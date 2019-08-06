Flog a Pro: Would You Pay to Turn the First Page of this Bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page. In a sense, time is money for a literary agent working her way through a raft of submissions, and she is spending that resource whenever she turns a page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number one on the New York Times young adult fiction bestseller list for July 20, 2019. How strong is the opening—would this narrative, all on its own, hook an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
It was a good day to be free of prison.
The mechanical whoosh and greasy smell of the opening bus doors greeted Aloysius Archer, as he breathed free air for the first time in a while. He wore a threadbare single-breasted brown Victory suit with peak lapels that he’d bought from the Sears, Roebuck catalogue before heading off to war. The jacket was shorter than normal and there were no pleats or cuffs to the pants because that all took up more material than the war would allow; there was no belt for the same reason. A string tie, a fraying, wrinkled white shirt, and scuffed lace-up size twelve plain Oxford shoes completed the only wardrobe he owned. Small clouds of dust rose off his footwear as he trudged to the bus. His pointed chocolate brown fedora with the dented crown had a loop of faded burgundy silk around it. He’d bought the hat after coming back from the war. One of the few times he’d splurged on anything. But a global victory over evil had seemed to warrant it.
These were the clothes he’d worn to prison. And now he was leaving in them. He comically lamented that in all this time, the good folks of the correctional world had not seen fit to clean or even press them. And his hat held stains that he hadn’t brought with him to incarceration. Yet a man couldn’t go around without a hat.
The pants hung loosely around his waist, a waist grown slimmer and harder while he’d been locked up. He was fully twenty-five pounds heavier than when he’d gone into prison, but (snip)
This is One Good Deed by David Baldacci. Was this opening page compelling?
My vote: No.
This book received 3.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Oh, my. If this were written by an editing client of mine, I’d be all over that first sentence.
The mechanical whoosh and greasy smell of the opening bus doors greeted Aloysius Archer, as he breathed free air for the first time in a while.
To my ear, there should be no comma before “as.” This coordinating conjunction leads to essential information and should not be set off. As for “in a while,” this is needlessly vague. Far better to be specific:. . . breathe free air for the first time in ten years.
Okay, now that we’ve worked our way past that first sentence, how about that story question? Wait. There is no story question. We might wonder how long he’s been in prison if that first sentence isn’t improved, and we might wonder why he was in prison—but neither of those wonderings point to trouble the character needs to deal with, to no issue that will cause him to take action, to nothing he desires to get or achieve that causes him to so something. He’s just getting off a bus and ruminating about his clothes.
First pages foreshadow what’s to come, and this page predicts a future of clumsy writing with no tension. For example, regarding clumsy writing, the author has small clouds of dust rising from the man’s shoes. Really? The tops of his shoes have coatings of dust thick enough to create small clouds? I can imagine dust rising when a foot/shoe hits dusty ground, but not dust rising from the surfaces of the shoe. Nope, this narrative is not for me.
PCGE says
No.
All the irrelevant description reminded me of Grandpa Simpson’s monologue to Mr. Burns:
“Mostly we tell ‘me boring stories that don’t go anywhere. Like the time I went to Shelbyville. I had an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time. It was a yellow onion; we couldn’t get white onions ’cause of the war …”
The difference being the Grandpa Simpson was funny.
Brent Salish says
I knew it was Baldacci halfway through that first big paragraph. I might read it because I know his books are mindless fun with twisty plots, but it’s the equivalent of finding half a hamburger in the fridge. I can reheat it and get nourishment, but first I’m going to root around to see what else – besides week-old wilted lettuce – lurks inside.
S Ollamha says
It’s funny that you mention that you recognized it to be David Baldacci. I recognized him right away too. One of the exercises I do as a writer is to take a copy of one of his books and rewrite a section. It enables me to see where I need to tighten up my own writing. Just the same, having read quite a few of his books (on planes), his novels still pull me in because the stories are good even if the writing is mediocre.
Alisha Rohde says
I love your point about the first sentence: “ten years” would have done a great job of orienting us with a more specific time frame.
I was prepared to run with a bit of the description, clumsy as it was, since obviously it was supposed to establish a bit of historical context. But then we got *yet another* paragraph of description (“The pants hung loosely…”) and it was one too many. Even an alternating pattern of story clues and description would have been better, but no dice.
Anna says
I wondered about the prison. Why? Was he a CO? No, next we find out he was in active service. So CO is out. Still wondering.
Where was the copyeditor on this one? Sleeping? Having a bad day? That comma after Archer stood up and waved at me, begging to be deleted. And oxford is a generic shoe style, not a brand.
Clothing could have been suggested much more concisely. Yawn. Maybe the author looked up clothing styles from back in the day and sprinkled in some style names and brand names?
Come to think of it, how much are those style names and brand names going to mean to a YA reader?
Now I’m sorry I voted yes, which I did because I was intrigued by the hapless Archer’s time in the pokey despite his service in the war. Oh, well; too late.
Christine Venzon says
I agree, there are problems with the writing. But the humor, characterization, and set-up won me over, at least for one more page.
Keith Cronin says
Nope. Rambling, sloppy writing. I’ll pass.
And I can just picture the judge at the trial: “I hereby sentence you to… a while in prison!”
Nope.
Anna says
Keith: It will take “a while” for a comment to surpass this one as best comment of the day!
Rebecca Vance says
I am not a fan of Balducci and yet I was surprised by this sloppy writing. It’s hard to believe he is teaching a Masterclass in Writing. I voted no for the reason Ray stipulated. There is no story question to compel me to turn the page. The first one was bad enough.