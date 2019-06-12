Things I Forget to Remember While Writing a Novel: Mood

The other day, I couldn’t find my fine-mesh strainer to drain the acini de pepe that had just reached al dente perfection. Panicking, I grabbed my big-holed colander, and dumped those peppercorn-size pasta balls right in, hoping somehow they would unify and clump into one big pasta mass, thereby remaining in the colander.
That did not happen.
Recently, my brain is like a colander with too-big holes, and my mental pasta slips right down the drain. Sure, my brain-colander can still contain larger forms of pasta: I can remember the names of my children; the way to make coffee; the place I keep my secret stash of chocolate; other stuff I can’t recall right now. But the smaller, non-essentials slip into the sewer.
Sometimes Ron (the mean guy in my head) taunts me and whispers, Early-onset Alzheimer’s, perhaps? But I think I have memory issues simply because my brain overfloweths with Life-stuff: a husband, a marriage, two teenagers, a loco dog, a very messy house, a basement remodel, a handful of dear friends, my parents, my in-laws, the teenagers’ cross country-track-swimming-soccer-orchestra events, a new teaching job, five classes of whip-smart 7th graders, the 7th graders’ numerous ungraded writing assignments, my novel-in-progress, numerous doctor/dentist/eye doctor appointments, multiple athletic forms, field trip forms, orchestra trip forms; countless discussions with the teenagers about drugs, vaping, drinking, drinking and driving, driving and texting, drinking and texting … it’s all wonderful, dizzying Life-stuff. Inevitably things slip down the drain.
I bet your Life-stuff feels similarly abundant. You, too, might have trouble keeping so many things in your brain.
It’s just as hard for me to hold all of the Writing-a-Novel-stuff in my brain. I get so fixated, for example, on the protagonist’s pursue-it-at-all-costs desire that I forget to remember to do world-building. I focus so intently on exterior changes in the protagonist’s circumstances that I forget to remember the protagonist’s inner transformations. I hum along, happily listening to the narrator’s voice as she sings herself right onto the page, that I forget to remember that nothing–nothing at all–has happened plot-wise for ages and pages.
So we’ll call this Post #1 in a series of posts titled, Things I Forget to Remember While Writing a Novel. Maybe there are things you forget to remember too?
I’d like to start with something that is somewhat overlooked and oft-forgotten, at least by me: Mood.
Mood, however, should not be confused with tone. Tone is the author’s attitude about a particular idea, topic, or event. Mood is the feeling that the reader experiences as she reads. The author’s tone alters the reader’s mood.
I was reminded of mood as my students and I were reading and performing the drama, Twelve Angry Men, a still-relevant story of 12 male jurors who are literally locked in a small room while they decide the fate of a teenager accused of killing his father. These jurors must arrive at a unanimous decision about the boy’s fate.
The room where the entire story takes place is tiny, the scarred-wood table around which they sit is too small for twelve bodies, the fan is broken, the men’s foreheads glisten with sweat, smoke billows like cumulous clouds from cigarettes.
Watching this scene, I feel anxious, trapped, claustrophobic. I need fresh air. I want to escape that sweaty, smoky, cramped place, but I am trapped just as the men are. I think I am suffocating. Can someone please open a window?!?!
Why is it important to foster a particular mood in the reader?
Stories that evoke a mood possess power. As writers, we want to create characters who get under the reader’s skin, we want to build stories that make the reader feel something–positive or negative–intensely. When mere words on paper get a reader to feel something, the reader can’t help but turn pages.
So how do we get readers in the mood?
We can focus on Setting. The simple setting in Twelve Angry Men made me feel suffocated. Likewise, the settings of horror films put me in an anxious, worried, frightened mood (therefore I don’t watch them). Artists do this too. Look at the difference in setting between Picasso’s work “The Old Guitarist” and his “Mother and Child.” Similar colors; very different mood. Setting is a powerful mood-changer.
We storytellers can also affect a reader’s mood through Diction and Detail.
Look at the narrator’s opening lines in Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl:
When I think my my wife, I always think of her head. The shape of it, to begin with. The very first time I saw her, it was the back of the head I saw, and there was something lovely about it, the angles of it. Like a shiny, hard corn kernel or a riverbed fossil. She had what the Victorians would call a finely shaped head. You could imagine the skull quite easily.
Ick. Flynn’s choice of words and details describe not his wife’s smile, face, or hair, not her laugh, intelligence, or warmth. Rather, the narrator describes the wife’s head as a shiny, hard corn kernel, a riverbed fossil. The narrator also mentions the angles of “the” head. Later, he refers not to “her” skull but to “the” skull.
This diction is intentional. The details are creepy. How clinical! How detached! As a result, I feel uncomfortable and unnerved. Something is very wrong. And I keep turning pages to understand what it is.
Syntax can also be used to evoke a particular mood: the length of a sentence, the patterns and structural repetition of sentences, the arrangement of details in a sentence, even a sentence’s punctuation (or lack thereof) can impact the reader’s mood.
In Elizabeth Strout’s Olive Kitteridge, for example, Strout plays with sentence structure (as well as setting, diction, and detail) to evoke a mood in the reader. The novel starts,
For many years Henry Kitteridge was a pharmacist in the next town over, driving every morning on snowy roads, or rainy roads, or summertime roads, when the wild raspberries shot their new growth in brambles along the last section of town before he turned off to where the wider road led to the pharmacy. Retired now, he still wakes early and remembers how mornings used to be his favorite, as though the world were his secret, tires rumbling softly beneath him and the light emerging through the early fog, the brief sight of the bay off to his right, then the pines, tall and slender, and almost always he rode with the window partly open because he loved the smell of the pines and the heavy salt air, and in the winter he loved the smell of the cold.
Feeling the lilt and roll of the sentences, I am happily bumping along with Henry, riding shotgun in his car. Even the shifts in verb tense transport me between present and past then back to present. The gentle melody created by the sentence structure comforts me. I feel nostalgic, serene.
Compare this syntax to a scene later in the novel where Olive is being her cantankerous self after the death of Henry, her husband:
She didn’t like to be alone. Even more, she didn’t like being with people.
It made her skin crawl to sit in Daisy Foster’s tiny dining room, sipping tea. “I went to that damn dopey grief group, she told Daisy. “And they said it was normal to feel angry. God, people are stupid. Why in hell should I feel angry? We all know this stuff is coming. Not many are lucky enough to drop dead in their sleep.”
Olive is angry, irritated, and salty, a tone conveyed through the blunt diction, and choppy sentences. Olive’s thoughts and words come in rapid fire. But instead of making this reader feel angry, irritated, and salty, I laugh. And then my heart aches. And then I feel exasperated. What a funny woman. What a terribly sad woman. What a ridiculously-irritating woman! Why does she have to be so nasty?
I feel all that in one brief passage. Mere words can dramatically alter my mood. Remarkable!
Today, June 12th, my mood is both weary and cheery. It’s been an exhausting school year, and much pasta has slipped down the drain. My summer break, however, officially starts Monday, and as I have had roughly 30 minutes to write since last August, I am excited to return to my dusty work-in-progress.
So how about in the next few weeks you and I remember to think about the mood we want to generate in our works-in-progress? And with that, I turn this over to you …
Will you share a particular excerpt from a work of fiction that evokes a particular mood? Or better yet, please share a short passage from your work in progress. Yes! You share, then we will describe our mood after reading your excerpt. Come on! It’ll be fun!
Thank you, dear writers, for reading and commenting.
Moodily Yours,
Sarah
Moody photo compliments of Karel Macalik.
About Sarah Callender
Sarah Callender lives in Seattle with her husband, son and daughter. A crummy house-cleaner and terrible at responding to emails in a timely fashion, Sarah chooses instead to focus on her fondness for chocolate and Abe Lincoln. She is working on her third novel while her fab agent pitches the first two to publishers.
Susan Setteducato saysJune 12, 2019 at 9:04 am
Sarah, you had me at acini de pepe (which my grandmother called ‘agida babe’)! And while I have much less ‘life pasta’ happening than you, I totally relate to the colander metaphor. And I love what you say about mood. It’s the atmosphere of a book, the thing you breathe, or maybe even feel on your skin. It’s got to do with world-building (so, setting) but also with the connections between characters, and also… See? You got me thinking. And what I’m thinking is that we try and talk about these elements of craft separately when they have such fuzzy borders. Like us, they’re interconnected. If one is missing, we notice. And mood doesn’t really get talked about enough. Mood is why every time Harry walked into Dumbledore’s office, I was right there with him, listening to all those little machines and feeling the eyes of the portraits on my neck. It’s why I’ve been compulsively reading Cassandra Clark novels, hanging out in old damp churches in 15th C Yorkshire. Thank you for a wonderful post and enjoy your writing time!
Dana McNeely saysJune 12, 2019 at 1:17 pm
I’m trying to check these books out. Are you talking about the Abbess Hildegard novels? :)
Susan Setteducato saysJune 12, 2019 at 1:33 pm
Yes. They’re wonderful. Enjoy!!
Sarah Callender saysJune 12, 2019 at 2:34 pm
Susan! I love your grandmother … my college boyfriend was (and still is) Italian, and his mother did NOT like me, mostly because I was neither Italian nor Catholic … (and am still not). Silly me that I used to think “Episcopal” and “in love with her son” was close enough! Anyway, thank you for your beautiful comment, especially this:
“And what I’m thinking is that we try and talk about these elements of craft separately when they have such fuzzy borders. Like us, they’re interconnected. If one is missing, we notice.”
This is true and brilliant. Fuzzy borders indeed. Happy June to you, Susan. Enjoy your pasta!
Barbara Morrison saysJune 12, 2019 at 10:05 am
Thank you for this reminder, Sarah. I, too, often forget to think deliberately about mood. I’m adding it now to my list of revision passes–I think it’s better for me to consider it during revision than in the heat of creating the first draft.
I also appreciate your discussion and examples of the tools we can use to create mood. One of my favorite mood-establishing passages is the opening of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca:
“Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again. It seemed to me I stood by the iron gate leading to the drive, and for a while I could not enter, for the way was barred to me. There was a padlock and a chain upon the gate. I called in my dream to the lodge-keeper, and had no answer, and peering closer through the rusted spokes of the gate I saw that the lodge was uninhabited.”
I hope your mood is happy and fired up by the prospect of extra writing time!
Sarah Callender saysJune 12, 2019 at 2:42 pm
This is gorgeous, Barbara. Thank you for sharing!
And yes. I just turned in my grades and narrative comments (23 minutes ahead of schedule!) so my mood is relieved and exhausted. And yes, fired up! I am going to give myself a 22-minute nap and then dust off my work-in-progress.
Here’s to many happy and fired-up writing moment for us both!
Beth Havey saysJune 12, 2019 at 10:09 am
Ah Sarah, I woke up, and this is true, thought It’s Wednesday, not a Don day, but maybe Sarah. And here you are. I’ve been blogging about scents and how they trigger memory and I think in some ways they also contribute to mood. But I digress. ELIZABETH STROUT. She is my favorite, I have read all of her work, more than once. Hanging on for the next publication.
Can I offer ANYTHING that comes close to Strout? No. But I’ll try.
This is from my MEMOIR in PROGRESS. My father died when I was three. SHE is always my widow mother.
There are four bedrooms. Mine is the small front one—but later I will lose it when She has to have a border to help pay the bills. From my room, I can look out at the baseball games in the street and the railroad tracks running along the edges of the backyards of the neighbors across from us. On bleak winter mornings frost rises thick from the bottom of the window and I pick at it with my fingernails as train whistles work to penetrate the heavy frozen air. In summer, my bed is pushed under that window, open to humid clouds and a heat-streaked sky. I hear my friend Greg’s sister laughing on her front porch. I hear shoes scarping through the gravel alley near the corner—and always the trains rushing close-by or the freights clacking far away on the main line, their horns moaning in the dark.
Beth Havey saysJune 12, 2019 at 1:25 pm
I had trouble posting this morning, so apologize for two entries, Beth
Carol Baldwin saysJune 12, 2019 at 3:12 pm
Very evocative. Can feel the loneliness of this scene.
Sarah Callender saysJune 12, 2019 at 2:47 pm
Beth! This is STUNNING. This dear little girl–you–is such an observer. I feel lonely and alone reading your beautiful words, but not necessarily sad … the narrator has found ways to entertain and amuse herself. While she is a lonely (or maybe just solitary) observer, I feel hopeful for her. Someone as astute and insightful as this narrator will be OK.
I love this. Keep going. I will purchase a copy (signed, please) when it’s published. xo!
Erin Bartels saysJune 12, 2019 at 10:12 am
How fun. Here’s my contribution. Sisters Olivia (the older) and Melanie (the younger) are arguing about whether Melanie could have seen a cougar a little earlier on their hike through the Porcupine Mountains:
***
“Okay, but a deer has even bigger ears so they probably have better hearing,” Melanie said between labored breaths. When would this incline end? “And a deer wouldn’t have slunk away like this thing did, it would have bounded away and I would have seen the white tail sticking up.”
Ahead of her, Olivia tripped on a root but caught herself.
“Yeah, but here’s the thing. This park may not be as heavily traveled as some in other parts of the state because it takes so long to get here, but there are still lots of visitors, and the numbers are increasing, so the deer might be getting used to seeing people.”
Melanie pushed a branch out of the way and it snapped in the air behind her and hit the back of her pack. “In all this woods? I don’t know about that.”
“Wildlife use the trails,” Olivia said. “Deer would likely come into contact with people, and certainly they would hear and smell them.”
“Then so would cougars,” Melanie protested. “It is completely reasonable and plausible that I saw a cougar.”
“Possible,” Olivia corrected. “I wouldn’t say plausible. More likely, if it wasn’t a deer it was a coyote.”
Melanie caught her foot on a rock and pitched forward, catching herself with a hand on a tree trunk. “Cougars and coyotes are nothing alike. Their coats are different, their tails are different, they move in totally different ways.”
“Watch out,” Olivia said as she pushed a branch out of her way and it came swinging back toward Melanie’s face.
***
The scene ends with the sisters staring at a river that should not be there. They’ve taken a wrong turn (or rather not taken a right one) as they were arguing.
In general, Melanie’s chapters move from longer, more flowing sentences of rapture about their surroundings to more clipped, critical terms, and Olivia’s will do just the opposite. Melanie insisted on the trip and thought it would cure their fractured relationship while Olivia did not want to go in the first place but will come to see that it has benefited her. Setting and syntax play a big part in it. As for diction, Olivia is a prosecuting attorney and Melanie is a YouTube life coach with a pretty muddy set of spiritual beliefs who often gets mantras for her followers from the inside of Dove chocolate wrappers, so their speech patterns and the way they argue should be different. But looking back at this excerpt, I think I need to adjust Melanie’s lines so they sound a little less linear and logical.
Great exercise!
Dana McNeely saysJune 12, 2019 at 11:13 am
Lovely! Is this published yet? If not, let us know when.
Dawne Webber saysJune 12, 2019 at 10:26 am
Excellent post! I usually imagine my life and writing as buck shot flying in all directions, but pasta is a much nicer image.
It’s so easy to get off-track when editing tens of thousands of words and hundreds of scenes. Even when I’m intentionally focusing on a certain aspect of the storytelling, I find myself straggling along tangents and forgetting my goal.
I look forward to your series. It will help me use a smaller-holed colander when I write.
Beth Havey saysJune 12, 2019 at 10:33 am
Sarah, always love seeing you here. I am working on a memoir and I think MOOD is often telling my story. So I’ll give it a try. Hope you have a wonderful summer with reading and writing, Beth
The front porch of 10055 runs the width of the house. Its floor is wide planks of smooth wood painted grey. Pillars with scroll work frame the front steps and serve as anchors for floor to ceiling screens that keep out bees and mosquitoes in summer. An iron mailbox by the front door must be old—later, we three children will see an exact duplicate on a fake house at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry.
There are four bedrooms. Mine is the small front one—but later I will lose it when she has to have a border to help pay the bills. From my room, I can look out at the baseball games in the street and the railroad tracks running along the edges of the backyards of the neighbors. On bleak winter mornings frost rises thick from the bottom of the window and I pick at it with my fingernails as train whistles work to penetrate the heavy frozen air. In summer, my bed is pushed under that window, open to humid clouds and a heat-streaked sky. I hear my friend Greg’s sister laughing on her front porch. I hear shoes scarping through the gravel alley near the corner—and always the trains rushing close-by or the freights clacking far away on the main line, their horns moaning in the dark.
Sarah Callender saysJune 12, 2019 at 2:49 pm
I let myself read it again. I love it even more. :)
John Hotchkiss saysJune 12, 2019 at 10:45 am
The foliage is electric with dazzling yellows and oranges mingled with tenacious green and brown remains. Grizzled grandfather trees shake their leafy hands frantically, while the bodies of the young, lithe trees bow and sway, dancing in place, leaves sparkling with life.
Though my eyesight is keen, my ears do not register even a breath of wind. There is no heavy scent, no texture, no sweet fruit to taste. Through the frame, there is breath, there is life.
I can see the beguiling scene through the only clear pane in a vast, thousand-paned window otherwise filled with dark frosted glass. Perhaps the frosted part is dirt; I can’t be sure from my seat in the back row of what must be the oldest schoolhouse on the planet. I am not sure if it is on the planet. In fact, I am positive that I have been abandoned somewhere in the remotest part of the near universe, say, the Moon.
I cannot hear the rustle of the leaves or feel the breeze. I smell damp blue wool blazers and the overarching mustiness of the old wooden building. The single, clear window pane displays a brilliant yet silent movie of something that is happening far away, enticing me. I am frozen as if beguiled by a patient yet hungry snake. I am in here, reading ancient graffiti etched into the dark surface of my desk. The desk has an inkwell.
Leanna Englert saysJune 12, 2019 at 10:47 am
Such a good post. Loved the Picasso reference. Here’s an excerpt from the short story, “You’re Ugly, Too,” by Lorrie Moore:
“At the movie—Death by Number—she bought strands of red licorice to tug and chew. She took a seat off to one side in the theater. She felt strangely self-conscious sitting alone, and hoped for the place to darken fast. When it did, and the coming attractions came on, she reached inside her purse for her glasses. They were in a Baggie. Her Kleenex also was in a Baggie. So were her pen and her aspirin and her mints. Everything was in Baggies. This was what she’d become: a woman alone at the movies with everything in a Baggie.”
It’s the collection of artifacts that says so much about the character. As I revise, I try to capture artifacts before they slip through my own “mind colander.”
Tom Pope saysJune 12, 2019 at 12:31 pm
Sarah, your moody post captures its own thrust perfectly. A nice joggle to the writer’s head.
Here’s the opening to my novel Imperfect Burials:
The note looked innocent. Simple cardstock, folded once with care. The sassy, narrow-waisted photographer from Naples whom Wade had brought up from the foreigners’ lounge saw it first. It was lying on the floor when he opened the door to his hotel room. Laughing, she held it behind her for the ransom of a kiss. And he paid. He paid three times.
But what he read stunned him, and he lingered on it until he heard her heel click on the wood floor. She had taken a step back and her arms were folded. “It’s true of you, how they are talking,” she said. “You love work more than people.”
Moments later, with her bitter stream of Italian fading behind him, he trotted down the worn marble staircase, crossed the lobby, and headed into Warsaw’s unlit streets. Rain fell on grimy snow and except for soldiers huddling miserable in doorways, the city prepared for sleep. His throat burned from the smoke of coal stoves that wives had lit to warm husbands returning from the day’s demonstrations, and curtains drawn to hold the heat made the night seem thick with secrets. Underfoot, slush masked ice.
Christine Venzon saysJune 12, 2019 at 3:46 pm
That’s a gripping opening, Tom. It conjures a wonderful sense of mystery and intrigue that draws readers into the story. A quick pace propels the narrative along. Good job.
Susan Haught saysJune 12, 2019 at 12:50 pm
Good morning!
Great reminder that couldn’t have been timed better. I’m working on revisions to Book 5, Christmas Under the Tuscan Stars and this is another area I’ll be looking at. Thank you!
Here’s my contribution:
When he entered the courtyard, she was sitting cross-legged puffing the hair from her face and plucking bits of debris from the faded Yale sweatshirt she’d borrowed from his closet early this morning. She’d buried her face in the fabric a breath before slipping it over her bare shoulders and arms, weaving her still-damp hair through the opening. It was much too big, that old sweatshirt, but it looked a sight better on her than it ever had on him, even covered in debris.
He filed the brief flashback away and with his hands on his hips he inched his way toward her, captivated at how a powdery layer of dust had turned her skin plaster-white. How bits of wisteria vine clung to her tousled long hair in a way that reminded him of a Roman goddess. Immersed in the fantasy, he stood there, quietly enjoying the little spitting noises coming from her perfect pouty mouth.
She looked up from her perch on the cobblestones, her brow crumpled. The frosty frown didn’t suit her but given her precarious situation, he thought it quite charming.
“Are you going to stand there smirking?” Her voice was husky, but whether from the dust swirling around her, or the late night they’d spent making up for jet lag and lost time he wouldn’t care to guess.
Tom Bentley saysJune 12, 2019 at 2:02 pm
Sarah, you moody thing you. I loved your example passages. I admire the way that Marilynne Robinson, Kent Haruf, and Cormac McCarthy create moods that seem cut with flint or brushed with pastels. Here’s a bit from one of my last stories:
“We’d met Jason in the park a week ago, when he stepped into the Frisbee throwing between Greg and me like he was one of our brothers. After just a week, he pretty much was one of our brothers. He was an easy guy to like. So easy that when he told Greg he had no place to stay, Greg offered him our couch. And here we were.
We headed back to our place, the little two-bedroom on Twain, pretty close to the university, and not all that far from the airport, but weirdly enough, on a quiet cul-de-sac that butted up to a big, dry field, so that it still felt open to the desert. Though every time I see that old Falcon in the side yard with the busted head gasket, I wince, because I’ve been promising to fix it for months, since I bought it here for practically nothing. It was looking like it might end up in that field, in the weeds.
We sacked out in our tiny living room, with the swamp cooler doing its whump-whump thing on the roof, pretending it could fight with 105. Beer helped. I’d finally landed a full-time shift at the delivery service where Greg and I both worked, so I could pull my weight with the groceries, which often meant pizza and beer. Greg and I did try to cook a little, but some of our experiments probably would have killed dogs.”
Anyway, yes, much pasta has indeed slipped down the drain. But there’s more cooking to be done, so don’t clean the stove.
Carol Baldwin saysJune 12, 2019 at 3:09 pm
Great post and great analogy. Hope you can dust off that ms. and get it roaring again. (oops, mixed metaphor I’m afraid.) Here’s a scene out of YA historical WIP:
It takes a minute for my eyes to adjust to the barn’s dark interior. The familiar smell of musty hay and wood folds its arms around me. A few shafts of sunlight barely make it through a hole in the roof; rain must find its way in too. Rotten boards sag in the walls. If it wasn’t for a dove cooing from her nest in the eaves, this place would be lifeless. Stroking a pony-sized saddle hanging on the walls, my fingers already miss the leather of my Red Ranger saddle back home. Thick horse blankets bury Granddaddy’s Cadillac parked in one of the stalls.
After reassuring my goat that she’ll be fine, I fill a pail with water. Her bleats start as soon as the door closes behind me. I’d like to spend the night out here, it sure would help her get adjusted.
Throwing my shoulders back and holding my head up, I trudge back to the house. Daddy’s not the only one who has marching orders.
David Dinner saysJune 12, 2019 at 3:14 pm
This is one of my all time favorite posts, Sarah and reminds me to put mood into my work more often. I’m emboldened by the courage of others to share. Thanks to you all for your superb offerings.
Here is the opening to my new novel, tentatively named Kahuna Tales. It’s about trauma, healing and Hawaiian mysticism.
***********
Asher
I couldn’t see her. But I could feel in every cell of my marrow, the shadowy figure of Death hovering above our plane. My lips moved. “Please get this over with,” unsure whether addressing the dark spirit or the flight.
I was a wreck. A 28 year old man behaving like a 3 year old. Long hair, stringy with sweat, stomach in a black knot, a beaten-dog trembling inside. Yet, I couldn’t stop myself from peering out the tiny window at the puffy clouds and the approaching tiny dot of an island. What? 10,000 feet to go? Yep, that must be Kaua’i. Now if only we can get from here to there soon, I might survive. I mopped my upper lip and forehead once more with the tiny, already drenched peanut-napkin they handed out and glanced over at the elderly woman snoring softly in the seat next to me. Grey hair, wire glasses struggling to stay on her nose…probably some child’s beloved grandmother. She doesn’t look so wicked now. Maybe I shouldn’t have growled at her. She was just being helpful. She had one of those psychologist’s voices. Calm, but maddening.
She said, “I find if you just take long slow breaths and—“
“Lady, just be a nice seat mate and leave me alone.”
Her mouth did a couple of false starts and she glanced around as if looking for a safer seat to retreat to. No way. The plane was ascending and the seat belt sign warned to stay put.
She pulled back and put a hand to her throat. “I was only trying to—“
My withering glare stopped her and she shrunk further into her seat, buried her nose in the flight magazine and I returned to my own personal Hell. I could be such a dick. For the next 5 hours, she mostly slept while I fidgeted like a bead of water on a hot iron skillet. Now nearing the dreaded landing, my mind churned, choking my breath. Helpless. Trapped. Doomed. Calm down! This was no puddle jumper. King of suicide-attempts afraid of death? I mocked myself through my panic. Truth be told, all my worry and teeth clenching was wasted. Not a speed bump on the entire trip. Of course, that’s when it happened.
Vijaya saysJune 12, 2019 at 3:36 pm
Hmmm, I wonder what happened to my post. Perhaps I also have giant holes….but Sarah, congratulations on finishing a successful school year. Enjoy the writing time this summer. I really enjoyed your excerpts.
Since I worry my excerpt might be double posted, let me share the opening of one of my favorite books by Kathi Appelt, The Underneath:
There is nothing lonelier than a cat who has been loved, at least for a while, and then abandoned on the side of the road. A small calico cat. Her family, the one she lived with, has left her in this old and forgotten forest, this forest where the rain is soaking into her soft fur.
How long has she been walking? Hours? Days? She wasn’t even sure how she got here, so far from the town where she grew up. Something about a car, something about a long drive. And now here she is. Here in this old forest where the rain slipped between the branches and settled into her fur. The pine needles were soft beneath her feet; she heard the water splash onto the puddles all around, noticed the evening roll in, the sky grow darker.
She walked and walked, farther and farther from the red dirt road. She should have been afraid. She should have been concerned about the lightning, slicing the drops of rain in two and electrifying the air. She should have been worried in the falling dark. But mostly she was lonely.
The whole book is poetic like this, so much better than the excerpt of mine, which feels sharp in contrast to Appelt’s roundedness. Thank you for a lovely post.