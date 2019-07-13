The Rejection

About Ray Rhamey
Ray Rhamey is the author of four novels and one writing craft book, Mastering the Craft of Compelling Storytelling. He's also an editor of book-length fiction and designs book covers and interiors for Indie authors and small presses. His website, crrreative.com, offers an a la carte menu of creative services for writers and publishers. Learn more about Ray's books at rayrhamey.com.
Comments
James R Fox says
Ray, I hope this was simply ‘gallows humor’.
I’ve had a lot of friends of mine, who are also veterans, joke in this way, and when I pressed them on it I got them to admit they were having thoughts of self-harm.
My apologies if that has nothing to do with you, but if you feel there might be something under your humor then please go talk to somebody.
Marlene says
That was something different for the weekend. I was expecting Flogging the Quill.
Marlene says
I meant Flogging the Pro which I appreciate reading. I have found plenty of books to read from your series.
Did you make that video cartoon? You are multi-talented. Maybe the cave man could receive so many rejections that he can use the tablets to build a library for all his books. Or he could build a time traveling machine to take him to 2020 when AI is writing all the books.
Rebeca Schiller says
Even when everything seems to be going the wrong way and life gets bleaker and bleaker just think of the stories you wouldn’t be able to tell. There’s no question writing is hard. Every word we print or type is scrutinized to the point of obsession. It’s never good enough. We judge, compare, and then despair, but a rope, a bottle, a bridge, or even an oven isn’t the answer. Instead, reach for a pen, rail, ramble and then get ready for your next challenge.
Christine Venzon says
By my count, I have had my work rejected 22 times so far this year. That’s pretty much par for the course for me. By any sane standard, I should have chucked this business ages ago. Are are days when I seriously consider doing so. There’s no shame in that. Except there’s always one more story I want to tell, one more beautiful idea I want to get on paper.
If you’re looking for a job or career where rejection and criticism do not play a part, well. good luck. Whether you’re a doctor or a steelworker, your work will always be subject to judgment. The question is: how will you respond? If I were a baker, I wouldn’t take criticism of my banana bread as a personal attack. It might even be justified. You learn what you can from it and keep working at your craft.
This comment is not meant to be unsympathetic; it’s just a matter of survival. Meanwhile, corny as it sounds, there’s a whole community of fellow writers who want you to succeed.