover, audiobook & ebook.

ISBN-13: 978-1-4964-2709-0

400 pages

Order your copy today!

_________________

There’s a killer on the loose in Galveston, targeting law enforcement officials and using a fatal injection of snake venom to take them down. Authorities have reasons to believe the Veneno gang is behind the hits, and FBI Agents Leah Riesel and Jon Colbert team up to track down those responsible. Their best lead is an eyewitness who identifies a young man dumping the third body on a church doorstep. But their suspect has gone into hiding, and those closest to him are reluctant to reveal anything that might help investigators find him.

As Leah and Jon check connections among the victims and dig deeper into motives, they discover appearances may be deceiving. Someone is desperate to keep their secrets hidden, and Leah and Jon must face their greatest fears in order to stop the next fatal strike.

Here’s a direct link to the book’s page on my website where you can also find a chapter excerpt, discussion questions, and more: https://diannmills.com/books/fatal-strike/

To view a short video promo about Fatal Strike, please CLICK HERE

_________________

Praise for DiAnn Mills….

“DiAnn Mills will appeal to fans of Dee Henderson’s romantic suspense stories.” —Booklist

“The tension level rises as layers of lies are peeled away in multiple plot twists.” —Library Journal

“A complex action suspense filled with unforeseen surprises, twists and turns [that] also includes touches of humor, spirituality, and subtle romance.” Midwest Book Review Bookwatch on Burden of Proof

“Mills keeps a lot of plates nicely in the air. . . . Fans of clean romantic suspense will enjoy this well-plotted winner.” Publishers Weekly on Deadly Encounter

“[High Treason] will keep you guessing. DiAnn Mills knows how to develop her characters and make them seem real.” The Suspense Zone on High Treason

“DiAnn Mills is a master at fast-paced & intricately plotted romantic suspense.” —Colleen Coble, bestselling author

“DiAnn Mills never disappoints….This story will tug on every emotion.”—Lynette Eason, bestselling author

“In Burden of Proof, DiAnn Mills create[s] a suspense-packed story that will keep readers captivated until the very last page.” Nancy Mehl, bestselling author

“DiAnn Mills has raised the bar for romantic suspense yet again. Good thing she continues to write such powerful novels.” Lauraine Snelling, bestselling author

Are you part of a book club? I’d be happy to chat with them via phone or Skype/Zoom session. Just email at diann@diannmills.com.

Sharing with you the joy of reading,

DiAnn Mills is a bestselling author who believes her readers should expect an adventure. Her titles have appeared on the CBA and ECPA bestseller lists; won two Christy Awards; the Inspirational Readers’ Choice, and Carol award contests. DiAnn speaks to groups and teaches writing all over the country.

CHRISTY AWARD WINNER

HIGH TREASON – Tyndale February 2018

BURDEN OF PROOF – Tyndale October 2018

LONG WALK HOME – Tyndale June 2019

FATAL STRIKE – Tyndale September 2019

Connect with DiAnn

– diannmills.com

– facebook.com/diannmills

– twitter.com/diannmills

– diannmills.com/articles

– bookbub.com/authors/diann-mills