Your Characters’ Flaws Are Story Draws

When I was 11, frustrated and sugar-crazed, I tried to open a Coke can with a steak knife. I’d broken the can’s pull-tab ring and shrewdly thought that I could plunge the knife through the aluminum seal. Instead, I plunged it fully through that flying-squirrel skin web between my thumb and forefinger. To this day, I can rub the little ball of scar tissue on that skin, and reflect on flawed decision-making.
In my mid-twenties, I was going to heat up a tortilla on an iron skillet. Having heated up many a tortilla on many a skillet, I knew that I could just hover my hand over the skillet to see how hot it was. Instead I put my hand flat on the surface of the pan. Message received!
But not quite, because years later, I did THE VERY SAME THING. Message not learned. (My book, Cooking with Tom—or Cooking Tom, available now.)
This is not to emphasize that I’m an idiot (though one could argue), but that people often do things that we puzzle over. Arming your fictional characters with specific eccentricities or traits—hates cats, never turns left unless forced to, starts a book by reading the last page—is a way to anchor a reader to a character, whether by delight or confusion or revulsion.
Saabs or Die
In A Man Called Ove, noted curmudgeon Ove loves Saabs. Other cars are for fools. “In the parking area, Ove sees that imbecile Anders backing his Audi out of his garage. It has those new, wave-shaped headlights, Ove notes, presumably designed so that no one at night will be able to avoid the insight that here comes a car driven by an utter shit.”
Now, Ove is always a sourpuss, but when this particular trope on the irrevocable superiority of Saabs recurs, you get a little tingle, “That Ove, what a freak!” that puts him deeper into your skin. You begin to look forward to him railing about other people’s cars.
In A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, Twain’s man-out-of-time lead character (“The Boss”) does a lot of work in the book to undermine (and make fun of) feudalism, the monarchy, and undemocratic elements of medieval England. But The Boss is never pure: he introduces modern marketing to the era, doing things like putting advertisements for soap on itinerant knights’ shields and introducing fee-based telephone service. The Boss’s commercial efforts, which are returned to over and over, is a side-plot that has the reader wondering what he’ll try to sell next.
And that bag o’ quirks can sell the reader on the character.
In Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere, Izzy, one of four daughters of the central character, is a black sheep of sorts. She is stubborn, opinionated, sometimes righteous, often clashing with her mother and other family members. What might first come off as a whining punk turns more into hard-won spunk when you see her bristling traits recur in new circumstance. There’s an “Oh jeez, who is she going to offend next?” kind of feeling, but when it happens again, you both react to it and further anticipate it.
Well-Suited Weirdness
Why am I telling you this? Besides hoping you’ll start a charity in my name, I think that detailing recurring behaviors that readers anticipate (or dread, which is another form of anticipation) supplies secondary novel elements that have readers wanting more. More of the characters, more of the book, more of your writing. These are not the deep, critical elements of story arc, character longing and tension, and denouement, but they are more than window dressing and novelty jokes. They give a story and its characters texture, and all texts need texture.
But do beware, soldiers of tantalizing texture, I’m not talking about “insert weird behavior here”—this isn’t larding in character idiosyncrasies so that every chocolate-chip cookie character has exactly ten chocolate chips.
We are looking here for ways and mannerisms in the nature of Agatha Christie’s Poirot, with his fussing with the measured length of his mustache, the careful preparation of his tisane, his fastidiousness with clothes, his self-referential “little gray cells”—so many habits and peccadilloes that could be regarded as annoying, but they are so much of a piece with the character’s essence, regardless if they figure in the solving of the crimes that are the heart of the works.
My latest book has a protagonist who gets himself into anxiety-inducing situations where his hat is always imperiled. The peculiar insults that the hat endures become a motif of sorts. They don’t figure into the storyline in any critical way, but they become like the forgotten $20 bill you find in a coat pocket, an unexpected burst of glee. (Well, glee for the reader. For poor Pinky, not so much.)
It has been some years since I’ve done the hot-pan trick, but that’s not to say I won’t do it again. I have a number of weird proclivities, some touching the OCD realm, but I probably won’t eat your dog. (But that’s no reason not to be cautious.) However, don’t be so cautious with your characters—if it propels the story, give them their full spectrum of character quirks, even if you have to make them drive Audis.
Doyens of WU: Do you think a work is richer and deeper with characters who have quirks or odd behaviors? What’s the best way to use those behaviors so they don’t seem like a diversion or a gimmick? What are your favorite character eccentricities; does the incorrectly used semicolon in this sentence make me look fat? [Note: I am traveling to me old mum’s in SoCal today, so my responses could be scattered. Which I suppose could be said for my responses on any day.]
Tom Bentley is a novelist, essayist, and business and travel writer. He's published hundreds of freelance pieces in newspapers, magazines, and online. He is the author of three novels, a collection of short stories, and a how-to book on finding and cultivating your writing voice.
Liz Frey says
I enjoyed this post. Yes. Characters are very real when their quirks are revealed. Who doesn’t have them? I’m not sure one can be human without them and I’m not entirely sure a character can be real without a hint of one or two. We are all fallible and quirks give us a window into that truth.
Tom Bentley says
I’m with you, Liz. We’ve all got ’em. Some of us are even collectors (though sometimes I’d like to offload a quirk or two from my collection).
But agreed, they are peeks into personality, and often those strange waters run deep. They can thicken the stew of the writing.
Caroline Ailanthus says
To answer your question, I frequently use real people–occasionally pre-existing fictional people as models. I might even use multiple models for the same character. The idea isn’t to make my character resemble the model in any recognizable way. The character takes on a life of its own and develops in its own direction, and that is as it should be. But one of the reasons I do this is to get believable quirks. For example, my character, Andy, is modeled primarily on a friend of mine. My friend has a pet tortoise. So does Andy. There is no reason, as far as plot goes, for Andy to have a tortoise, nor would I have thought to give him one un-prompted. But my friend has one, and that both gave me the idea and let me know that a pet tortoise is in keeping with that sort of personality. So I don’t add quirks deliberately–I don’t think “ah, yes, a character should have a few quirks,” the same way I might add garlic to a pot of lentils. I write whole people, and I use models to ensure that they are whole and three-dimensional, just as I might use a model when painting. And quirks are part of that wholeness.
Tom Bentley says
Caroline, Andy is obviously dangerous—you never know what he’s trained that tortoise to do. Wear a catcher’s mask around both of them. Back to reality, yes indeed, quirks or strange mannerisms or habits are part of the whole of any personality—the world works its fingers into our bones.
Sometimes people’s ways are too unbelievable for fiction (just look at our president). I picked apples for several summers running up in Washington state, and one of our fellows was a guy who never bathed, until prodded (but prodded from a distance) by us. Picking apples in summer heat makes one need a bath, but our pal? No.
Sometimes people are so far afield, you can’t use them in fiction. But some weird character leanings blend in well when they are integrated into the narrative, like garlic in lentils.
Susan Setteducato says
Tom, I’ve done the hand-on-a-hot burner trick more than once so I was oddly comforted by your disclosure. If you were a character in a novel, I would feel a flurry of micro-tension every time you entered a kitchen. My favorite of all times flawed character is Scarlett O’Hara, a woman I wouldn’t want for a BFF but whom I’d want on my side in a catfight. Wonderful post!
Tom Bentley says
Susan, thank you for acknowledging the glory of direct scientific testing of kitchen instruments. I love that you brought in the micro-tension angle, because that’s a more scholarly (and Maass-like) way of putting it than my anticipation-of-quirk gambit.
And that reminds me that sometimes it’s good not to fulfill that whisper to yourself as a reader, “that character’s crazy, just wait and see” because if they are inconsistent with it, that creates a different kind of anticipation/micro-tension.
And Scarlett, yes, MEOW!
Barry Knister says
Hi Tom. Your website IS lurid–good job!
Generally speaking (really, is there any other kind?), I remember people to the degree they can be characterized. This calls for nuance, angularity, oddity, eccentricity, etc. How could it; not be: true–for fictional* characters?
Your example–Ove–is a good… example. He is a man whose time has come and gone, and I must say, as a man whose time has come and gone, I am fond of him. And not just because he despises people who buy foreign cars the way I do. He relates to all others on the basis of this disconnect between what was true before–sort of–and what’s taken its place.
Jokes aside, what you have to say here is useful and true, and in a quirky way, beautiful. So nice work–no, perfect work!
Now show me how to set up a personal charity of my own.
Tom Bentley says
Barry, generally answering, it is handy to be able to say, “Yeah, you remember, the guy who always spits when he talks.” And you do remember him, though best from a distance.
And I mentioned Ove first, because I have a number of his “Get off my lawn!” aspects myself. I like your analysis of his fixing on past solidities given way to—horror!—Audi drivers. He has a bit of trouble adjusting.
I have started a charity in your name, with a 0.01 balance. Remember the power of compound interest!
Vijaya says
Tom, I enjoyed your essay very much. I like characters who come to life on the page, not caricatures, and almost everybody I know has quirks unique to them (they’re not always flaws, more like ingrained habits) and putting these on the page can really liven things up, even move the story along, you just never know. I have a soft spot for Ove (my husband has some of the same curmudgeonliness) and some day he might end up in a book too :) All’s fair in love, war, and writing.
Erin Bartels says
Someone who does this very well is Irish writer Sara Baume. I highly recommend reading her books Spill Simmer Falter Wither and A Line Made by Walking to see very odd, almost distasteful (but not quite) characters doing weird stuff that adds to the story rather than being a distraction.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Tom–As a former Saab owner/driver, I both appreciate and resent that this was the quirk that made you exclaim (albeit internally) that Ove is a freak. Though, the more I think about it, the more the resentment fades–I had some really freaky times in that car!
Should I mention that I also mumble the word “Idiots,” under my breath when I see neighbors who are recycling improperly (and depending on grossness level, I fix their idiotic mistakes). No?
Okay, I just went and reread the piece, and remembered that this article was more about our characters’ quirks than our own. Sorry. (Do I apologize too often–I mean as a non-Canadian? Another quirk?)
Now, then. On to my own characters. So I have a pretty quirky dude. He’s an OCD clan chieftain, and he’s really fixated on keeping the benches in the meeting hall straight, which is fun. But here’s another way to kick it up a notch (that I hope pulls readers in): his political enemies are aware of his obsession, and they purposely nudge and push the benches into disarray, just to f**k with him. I have a blast with it, and I hope readers will, too. And don’t worry, the chieftain finds a sort of therapy in his love interest (she’s very understanding and soothing, and keeps him from overindulging his worst compulsive behaviors).
Thanks for keeping the lessons both useful and quirky, my friend.
Christine Venzon says
Vaughn:
I like your idea of making the quirk an in-road to conflict. Quirks that are merely ornamental can get stale and distracting. Putting them to work in the narrative makes the character more sympathetic to the reader and keeps the story moving. And since quirks can be so illogical, they provide cover for otherwise unbelievable plot twists.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Thanks, Christine! Hope my chieftain lives up to the potential you so astutely outline.