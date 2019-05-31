WU UnConference Early Bird Rate Ends at Midnight (EST)

Today is the last day to secure Early Bird pricing for the Writer Unboxed UnConference, an event that has proven itself to be quite different from the traditional writing conference, with a focus on craft (not business), on building strength as a writer, and on forging authentic connections within the writing community.
Some of our sessions are held at the visitor’s center for the historic House of the Seven Gables, with esteemed session leaders and WU friends:
Brunonia Barry
Anne Greenwood Brown
David Corbett
Kathryn Craft
Keith Cronin
Margaret Dilloway
Donald Maass
Greer Macallister
Barbara O’Neal
Ray Rhamey
Therese Walsh
Heather Webb
Cathy Yardley
And there will always be a space to write.
We’re different. And we’d love to show you why.
Learn more and sign up HERE. Hope to see you in Salem!
About
Writer Unboxed began as a collaboration between Therese Walsh and Kathleen Bolton in 2006. Since then the site has grown to include ~50 regular contributors--including bestselling authors and industry leaders--and frequent guests. In 2014, the first Writer Unboxed UnConference (part UNtraditional conference, part intensive craft event, part networking affair) was held in Salem, MA. Learn more about our 2019 event, ESCAPE TO WuNDERLAND, on Eventbrite. In 2016, the Writer Unboxed team published a book with Writer's Digest. AUTHOR IN PROGRESS: A No-Holds-Barred Guide to What It Really Takes to Get Published has been well-received by readers who seek help in overcoming the hurdles faced at every step of the novel-writing process--from setting goals, researching, and drafting to giving and receiving critiques, polishing prose, and seeking publication. James Scott Bell has said of the guide, "Nourishment for the writer's soul and motivation for the writer's heart." You can follow Writer Unboxed on Twitter, and join our thriving Facebook community.
