WU UnConference Early Bird Rate Ends at Midnight (EST)



Today is the last day to secure Early Bird pricing for the Writer Unboxed UnConference, an event that has proven itself to be quite different from the traditional writing conference, with a focus on craft (not business), on building strength as a writer, and on forging authentic connections within the writing community.

Some of our sessions are held at the visitor’s center for the historic House of the Seven Gables, with esteemed session leaders and WU friends:

Brunonia Barry

Anne Greenwood Brown

David Corbett

Kathryn Craft

Keith Cronin

Margaret Dilloway

Donald Maass

Greer Macallister

Barbara O’Neal

Ray Rhamey

Therese Walsh

Heather Webb

Cathy Yardley

And there will always be a space to write.

We’re different. And we’d love to show you why.

Learn more and sign up HERE. Hope to see you in Salem!