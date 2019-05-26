UnConference Early Bird Window Closing in 5 Days; 19 Spots Remain

Just 19 spots remain for the Writer Unboxed UnConference, an event that has proven itself to be quite different from the traditional writing conference, with a focus on craft (not business), on building strength as a writer, and on forging authentic connections within the writing community.
Some of our sessions are held at the visitor’s center for the historic House of the Seven Gables, with esteemed session leaders and WU friends: Brunonia Barry, Anne Greenwood Brown, David Corbett, Kathryn Craft, Keith Cronin, Margaret Dilloway, Donald Maass, Greer Macallister, Barbara O’Neal, Ray Rhamey, Therese Walsh, Heather Webb & Cathy Yardley.
And there will always be a space to write.
We’re different. And we’d love to show you why.
Learn more and sign up HERE. Hope to see you in Salem!
Writer Unboxed began as a collaboration between Therese Walsh and Kathleen Bolton in 2006. Since then the site has grown to include ~50 regular contributors--including bestselling authors and industry leaders--and frequent guests. In 2014, the first Writer Unboxed UnConference (part UNtraditional conference, part intensive craft event, part networking affair) was held in Salem, MA. Learn more about our 2019 event, ESCAPE TO WuNDERLAND, on Eventbrite. In 2016, the Writer Unboxed team published a book with Writer's Digest. AUTHOR IN PROGRESS: A No-Holds-Barred Guide to What It Really Takes to Get Published has been well-received by readers who seek help in overcoming the hurdles faced at every step of the novel-writing process--from setting goals, researching, and drafting to giving and receiving critiques, polishing prose, and seeking publication. James Scott Bell has said of the guide, "Nourishment for the writer's soul and motivation for the writer's heart." You can follow Writer Unboxed on Twitter, and join our thriving Facebook community.
The caliber of the contributors to Writer Unboxed makes it one of the best writing resources around. Their posts have helped me improve my craft, navigate my career, and worry less about my sanity. I feel as though I know them, and these are the people who are going to facilitate The UnConference! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (or, if I’m lucky, more-than-once-in-a-lifetime), and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.