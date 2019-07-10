Why Editing Matters

Yesterday I wrote those deeply satisfying words, The End. At least, metaphorically I did. I had reached the last words of the last chapter of my current work in progress, the second book in the historical fantasy series, Warrior Bards. It felt pretty good to be finished after months and months of work. I posted something on my Facebook author page to the effect, and readers shared my delight at reaching the milestone. I let them know that at around 155,000 words the manuscript was well over the contracted length and that my next step will be a rigorous edit and polish, including making major cuts before I submit it to the publishers.
Some readers were disconcerted, and I got a few questions about why I need to comply with a requirement to stay within a certain word count. Back when I started off as a published writer (twenty years ago now) my publishers were happy to accept a longer fantasy novel – my longest was a whopping 220K – and some of my most loyal readers find it surprising that what was acceptable in 1998 is considered too long now. One possible explanation is that publishers believe reader attention spans have dwindled with the rise in digital technology. Another is that bigger books are more expensive to publish. At one stage I was told that longer books don’t fit on the display shelves in one of the major retail outlets in the US (I have been unable to verify this!)
Harder to explain to readers was the fact that the manuscript simply isn’t ready to go to the publisher in its current form, despite the months of work I have put in and the many revisions I have already done. This isn’t a first draft. As I write, I stop after around three chapters and revise. Then I write the next three chapters and revise the whole thing. And so on until the last few chapters, which more or less write themselves. That means the earlier parts have been thoroughly edited by the time I reach the end. Yes, I’m way over at the plotting and planning end of the spectrum.
My previous novel, The Harp of Kings, underwent a painful editorial process which I have blogged about before. It, too, was over-long in its initial form. Even after I had performed my own pre-submission edit, it had some major flaws that were pointed out by my editors at the publishing house, firmly but kindly. Their structural report was even lengthier than usual. I took a good hard look at it and found i agreed with them on most points. I did the work, which involved a major rewrite, and resubmitted. The proof of the pudding will be after that book is published in September, but advance reviews have been extremely promising, and I know it is a much better book for its painful reworking. What did I learn from that?
As I do my final edit on the new book, I’m keeping in mind that experience and how it all came out right in the end. I’ll be looking for sections with slow pacing, inconsistencies, sub-plots that are insufficiently integral to the story as a whole. Glitches of timing. A tendency to fall back on favourite phrases or over-use favourite words. Named minor characters who more or less fall out of the story – I know there’s at least one of those. I need to be as rigorous, as detached, as professional about this as I can be.
That’s not easy, even for a seasoned writer with quite a few books under her belt. My characters feel entirely real; they’ve come to life on the page with all their quirks and sensitivities, their strengths and their flaws. I’ve followed their journeys for a long time now, and I know instinctively how they will act, what they will say, how their relationships will unfold. They’re like family. And just as family can make complications for you in real life, so those characters you love can make trouble in your book. If you get too fond of them, too close to them, it becomes harder to don the editorial hat. ”But he would say that!” ”But she’d never accept that!’’ You need to step away a bit, in the interests of better storytelling. For instance, my characters tend to talk too much, both aloud and in internal monologue, and that can slow the pace.
I’m performing this edit with some confidence. I believe that while writing the new book I remembered the problems with its predecessor and avoided making some of the same errors. All the while I remind myself that good storytelling comes first.
Writers, what is your revision process? Do you use beta readers? How do you and your editor work together to make a better book? Readers, do you love long books (500 pages plus?) If so, why?
Image credit:
ID 62596681 © Valeriy Kachaev | Dreamstime.com
About Juliet Marillier
Juliet Marillier has written twenty-one novels for adults and young adults as well as a collection of short fiction. Her works of historical fantasy have been published around the world, and have won numerous awards. Juliet is currently working on a new fantasy trilogy for adult readers, Warrior Bards, of which the first book, The Harp of Kings, will be published in September 2019. Her short novel Beautiful, based on the fairy tale East of the Sun and West of the Moon, was released as an Audible Original in May 2019. When not writing, Juliet is kept busy by her small tribe of elderly rescue dogs.
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
First, congratulations on the milestone! You’re right, it’s so satisfying.
Also: “I need to be as rigorous, as detached, as professional about this as I can be.”
You’re right, as well, that though this is not easy, it’s necessary. I recently typed “The End” on book three of a trilogy. I can almost (almost!) now say that it’s a blessing that book one hasn’t sold (yet!). I’ve been able to really see the entire story. And, as I strive to be rigorous, detached, and professional – to overlook my attachment to characters and truly serve the story – I can see that some changes are in order.
I’ve actually gotten past the mourning stage, and seeing “the whole of the moon,” to steal a phrase, is making the revision an exciting challenge again. I sense the promise of it! (Also, it really helps to have someone wise and trusted to help you to see your “whole moon” from an unboxed perspective. Find that unboxed angel if you can!)
Can’t wait to read the new work, Juliet. Wishing you the very best with the process and with both books!
Juliet Marillier says
Vaughn, I’m truly delighted that you’ve completed book three, and I have high hopes you will find a publisher for the trilogy.
I’m super-wary about letting people read my manuscripts before the editor sees them, and yet I fully understand why some writers use beta readers. The advice of an unboxed angel would be really useful. But I never seem to have the darn thing done to my own satisfaction until the deadline is almost upon me, and it’s too late to ask anyone for feedback (except family, and that is another whole story.)
I’m doing a read-through now to fix issues I’ve already identified, and find myself enjoying the story a lot. I take that as a promising sign, while mentally preparing for another 17 page structural report!
Shanda Bahles says
Juliet,
Thanks for this post! My current mss is 95k words. I would love to drop 5-10k words which is impossible to do without dropping a subplot (or two). But it’s hard to figure out what makes the story ‘fat’ vs ‘rich’. I do so love my secondary characters. It’s encouraging (in a way) to know that this doesn’t necessarily get easier over time.
I will persevere.
Thanks,
Shanda
Juliet Marillier says
Good luck with the cutting, Shanda. 95k words sounds short to me, but it all depends on your genre and your target readership I guess. I’ve found that just tightening up unwieldy sentences and getting rid of repetition can reduce the wordage quite a bit. Dropping a subplot is a bigger step. It does get to a point where you have to trust your instincts! (Also possibly seek an external opinion on what should stay and what could go.)
Erin Bartels says
I am a constant reviser. It’s the best part of the whole process! I can make myself draft quite a bit of a book without too much fuss over revision at first (maybe 50-70k words) but I always reach points where I have to step back to reread and revise what I have already set down before moving forward. I write and revise until I can’t think of anything else to improve what I’ve got, then I do send the manuscript to a few beta readers who can point out anything I missed (or saw but hoped others wouldn’t see because I didn’t want to deal with it). Then I revise some more!
Juliet Marillier says
Erin, that sounds quite similar to my process except for the beta readers. I do have my writers group to fall back on for that job, a tiny number of highly trusted peers. I’m interested to find other writers who do the constant revision process – it feels to me that the book develops more organically that way, though I’m impressed by writers who can dash off a rapid first draft. I’ve never been able to work that way.
mshatch says
It won’t be long before I, too, can write ‘the end’ on my current manuscript, though there is definitely a lot of revising in my future, including changing the entire middle portion to past tense. I have a writer friend who I trade chapters with (she sends me hers, I send her mine) and boy, is she invaluable, always reminding me when a scene lacks emotion or I lose sight of character’s goals. I can’t imagine not having her at this point!
Congrats on your ‘the end.’ It always feels good to finish, even if there’s more work ahead.
Juliet Marillier says
Oh, the dreaded change of tense – a tedious change to make, but worth doing if the story works better that way. I love the writer friend/partner concept, a wonderful idea if you can find someone you trust. Critiquing someone else’s work generally helps a writer improve their own work, I’ve found.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Writers, what is your revision process? Do you use beta readers?
Remembering ‘the problems with its predecessor and avoided making some of the same errors’ is the gold standard. Happy editing!
My revision process is an artifact of my abilities – I plot every significant plot point, theme, and characterization in horrendously exaggerated detail – and then work on each scene until it is completely finished, including editing, proofing, and final polish before moving on.
I can keep a scene’s-worth in my mind to work on it, but not much more.
When finished, each scene slips into its slot in the setting – when I reach the end, I’m finished (yes, I do read the whole thing through many times at the end and change a word or a comma here and there). My beta reader gets finished chapters – and is a marvel at spotting where I’m too elliptical or not as clear as I thought I was.
I expect a lot from readers – they don’t get anything spoon-fed. Those who get me love it. Others leave 1* and 2* and mystifying 3* reviews. (Not too many: the title, description, cover, and Look inside are designed to deter those who expect something different – if they notice.)
But everything is connected by the end, and the readers who leave the good reviews enjoy that they’ve lived the story, rather than hearing it. They tell me so, in nice long reviews.
Juliet Marillier says
Wow, Alicia! I thought I was the ultimate planner, but your method is amazingly structured. Do you ever make any significant changes at the point where you put all your chapters together and do that final read-through, or are you always satisfied by the way it works?
Deborah Makarios says
I love reading long books except for one thing: they strain my small hands while reading one-handed at the table.
I’m doing edits at the moment, feeling weird about trimming as the word count is only about 78k at the moment (fantasy novel). My first novel’s first draft was a bloated 160k, so this is new territory for me. But still, if it’s not pulling its weight, it’s got to go.
I tend to draft straight through from beginning to end (though I retrofitted the subplot this time) but in editing I go through one chapter at a time, constantly bobbing back to tweak this or that issue which the later chapters bring to my attention. Then it’s off to the beta readers to spot all the flaws I’ve overlooked…
Juliet Marillier says
As a person with weak wrists, I entirely agree on the reading in bed issue! (And it’s not ideal to use an e-reader just before going to sleep, when we should be off our screens.)
I hope your edits continue to go well. It sounds like you are doing a great job, very organised!
Michelle says
As a reader, I do love long books when the extra length is necessary to tell a story well. There is nothing worse than a rushed story or underdeveloped characters. When I see an extra-thick book on the bookstore shelf and it’s written by an author I trust to take me on an amazing journey and introduce me to wonderful characters, I do an internal happy dance because I know I will likely get the full story. However, meaningless words and pointless fill are destructive and can kill a good story. Your books, Juliet, would definitely warrant the internal happy dance.
Juliet Marillier says
I’m happy to hear that, Michelle! And I agree on the trusted author – I tend to avoid huge books these days because getting engrossed would rob me of too much writing time, but I make an exception for my favourite authors or for books I am pretty sure I would love.
Susan Setteducato says
Juliet, I love getting a peek at your process. Also, this is so timely for me. I just wrote a post for my newsletter entitled ‘The end, Again.’ This comes after a similar re-working of the story and a significant paring down of page-count. Right now I’m doing final read=through to get ready for Beta readers. I had a similar experience of enjoying the story and feeling a thrill that maybe I found the beating heart of this tale. Time will tell. I’m inspired by what you wrote today, and I’m excited to read your new series. I hope the rest of the work goes well!
Juliet Marillier says
Thank you, Susan! I love that expression, ”the beating heart of the tale.” Yes, it happens when you are editing and find you’re caught up in the story and wanting to read on for pleasure – a good indication that you’ve done it right. I wish you all good fortune with your new publication.
Gabriel Crespin says
I use these same tips when writing my own books, after two chapters I make sure that I have things done in a certain order and then edit them because I can be too wordy sometimes.