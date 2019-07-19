About That ‘Writing Vacation’

The Elusive Chapters of Summer
Part confession and part inquiry, today’s little provocation for you is about a long-running fantasy I’ve nourished since my late teens: the idea of a summer vacation on which you make big progress on your work-in-progress.
Being born into a family of tireless workers, I was quite young when I seized on the phrase “working vacation.”
I tweaked it with the concept of getting off to some picturesque spot in the world where I’d spend a week churning out about a chapter an hour while fabled breezes ruffled my hair and cooled my busy brow. A writing vacation.
Sometimes I’d try one of those “writing retreats” in a stately home next to some really good vineyards. You can imagine how well that worked out. Inevitably, the retreat trips were the worst, even if not near the grapes, because they’re always run by strangely punitive “instructors” whose work no one has ever read and who over-schedule everything to within an inch of your sanity.
No, going it alone always proved the best idea. And surely, I reasoned, I’d return, triumphant, a full manuscript in hand, ready for light edits and then quick distribution to adoring agents. So I tried this writing vacation thing
- First on Santorini.
- Then Gran Canaria.
- Then Québec (not an island, big mistake).
- Then Arizona (no ocean, another big mistake).
- Then St. Barts.
- Then Malta.
- Then Crete.
- Then Taormina.
- Then Skiathos.
- Then Corfu.
- Then other places.
The part I got right was about the hair ruffling, My hair was really very well ruffled by some of the most fabled breezes in the world–off the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, the Ionian, the Aegean, and a couple of disturbingly deep lakes.
But the writing?
Homer Had Zero Frequent Flyer Miles
I’m sorry to report to you that I’ve never gotten any decent writing done on one of these escapes.
I know several reasons these writing vacations don’t work, some of them obvious, most of them the stuff you go into denial about while you book the tickets to the next one.
- Once you get to a vacation, you’re usually tired and need to rest. So maybe you’re too tired to do anything good creatively, right?
- The going-to and coming-from those places can be more taxing than you expect. After all, other countries have no TSA Precheck and no Global Entry. Plus luggage. Plus buses, trains, shuttles, taxis, rental cars, villa caretakers (they look like the retreat “instructors”), and hotel hassles. Those all eat up energy you’d thought would go into the work.
- The being-in these exotic places can take its own toll, too. Maybe you’re dealing with another language and bad maps. Or maybe (as on Gran Canaria) the mountainous seaside roads are so scary that just surviving getting to dinner and back without driving the rental right over the cliff requires a day of recovery.
- Fabled breezes are fabled in part because they’re blowing over places (not just your hair) with a lot of history you want to explore. Very distracting.
- And hey, when are you going to be on ______ Island again? It would be a shame not to see some of the place, right?
Etc. and etc. and etc.
And yet, I’m always bothered by stories of greatly admired people who seem to have been able to actually write on the road. I’m determined to figure this out.
So what do you think?
Have you been on a “writing vacation” that worked? If so, tell us your secret. If you’ve tried it and it didn’t work for you, either, what do you think made it go wrong? Maybe there’s a reason that Vikings didn’t really go on river cruises, right?
About Porter Anderson
@Porter_Anderson is Editor-in-Chief of Publishing Perspectives, the international news medium of Frankfurt Book Fair New York. He and Jane Friedman co-own and produce @The Hot Sheet, the essential industry newsletter for authors. Anderson previously was The Bookseller's Associate Editor for The FutureBook in London. Formerly with CNN, CNN.com and CNN International–as well as the Village Voice, the Dallas Times Herald, and other media–he has also been a featured writer with Thought Catalog in New York, creating as a longtime arts critic the #MusicForWriters series. More on his consultancy: PorterAndersonMedia.com | Google+
Comments
Amanda says
I’ve found that I write best in one particular corner of my blue, L-shaped couch in my family room. Kind of hard to bring that with you. What I do bring on most vacations? My 4 kids. Not a lot of writing happening there. But, if I were on an actual writing retreat by myself, I would likely…do a lot of sleeping. However, I do know many writers who find success on those retreats. Interesting post!
Irene Kessler says
I guess I’m lucky, I seem to be able to work anywhere and at any time of the day. I sit down at the computer to do something else and when that’s finished something pushes me to the writing and I’m at it again.
Judith Robl says
Islands have never been a draw for me. As a railroad brat, I’ve always loved train travel. It seems to me that one of those railroad writing excursions would be grand. Just sitting in the glass-domed lounge car with computer open and words flowing from my fingertips as the scenery passed gently by. Ah, well… One can dream. Probably would be no more productive than your islands, Porter Anderson.
Laurie Calkhoven says
The ones that have worked for me have all involved a group of writer friends coming together at a beach house or a mountain house to write. We played every day, but had set quiet hours in the mornings. I was surrounded by other people typing away on their keyboards and I couldn’t help but join in.
ray pace says
I think the answer is to leave writing at the note-taking stage as you visit these places. There’s a lot of material on the trip for later use in your novel.
Vijaya says
Yes, although I’m a homebody, a change of scenery often triggers other story ideas. I’m never without a notebook and a goodly part of our family vacations (usually camping) have been spent taking notes.
Vijaya says
You had me laughing with the hair ruffling from the island breezes. I do love going to the beach–I’m only 15 min away. I’ve been to a couple of retreats at Highlights and they were very productive, but not as productive as my home writing retreats, which I love. I’m having one now, actually, since my husband has taken our daughter up to DC to pick up our son from his summer internship. They’ll do a bit of sight-seeing but will be heading home Sunday, late I assume, since they’ll want to hear Mass at the Basilica.
I’m off to take a rosary walk with my dog–this quiet, contemplative time boosts my writing life. There are flowers to smell, figs to eat along the way, and island breezes to ruffle my hair :) Feeling very blessed.
I hope you figure out the ideal writing vacation for yourself, Porter. It is tempting to think the ideal is in some other perfect place, but what’s better is to make the ordinary, daily life, ideal.
Erin Bartels says
I’ve taken several writing vacations during which I got really serious work done. But usually “vacation” just means I’m taking vacation time off work. I either stay at home or go to a friend’s cottage on a lake (which works especially well in winter when you can’t swim) or book a hotel room for a long weekend and then never leave it. I once wrote 40,000 words on one of these “vacations.” And they cost me either nothing at all or very little.
Lara Schiffbauer says
You have confirmed for me what I have suspected would be the case about myself on a writing vacation. The reason I’ve long suspected I wouldn’t get any writing done is because I didn’t on summer vacation breaks when I worked in the school system. I’d plan the last month of the school year on how much I would do and how productive I’d be, and then two and a half months later only have accomplished a fraction of what should have been possible. I have found my ‘work 15 minutes every day’ trick to be much more productive than vacation writing has ever been. Plus, on a vacation you are going to some amazing places you’ve never been and may never be again. I don’t know that this is the best time to try to work on anything. Maybe the time is best spent filling up with new experiences and observations and saving the work part for when we’re at home!
Carolyn Geduld says
I write anywhere–on the back of People Magazine in doctor’s waiting rooms, on paper napkins in restaurants, and–most delightfully–in a beach house on Dauphin Island, Alabama in February. I’m one of those obsessed types who cannot not write. Of course that means I never get anything else done…..
Suzanna J. Linton says
If I were to go on a writing vacation, I wouldn’t go somewhere I’d never been. If I did, I’d spend most of my time exploring and doing tourist stuff. Also, having a schedule works, too. You block off so many hours for getting out and doing. Then, the rest of the time is used in writing. That’s how I’ve always made it work for me.
Anne O'Brien Carelli says
Your timing is perfect – a nice reminder as I plan my vacation. I know from experience that my actual writing on vacation will be minimal, but I’m successful at outlining, editing, restructuring, etc. – but not electronically. In other words, I play with the hard copy manuscript, usually in a relaxing setting. It feels productive and yet I’m still on vacation and not staring at a screen.
Beth Havey says
Vacations in my life are always about family. But the basis for a short story or ideas that can fuel my novels always flow better from the front seat of a car (I’m not driving but staring out the window) or looking down from a plane. There’s something about VIEWING LIFE but you are removed from responsibility for it. So note-taking it is.
Jimmy Kindree says
In fact, I’m on a writing vacation right now! I’m in Naples, Italy, while my husband does a nine-day pizza-making class. I’ve set up a routine and, for fifty-five minutes at a time, I give myself three options: write, stare at the screen, or drink tea. I’m drinking a lot of tea, but I’m writing too, at least quite a bit more than I usually do. I do a couple of sessions like that with breaks. Then, I can go off an explore! Thanks for the article, and best of luck. Anyway, even when we don’t write, vacations can give us a lot of inspiration and new ideas too! : )
Tom Bentley says
Porter, in the last few years, I’ve house-sat with my girlfriend for one and two-month stretches in Panama, the Bahamas, Hawaii (a couple of times), the Caribbean, Mexico and just a month ago, Ecuador. All those times I’ve either had a novel or a short story going. But they’ve never gone anywhere while the travel was being traveled.
However, these were always working vacations, and I did get article and business writing done. I suppose the magic word there is deadline. If only I was able to trick myself into deadlines for fictional projects, but alas, my numb noggin is immune to such trickery.
One meta-plus from those jaunts is that I’ve written a number of travel pieces on those hair-ruffling places, and have later used people and places in stories. But write a tale during the travels—nope.
T. K. Marnell says
Vacations are so expensive, it seems a waste to spend the trip “working.” Why pay for the experience of traveling to another country–or even another part of the state–if you’re just going spend the time on an activity you could do just as well at home?
I’ve had productive “staycations” and snow days, but proper vacations are not for working. Vacations are for making happy memories with loved ones. Sometimes I read articles about corporations like Amazon that expect their employees to spend honeymoons glued to their laptops. Writers don’t even get paid an Amazon salary, so why this obsession with productivity over all else?
Christine Venzon says
I agree, T.K. In my experience, a working vacation is like asparagus ice cream. Each is fine on its own. Together — no. The only working vacation that “worked” for me was a week I spent in South Louisiana, because I was writing a story set in Cajun Country. In fact, I couldn’t have written that story without immersing myself in the culture.