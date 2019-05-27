Lessons From a Revision

Which do you enjoy more . . . revising or writing (first-drafting)? Just like the universal plotter vs. pantser question, this is one of the most enduring discussions among writers I know. Maybe you’re in one camp more than the other? Or maybe you’re somewhere in between.
Until recently, and without hesitation, I’d have answered I was squarely on Team Writing. But lately I’ve been thinking differently about revision. Not that it’s an either-or versus writing, but that there’s a closer link between revising and writing—a different way of looking at the relationship. But not in the obvious way—of making a given manuscript better—but as a writing tool. As a way to enrich the writing process, to reinvigorate your approach to writing.
Let me explain. I used to love the thrill of the blank page, of getting lost in a new story. That was before I hit the slump of all writing slumps, which I’ve written about here and here. I’d lost the real passion for my writing projects, and I was never able to get anywhere near that magical “writing zone.”
Go Team Revision!
As part of my attempt to get my writing back on track, I turned to revising a novel I wrote four years ago. My thought was that I already had a completed body of work, and by starting with that, I could avoid what had become a fear of the blank page. A fear of writing. It didn’t hurt that I believed the novel was worthy of revision—I’d gotten good feedback from an agent in the form of an R & R (Revise & Resubmit)—which she ultimately passed on. But I did have her extensive notes.
Neil Gaiman said, “. . . Put [the story] in a drawer and write other things. When you’re ready, pick it up and read it, as if you’ve never read it before. If there are things you aren’t satisfied with as a reader, go in and fix them as a writer: that’s revision.”
That’s what I did. At the beginning the process was frustrating. I had some of the same problems I felt with writing new material—I was afraid I just couldn’t do it. I knew that the second half of the book was the most problematic with both plot issues and a weak character arc, but I wasn’t quite sure how to fix the problems. I consulted an editor. She allowed me to see the story through her eyes, and that helped, but what really swayed me into Team Revise was that I’d been away from the story for a long time. I was able to read it more as a reader with less emotional resistance to making changes—I was able to be more objective—and for the past three months I’ve been deep in those revisions.
A lot changed on the way to “THE END 2.0.” For instance . . . the end of the story. It didn’t change completely, but it changed enough to offer the main character more transformation and growth. In addition, some secondary characters took on larger roles, some smaller, one disappeared altogether. I added more description and breathing room; I took out unnecessary description and narrative where less was needed. I added a lot more emphasis on the main character’s responsibility for her own growth vs. reliance on other characters for her story development.
All these changes added over forty-thousand new words—in short, I was writing again.
Read Like a Reader
Maybe you’re where I was—stuck with your writing—maybe you don’t feel ready or capable of starting something new. Maybe, like me, you have an existing WIP that offers tens of thousands of words to work with, and revision is a good solution for that manuscript because it has some legs. And, maybe (like me) one of your fears is starting from zero.
If you can relate, you might want to give my revision method a try. “All” you need is:
- An open mind
- A completed manuscript—a story you love or at least one worth working on—you wrote long enough ago that you can read it as a reader, not as a writer
- Feedback from a trusted writer or editor (optional)
- The ideas for what you want to change (easier said than done)
I’d like to say voilà—make the changes—but we both know it’s not that simple. It will be hard work. But if you’re feeling as afraid as I was, it will be well worth the effort.
Because . . . I accomplished what I set out to do. I finished the revision. I wrote again—those forty-thousand words—additions to scenes, new scenes, even chapters. More importantly, one day as I reread what I’d worked on the day before, I didn’t remember writing any of it! In that moment, I realized I’d re-entered the writing zone—something I’d not experienced for close to a year.
Still, there’s no solid happily ever after. This is more of an ambiguous (but hopeful) ending. I’m not steadily on track with my next WIP, I also believe that with the same determination and hard work I employed to complete the revision, I can rejoin the writing team again. I look forward to the empty page.
Are you Team Writing or Team Revision (or somewhere in between)? Have you ever used a revision (or some other method) to get your writing back on track?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Julia Munroe Martin
Julia Munroe Martin (@jmunroemartin) is a writer and blogger who lives in an old house in southern coastal Maine. Julia's other passion is photography, and if she's not writing at the dining room table or a local coffeeshop, you'll likely find her on the beach or dock taking photos. Julia writes The Empty Nest Can Be Murder mystery series as J. M. Maison.
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft saysMay 27, 2019 at 10:13 am
Hey Julia – First off, congrats on getting off the schneid. That’s out of the box thinking, getting by the blank page by sliding back into work mode via the full page. I once got myself going by writing a synopsis, of all things (I hated them at the time).
Regarding the writing versus revising question, for several years now I feel like I’m in a unique position in that regard. Everything I’ve been working on for the past five or six years has basically been revision of a story that’s existed for over a decade–first as backstory for an earlier tale, then as a “prequel” standalone novel. Now it’s a trilogy.
I know how the story comes out. I know who lives and who dies (and even the dates of their births and deaths). And I know many of the highlights that occur in their lives.
But here’s the thing. I still started each of my last three books on a blank page. I’ve learned the hard way that I can’t even *look* back at the previously written stuff, let alone utilize even a single sentence of it. First, there’s the cringe-factor (ew–my old stuff really stinks). Secondly, the old stuff tends to limit my perspective. It keeps me in blinders as to the possibilities.
It’s a bit like knowing something of an actual historical story, and deciding to write about it. You know the Wikipedia version of things. But you dig in and find the whys and hows. It’s amazing–even with events I came up with over a decade–how well character motivations and thematic issues I’m discovering now fit in perfectly. Definitely some spooky muse woo-woo happening with the whole thing.
I imagine some writers would find it boring, exploring the same series of events in the same fictional world for over a decade. But finding how it all fits–that’s what keeps me going. So yes, revising brings me back to the blank page. Again and again. I find it rewarding.
Thanks for a terrific essay that really got me thinking this morning. Happy Memorial Day, Julia.
Maggie Smith saysMay 27, 2019 at 10:16 am
A very interesting fresh take on revision – not everyone can afford to let a MS sit for four years but it seems to have worked for you so I applaud your willingness to plunge in and do what was needed. Reading like a reader is ultimately what’s necessary if you want to produce a quality novel. Thank you for sharing your journey and I’m so glad you’re enjoying the writing again!
Esme Lee Wilmot saysMay 27, 2019 at 10:23 am
Well done Julia! I read your post about being a Weary Writer, and I’m so glad you are getting back into the swing of things. I really enjoyed this post – when I started redrafting my novel (the first go), I found it really difficult. Not only did I miss the buzz of writing something new but I also looked at my crappy writing with total dismay! However, like you, I came to realise that redrafting and revision is very enjoyable because I can still go in and create by adding layers/more detail/changing things around, and the end product is a much richer and stronger story! I’m now a fence sitter when it comes to writing and redrafting (and incidentally, this is also the case for plotting and pantsing). Best of luck with your writing!
J saysMay 27, 2019 at 10:48 am
I had always thought I would be firmly in camp Writing. Revising sounded not very appealing, to say the least. But as I came closer to “THE END” of draft 1, I realised I was looking forward to weaving in all the bits I had scribbled down as notes while galloping towards the end of the story. Now, 8 months later, I am happily revising and cutting (ok, that not always happily) and adding and changing and emphasising…. I know I have way to go, but it no longer feels daunting. It is even creative, something I had not expected it to be. So I think I have one foot firmly in each camp. :-)
Christina Anne Hawthorne saysMay 27, 2019 at 11:21 am
You’re so right, Julia. When I say the same to others I often hear groans. Drafting is choosing the site for your home, pouring the foundation, and framing the house. That’s exciting, especially when you go from plans to reality. Afterwards, though, comes landscaping, decorating, and all the rest. That makes a home.
No home can be a home without both phases.
I don’t, at least to this point, let stories sit for four years, but a year isn’t unusual. The typical response to that is disbelief and sometimes outright horror. I admit that isn’t possible for everyone, but it works for me because of the approach I’ve taken.
I’m writing a fantasy series and have the first four books drafted. After each one is drafted I edit the others. Other times I’ll take a break and turn to short stories. I also have other projects that can occupy my time and will become more my focus when the present series is complete. I’ve actually had people believe I was spending all that time waiting.
All this requires that I take the long view, but that’s okay. I’ve already seen the benefits. The most profound was the change to the end of Bk2 that transcended the original vision.
I’ll close with touching on your first point, to have an open mind. The first draft is clay waiting to be molded. It’s that house waiting to become unlike any other built from the same plans. It’s coming to realize that no matter what you’ve written—it can be better. I’m so glad you’ve found a way around the blank page!
S.K. Rizzolo saysMay 27, 2019 at 12:49 pm
Team Revision here. That’s because starting from nothing is so darn difficult, and it really helps me to have a framework on which to build. It’s also very satisfying to stumble upon better word choices, more tension, and deeper character revelation on the second (or tenth) time around. Enjoyed the post, Julia!
Leanne Dyck saysMay 27, 2019 at 12:53 pm
Team Writing, but I view it all–writing and revising–as writing.
I’m not above taking the scraps of previous stories and doing what I like with them–whether that means weaving them into a work-in-progress or using them to begin a story or working out the kinks to improve the story.