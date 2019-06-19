Be Careful, or You’ll End Up in My Novel

So here’s my dirty little secret about writing fiction: Most of my characters begin with a real person. And before friends and acquaintances start thumbing through my novels, wondering if they should be outraged, let me emphasize that the key word here is “begin.” And let me also suggest that you may want to give it a try if you haven’t already.
Plenty of authors “steal” from real life—Harper Lee based To Kill a Mockingbird’s Dill Harris on Truman Capote; Harry Potter’s Severus Snape was a fictional portrait of John Nettleship, one of J.K. Rowling’s teachers; and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’s Glinda the Good Witch was based on L. Frank Baum’s mother-in-law. (Truly! She was a suffragist and abolitionist who also fought for Native American rights.)
Real people—meaning people I know personally and people I’ve never met but know of, such as actors or authors or politicians—are a wonderful entry point into character. It’s like having an outline of a person you can color in and embellish, something much more manageable than trying to draw a person from scratch. It does not mean I think of someone I know, change the name and hair color, then work to provide a scrupulous portrait of that person in words. As every author knows, characters take on a life of their own, and say and do things we never expected or meant for them to say and do, and in the process becoming utterly and only themselves.
In my second novel I knew that one of the main characters would be a woman aged 75-plus, someone earthy and strong, with common sense and a good sense of humor. I found inspiration in the author Betty MacDonald, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest in the 1920s and 30s. My character, also named Betty, had a quick wit, no tendency for self-pity, and was physically strong, traits I stole from Betty MacDonald. She was also passionate, married to a serial philanderer, suffered multiple miscarriages, fell in love with a neighbor with whom she carried on an adulterous affair for decades, and a devoted mother—all things I made up. I made up her appearance and her childhood and her siblings and her relationships with her siblings. She’s still one of the richest characters I’ve ever written.
Four ways to use real people to find your characters:
- Look for the flaws. I help students with their college essays, and one thing I tell them over and over is: You don’t have to be perfect to get in to college. Think about the admissions officer reading your essay. You think that person has never made a mistake, done something they regret, screwed up, or felt miserable? Exactly. When you have a real person in mind for your character, you should also have some of their flaws in mind. Use those. Will your character share those flaws? Or will your character have flaws that are diametrically opposed to the flaws of your real-life inspiration? How will those flaws serve the plot? How will those flaws change that character? Think it through.
- Ignore what doesn’t matter. Say you’re having lunch with a friend or even an acquaintance you don’t know well. Do you want to talk at length about what they’re wearing or every cathedral they visited on their trip to Spain or hear all about the dynamics of their relationship with Aunt Sally, whom you’ve never met? Right. It’s boring. Your characters can be many things, but boring is not one of them. Don’t spend paragraphs describing their appearance, or what they bought their brother for Christmas unless it’s relevant to your plot or to helping us understand something important about that character.
- Gut them. I don’t mean Game of Thrones style gutting; I mean imagine if that real person you know were faced with terrible adversity or a life-and-death situation—how would they react? Would that make for a good story? What if they acted or reacted in a way that made for an even better story? As your character encounters hardships in your story, you’ll see the character —your fictional character—emerge from the real-life inspiration based on the choices they make in those tough situations.
- Let them go. The most important part of the process is to remember that you are creating someone new and fictional, not eulogizing someone real. When (and I mean “when” not “if”) your character starts to think and talk and act in ways that their real-life counterpart might never do, let them. It means it’s working.
Do you base any of your characters on real people? Why or why not? What’s your process like?
About Kathleen McCleary
Kathleen McCleary is the author of three novels—House and Home, A Simple Thing, and Leaving Haven—and has worked as a bookseller, bartender, and barista (all great jobs for gathering material for fiction). A Simple Thing (HarperCollins 2012) was nominated for the Library of Virginia Literary Awards. She was a journalist for many years before turning to fiction, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Good Housekeeping, Ladies Home Journal, and USA Weekend, as well as HGTV.com, where she was a regular columnist. She taught writing as an adjunct professor at American University in Washington, D.C., and teaches creative writing to kids ages 8-18 as an instructor with Writopia Labs, a non-profit. She also offers college essay coaching (http://thenobleapp.com), because she believes that life is stressful enough and telling stories of any kind should be exciting and fun. When she's not writing or coaching writing, she looks for any excuse to get out into the woods or mountains or onto a lake. She lives in northern Virginia with her husband and two daughters and Jinx the cat.
Benjamin Brinks saysJune 19, 2019 at 9:14 am
Am I in the right place for the audition? Oh, great. Thanks. Here’s my headshot and resume. Is there a script or should I just do my monologue?
Just questions? Uh, sure. Flaw? Whoa, don’t start with an easy one or anything. Let’s see…I lose umbrellas. Wait, I don’t think you mean something trivial like that. You’re thinking more like, o’er weening ambition, like Macbeth, yes? Okay.
I underestimate myself. I don’t think anyone cares what I think or have to say even though, actually, I have a PhD in Psychology and am a student of history. I’ve read, like, five thousand books. I’ve had my leg, heart and spirit broken. But I’m still here. Is that interesting?
I’m in love. She doesn’t know it. I don’t think I exist for her; or, maybe it’s she who doesn’t exist? Can you live a life based on an imaginary person, whom you marry, have children with and love until you die? Is it okay to decorate a house for her, make her a garden and keep one closet empty for the day when she arrives?
Is that enough? My gmail is on my resume. Cell, too. You’ll call me? Right. Thank you, too. Nice meeting you. Appreciate the opportunity. Love your work, BTW. Bye.
Tom Bentley saysJune 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm
Benjamin, that was excellent. You don’t mind if I make you wall-smacking nearsighted, with a penchant for un-aged tequila and Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s poems, do you?
(Psst, Kathleen, you can use him too, but don’t touch my tequila.)
Benjamin Brinks saysJune 19, 2019 at 1:51 pm
Are you saying I got the part?
Kathleen McCleary saysJune 19, 2019 at 10:37 pm
Oh, you both made me smile. Thanks for your delightful, creative responses that were fully in the spirit of my post. I’d put you both in a novel any time.
Vaughn Roycroft saysJune 19, 2019 at 9:25 am
Wow – Betty sounds like a fascinating character! I love these tips, Kathleen. I know I’ve used amalgams of real people to create characters, but I recently used a similar process in a slightly different way. I have a secondary character I’ve known for more than a decade. He’s orderly and deeply committed to process and lawfulness.
For a recent rewrite I decided he could use depth. Thinking about him, and whom else I knew that was at all similar to him, I decided to make him a little OCD. I take quirks we sort of joke about with a very self-aware friend of ours. And in truth, I’m a bit OCD myself, so it’s fairly easy for me to just run with it. I don’t want to push it to caricature, but it’s amazing how alive he’s become on the page.
Since I didn’t technically start with a real person, I guess it’s possible to “roll them in” to existing characters, too. Building characters is so fascinating. Don’t we have the best gig ever? Thanks for getting me thinking today.
Kathleen McCleary saysJune 19, 2019 at 10:41 pm
That’s such a great point, Vaughn, that characters are often amalgams of several people. And “rolling in” is a great phrase to describe the process–to begin with some aspects of one personality, add a few traits of another, perhaps toss in a quirk or two that you’re personally familiar with and voila! A human that jumps off the page. Happy writing.
Vijaya saysJune 19, 2019 at 10:27 am
Kathleen, I borrow from real life all the time and in my early days of writing, when critique partners would comment how unbelievable something was, I’d say, “but that’s how it happened.” I realize now that fiction has to make sense. Almost all my story people have a kernel of a real person. But the imagination is a wonderful thing and I’m always playing What If? When we were young, my sister and I used to play this on the bus or the park. Such fun!
Kathleen McCleary saysJune 19, 2019 at 10:45 pm
Hi, Vijaya. I love your comment because what is writing fiction other than a grown-up game of “What If?” The thing people do and say in real life are often so unbelievable that in fiction we have to temper some of that so it seems more “real.” Human nature is endlessly fascinating–I guess that’s why we’re writers! Thanks for the comment.
Rebeca Schiller saysJune 19, 2019 at 11:36 am
Funny story…I’m doing some publicity work for the crime fiction author Archer Mayor. One of my contacts is his publicist Hector DeJean at St. Martin’s Press. Well, as it happens I’ve been watching Olen Steinhauer’s Berlin Station on Amazon Prime. One of the main characters is a CIA spy who goes rogue. What’s his name? Hector DeJean. Coincidence. Nope. Hector is also Olen’s publicist.
Kathleen McCleary saysJune 19, 2019 at 10:47 pm
Ha! I love that. Putting the names of real people in novels is one thing (as long as you’re careful). One of my friends is a pilot so I gave a very minor character in one of my novels who was a pilot the same name. But I’d never give a real person’s name to a major character–too risky! I love the story about Hector. Thanks for sharing it.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt saysJune 19, 2019 at 12:53 pm
I think the trick is to take characteristics from more than one person if you don’t want someone recognizable. ‘Thinly-disguised’ is asking for trouble.
Two of my main characters are world-class actors. As a society, we’ve been watching actors’ lives, professional and personal, for over a hundred years now, and our generation can dig back into the archives and bring out an enormous number of very public examples.
We will never know exactly what broke up Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Twice. But there are plenty of data points to examine. Since I don’t need to know, I can go by the gestalt of the whole cult of celebrities, and have far more than I could ever use.
My process is to make sure that, whatever traits I give my actor characters, I can point to several real-life examples, so they are not based on a single one.
Kathleen McCleary saysJune 19, 2019 at 10:50 pm
Yes, great point, Alicia, as I was saying to Vaughn in response to his remark about “amalgams.” And that’s exactly what I was trying to say, that a character that’s a “thinly-disguised” real person is both a) asking for trouble and b) likely not as interesting and fully fleshed out as the character you create from a mix of people and personality traits. Good luck with your writing! Your story sounds fascinating.
Ruth Donald saysJune 19, 2019 at 7:03 pm
Had to laugh! Many of the major characters (and some minor) in my mystery series are based on real people. Some are a combination of more than one person I’ve known. My late husband and my father are the inspiration for recurring characters, as are some people I’ve known in the past whose names I’ve forgotten.
It doesn’t take long for the characters to take on a life of their own, especially those who appear in more than one of my books. Fortunately, those people who know I’ve used them as a “jumping off” point for a character haven’t minded, and have understood that the character doesn’t necessarily behave exactly as they themselves would.
Thanks for an enjoyable post!
Kathleen McCleary saysJune 19, 2019 at 10:55 pm
Thank you, Ruth. Yes, characters very quickly take on a life of their own, something I think it can be difficult for non-writers to understand. Once after a long day of working on one of my novels I came into the kitchen and said to my husband, “Oh, my God. I can’t believe what Susannah [the protagonist] just did in my novel!” And he looked at me strangely and said, “What do you mean? YOU’RE writing it.” I didn’t know how to explain that my characters had ideas of their own. Thanks for a great comment.