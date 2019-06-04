What White Writers Should Know About Telling Black Stories

We often live in different communities and socialize in separate circles, and yet when it’s time to write our novels, a few daring souls attempt to cross the racial divide. As a Black writer, I must say it’s sometimes awkward at best.
The publishing industry has been vocal in recent years about wanting diverse books that reflect the world we live in. This has sparked a lot of discussion in writing communities, including this one. I’m often curious: Do these writers want to include Black characters because it will make them more marketable or do they see this as a moral act, a way to do the right thing? Is this really the story they want to tell?
Several white writers have asked me to review excerpts of their novels that feature Black characters. They approach me well-intentioned but also apprehensive about getting it right. They fear doing something stupid (read: racist) on the page and that’s a valid concern. Mistakes have been made in literature, television, and film. (Note that this was an intentional use of passive voice to avoid outing the guilty.)
When I review the work of white writers, I often find common missteps regarding Black characters. The prevailing wisdom for anyone writing characters outside of their own experience is to research and do your homework. While due diligence is always important, there are other basics that often get missed.
Slang and broken English should not be the dialogue default for Black characters.
I’ve read too many novel manuscripts in which Black characters are speaking Ebonics and using poor grammar. I cringe because it’s often offensive caricature. Black people are not a monolith and our language patterns are as diverse as we are.
When you try to emulate language that’s embedded in a culture you don’t know or understand, it’s tricky to pull that off in a way that isn’t seen as demeaning and derogatory. Now, just to confuse everyone, I want to share an example from the award-winning memoir Heavy, by Kiese Laymon, a Black author and English professor at the University of Mississippi who breaks those rules, because he can. In this passage, he describes bantering with his eighth-grade classmate in Catholic school:
La Thon cut up his pink grapefruit with his greasy, dull butter knife. “These white folk know we here on discount,” he told me, “but they don’t even know.”
“You right,” I told him. “These white folk don’t even know that you an ol’ grapefruit-by-the-pound-eating-ass n****. Give me some grapefruit. Don’t be parsimonious with it, either.”
In that passage, Laymon and his friend are intentionally practicing their vocabulary words (parsimonious) in a way that’s relevant and connected for them culturally. If you’re not Black and that’s not your experience, don’t try that on the page.
The primary purpose for black characters should not be to support white protagonists.
We often see Black characters in novels playing the role of the sassy sidekick or best friend. As marginalized people, we consider ourselves “the mainstream” and want to be centered in stories. We shouldn’t be relegated to holding the white protagonist’s hand and shepherding her through her crisis.
You may have heard of the Magical Negro trope in which the wise, sometimes other-worldly Black person enters the white character’s life just at the moment he needs counsel and transformation. What does your Black character get out of this relationship? What is his motivation or story goal? Or is he merely there as a narrative device to facilitate the growth of a white character?
Give Black characters interior lives.
They should have full lives and agency, brimming with depth and complexity. We should know them as intimately as any other character.
Do these Black characters have families? Do they love and grieve and dream? Make them fully human and alive with expectation and possibility.
In another great work from Mississippi, Jesmyn Ward brings us Sing, Unburied, Sing, a novel that won the National Book Award. In this scene, we see the heart of Leonie, a daughter sitting at her dying mother’s bedside.
Her hair is so threadbare, I can see her scalp: pale and blue-veined, hollowed and dimpled, imperfect as a potter’s bowl.
“You full grown now,” she says.
I sit, cross my arms. It makes my breasts stick out a little. I remember the horror of them coming in, budding like little rocks, when I was ten. How those fleshy knots felt like a betrayal. Like someone had lied to me about what life would be. Like Mama hadn’t told me that I would grow up. Grow into her body. Grow into her.
Throughout this novel, we get to know Leonie as an imperfect woman, a flawed daughter making her own mistakes as a mother. It’s refreshing to see a working-class Black woman and her son in the Deep South at the center of such a compelling narrative.
If the inclusion of Black characters is an add-on afterthought, leave them out.
Let’s stop window-dressing. There’s so much hand-wringing over showcasing people of different races and ethnic backgrounds in advertisements and on websites. Many of these efforts ring false. As writers, we’re not a restaurant doing food plating where it’s important to add green garnish along with brightly colored items for visual variety.
Don’t try to fill book quotas by adding people of color. The lack of emotional depth in your characters will be obvious and more problematic than having an all-white cast.
Before you create fictitious Black people, get to know real ones.
I won’t belabor this one. Just expand your circle.
Amplify the voices of Black authors who are telling their own stories.
This is really important. I know there’s a sincere desire to ensure that all stories get told and that diverse voices are heard. Black writers are giving us some of the most dynamic and significant stories of our time right now. Buy and read their books. Check them out at the library. Recommend them to your friends and promote those works on social media. When you’re asked to speak at an event or serve on a literary panel, suggest Black authors for those opportunities. This is how we work together to diversify the canon.
Have you included Black characters in your books? If so, what challenges have you encountered and how did you work through them? Which novels written by Black authors do you recommend? Let’s hear from you!
About Nancy Johnson
Nancy E. Johnson is a writer with an Emmy-nominated, award-winning television journalism background. Her stories often explore life’s complexities at the intersection of race and class. She was named runner-up for the 2018 James Jones First Novel Fellowship Award. Her work has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine and has received support from the Tin House Summer Novel Workshop and Kimbilio Fiction. Also, Nancy is an advisory board member for Author Accelerator’s diversity scholarship program. When Nancy’s not writing, you can often find her exploring bookstores, festivals, and restaurants in her hometown of Chicago. Nancy is represented by Danielle Bukowski at Sterling Lord Literistic.
Comments
Kathleen Barber saysJune 4, 2019 at 9:04 am
Excellent post! I love the last point especially because it gives readers (rather than just writers) a call to action as well.
Nancy Johnson saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:31 am
Katie, hello! I agree with you. People often ask, “What can I do?” Reading more widely and sharing the work of Black writers and other authors of color is easy to do and it’s meaningful.
Thanks for commenting.
Best,
Nancy
Barbara Linn Probst saysJune 4, 2019 at 9:38 am
Love, love this column, Nancy! As a former social worker who spent many years teaching MSW (Master of Social Work) students, I am passionate about this topic. Good intentions are not enough, especially if one is sitting in a place of privilege. Your point about adding characters of color merely to give the appearance of diversity is so right—and so needed. Thank you.
Nancy Johnson saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:34 am
Hi Barbara,
Thanks for weighing in on this. So often, people don’t recognize or acknowledge their privilege and the responsibility that comes with it. Indeed, we have to move beyond appearances to something substantive when we talk about diversity in the stories we tell.
Thanks again,
Nancy
Rebecca Hodge saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:03 am
Great post, Nancy. It’s such a struggle to honor our characters on the page, and that struggle intensifies when we write across lines of race and culture. Your points are right on target.
Nancy Johnson saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:36 am
Hi Rebecca,
I love that phrase “honor our characters.” If we all as writers approach out work from that perspective, we’ll take the time to humanize our characters and give them emotional depth on the page.
Thanks for sharing.
Best,
Nancy
J saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:26 am
Great post, thank you! With my WIP, I am in a tricky situation: I am writing speculative fiction, set on a world I created myself. The society I made up does have discrimination issues, but not because of race or gender. In fact they are quite proud of having overcome any conflicts due to religion, nationality, race or gender, looking down upon former times when this still was an issues Of course they are completely blind to the way they discriminate – for them, ancestry is important, being family to one special group of people from the past.
What I want is to paint a picture of a society who sees different skin colours a bit like hair or eye colour – a way to describe someone, but nothing else. So the main protagonist is rather pale (blushing scarlet red when embarrassed), his room mate is quite dark skinned, his colleagues are all shades (not green or blue or something really fancy though). I find it tricky to do the descriptions properly, to mention skin colour sometimes, to show the diversity, but not to overdo it.
As for black authors: I loved “Happiness” by Aminatta Forna. I had the opportunity to hear the author speak at a literature festival – I could have listened for hours.
Not a novel, but still amazing: “The Lies that Bind. Rethinking Identity” by Kwame Anthony Appiah.
Nancy Johnson saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:43 am
Hi J,
Your novel sounds intriguing. It will be interesting to see how you handle the world building. As the creator, you have the power to bring new dimension to skin color and race. That’s exciting! I imagine one challenge will be how you do that in a society in which race relations are so fraught and our ideas about race are baked into how we see the world. I can’t wait to see what you do with it.
Thanks for the book recommendations, too!
Best,
Nancy
J saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:03 am
Thanks for the encouragement! I try to write about skin colour and race the way my boys saw it (and in a way still see it): Growing up in a multi-cultural expat-bubble, going to an international school from 4 years old on, for them diversity was something cool, something to be celebrated. It meant interesting stories about religious customs, new food to be tasted and shared, new languages to be heard and tried out. They did not even grasp the concept of racism for a long time. It sounded so stupid to them. – So I want to capture this open mindedness, which then contrasts sharply with the prejudices that are the problem of the society in my WIP.
Maria Oskwarek saysJune 4, 2019 at 1:07 pm
Thank you for this column, Nancy. Like Barbara who commented above, I am a former social worker. I am currently working on a novel that includes important characters of different races, and I am striving (and sometimes struggling) to represent all characters in a respectful and fully-developed way. I appreciate your thoughts. Regarding book suggestions, I recommend An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward, The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead, and The Nickel Boys, also by Colson Whitehead, due out in July (I was lent an advance readers copy). Collum McCann is a white writer, but I thought his book Let the Great World Spin did a nice job of portraying characters of different races and backgrounds.
I’ll keep your insights in mind as I write!
Thank you,
Maria
Judith Robl saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:27 am
My first encounter with people of color happened when I was about nine. Living in a central Kansas farming community, we simply didn’t have a diverse ethnicity. But my mother and I were visiting Chicago.
While we were riding a bus to get to the Museum of Science and Industry, another mother got on with her daughter who was about five. Because the bus was full, the four of us shared the bench opposite the driver, facing the road.
She leaned across her mother to look at me and then ask my mother “Is that your little girl?” My mother answered in the affirmative. Then the little girl said “I’m my mother’s little girl.”
She was a beautiful child with a smile that lit up the entire bus. When we arrived at the museum, her mother hung back to wait for another light. The little girl called to me to wait. So my mother and I waited on the other side of the street for the light to change and the other mother and daughter to join us.
It didn’t dawn on me until my mother explained that the other mother was hesitant to “burden us with their presence” because they were black.
We had a wonderful time at the museum. We went to the farm exhibits (not my cup of tea because they were old hat to me). It was a joy to watch the five-year-old’s excitement and fascination.
We enjoyed refreshments in the coffee shop; we toured Colleen Moore’s dollhouse which was on display at that time.
I was reared to be color-blind to ethnicity. It was a mixed blessing. I assumed everyone shared my experience. They didn’t. Nor do I share their experiences, except as they share with me. I will probably never write – or try to write an ethnically diverse character. I simply do not have the information and insight.
I do, however, have friends now who are ethnically different from me. I treasure them. Some are even writers whose work I will champion as occasion rises.
It seems to me that diversity for politically correct reasons is counter-productive.
Thank you for a well-reasoned post. I’d love to be back in Chicago again. It’s one of my favorite cities.
Nancy Johnson saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:57 am
Hi Judith,
Chicago is my home. Glad to know you fell in love with the city! Your childhood experience is an interesting one. When we’re young, we often just want to connect with other kids. I wouldn’t assume that the black mother you encountered was concerned about burdening you with her presence because she was black. There could have been a million reasons. You’ll never know.
I think many well-meaning white people consider themselves color-blind. When you’re Black in America, you don’t have the luxury of not seeing race. In the books we write, the experiences Black characters bring to stories are unique.
I appreciate your perspective on this and I’m glad we can have the dialogue.
Best,
Nancy
Judith Robl saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:08 am
I didn’t assume the reason she hung back. She said as much to my mother. This was the late 40s. She also told my mother that she and her husband considered not having children because of the race issue. It was a totally different time.
As to Chicago, one of my favorite memories is of the Schubert Theater and seeing Rex Harrison and Sally Anne Howe in My Fair Lady. At that time I was in college, taking classes in stage-craft and scene design. The use of scrim and the rotating stage took my breath away. As did Sally Anne’s rendition of I Could Have Danced All Night. But the scene stealer was Alfred P. Doolittle. His magic lit the stage every time he was on. The entire cast drew from Stanley Holloway’s energy.
Nancy Johnson saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:20 am
Thanks for clarifying that, Judith. I can only imagine what people’s motivations were at that time and what they had to do to survive.
The Shubert Theater has a special place in Chicago history. Wonderful memories!
Davida Chazan saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:31 am
I hear you! I could write an article like this telling non-Jewish writers what they should know about telling Jewish stories (in short: DON’T)!
Nancy Johnson saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:06 am
Hi Davida,
Thanks for sharing your input. I’ve received social media messages today from some in the Black community with the same advice: “Don’t.” I don’t want to put limits on the stories people can tell. However, I would advise anyone who is not committed to doing the work to get it right to leave it alone.
Best,
Nancy
Donald Maass saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:56 am
Nancy, the points you hit–sidekicks, faux dialect, thin interiority–are exactly what I sometimes see in manuscripts. To those I would add, too often, “victim”.
White writers come at characters of color from a limited perspective. How could they not, when our society remains unequal and divided despite law and the good intentions of most?
So why do white writers attempt it? Guilt? Perhaps, but in discussing appropriation with folks, I find it is more often a wish to acknowledge and in some small way repair the injustice in our society. I don’t think the intention is wrong, even execution sometimes clangs.
A few authors do get it more right than others, but ultimately what’s needed are the voices of writers of color–man, how I long for the day when we don’t have to type writers in any way at all–in print. For that to happen, writers must write.
And thankfully, more and more I see our literature growing in range. At my agency diverse voices–Lord, I really, really hate the vocabulary of our moment–are pushing through in exciting numbers. Genre walls are down, publishers are welcoming, it’s a great time.
Now for great stories! What’s most exciting of all is when any writer of any background gets that right.
Nancy Johnson saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:15 am
Hi Don,
Thank you for providing your perspective on this as a publishing industry insider. I hear white writers in writing communities discussing how they need characters of color in their stories to be viable in the marketplace. This disturbs me because I don’t want “diversity in publishing” to be a trend that writers are chasing because it’s presumably the hot thing selling these days.
I definitely see more agents and editors calling for #ownvoices and diverse characters. I think we’re still waiting for the gatekeepers of publishing to become more diverse as well.
I’m glad to see that you and so many others recognize the value in amplifying the voices of writers of color. That’s the key for anyone who wants to begin repairing injustices and moving us forward.
Thanks so much for weighing in on this. Look forward to finally meeting you in-person at the UnConference in November! :)
Best,
Nancy
Lara Schiffbauer saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:15 am
Thank you for your candor. :)
Ten years ago I loved the Stephanie Plum books, but even at that time I found Lula’s character troublesome. As time has passed, and I’ve become more aware of how truly offensive that character might be to the Black community, I can’t enjoy the books.
That experience has made me very leery of including Black characters, or other people of color in my writing. However, I have wanted to include diversity in my stories. My reasoning is that my communities include or have included Native American people and/or Cubans, Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking groups. My goal isn’t to have them be props, but to have a representation. Writing all White characters really isn’t accurate and feels like ignoring groups of people with whom I have regular contact. I wouldn’t want to write the story from a Native American protagonist’s perspective or say, Mexican person’s perspective because that isn’t my experience and I think it’s better to do as you say and amplify other people’s stories. I do wonder, though, if having secondary characters who are Black or Latinx or Native American, because secondary characters do support the protagonist, will always fall into the category of side-kick? Would the difference be in how well and fully the character is written? I have actually been to many different blogs trying to figure this one out, and still don’t have an answer. So far I’ve just not included diversity, but that seems wrong, too. I’m at the planning stages of my new wip and was happy to see your post today, hoping it might illuminate my conundrum. :)
Just recently I found Kellye Garrett’s Dayna Anderson series and LOVE it. I can’t wait for more! After following her on Twitter, she spotlighted several Black mystery writers to check out and now my TBR list is really long!!
Thanks again for the excellent post. :)
Beth Havey saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:25 am
Great post Nancy. I just want what I read and what I write to reflect a society that is diverse. If I write a story set in Chicago then the characters must reflect diversity. And once I’ve made that decision, the writing must follow the guidelines you mention here. It must honor all characters as real true people. Not some false caricature. As always a helpful post.
Wila Phillips saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:52 am
Hi Nancy,
An excellent post and thank you. It’s a subject that I’ve been wrangling with in the years (no one is surprised I said years, right?) I’ve been working on my WIP. I have a Black character and he is a main character, important in every way to my story. But does he need to be a man of color? I’ve asked that question of myself and critique partners many times.
I take your point seriously that when I write a Black character (I say I because I feel like you were speaking directly to me) it can not be to add window dressing or to be pointlessly inclusive. He must have have purpose in the story and his ethnicity must be a part of that purpose. He does to me and I hope he would to a reader. But as I write and revise I will hold your points up to the light and strive to make them shine through.
David Wilma saysJune 4, 2019 at 12:40 pm
Thank you for the excellent post. I am white male and have written historical novels with a black female protagonist. To one another the slaves speak grammatical English, because that is what they would hear. If we were listening in on two Germans speak we would hear English.
When the slaves in my stories speak to white people, it sounds different—Ebonics, if you will. It reinforces the idea of, “You may hear this language, Master, but we are thinking something else.” When the German speaks to an English speaker it will be with an accent.
Thank you for the opportunity to comment. I’d be interested in any reactions to this post.