What Makes a Story Epic…To Me

Did you hear it? That epic sigh of relief, coming from the southern end of the Lake Michigan shore? Yeah, that was me. Sorry if I interrupted anything important.
It’s just that I finally finished a draft of my WIP. This one is book three of a trilogy, so it feels particularly epic. No seriously, I hope I’m on my way to completing an actual epic story.
Epic Undertaking
I’ve always loved epics. They’re the only sort of story I’ve ever really wanted to tell. This trilogy has been an epic effort for me (sorry, I’ll stop now). This story is rooted in my first WIP, a trilogy I first completed in June of ’09 (just a few weeks shy of a decade ago!). Much of that first story was influenced by a character who never actually appears in it. He dies relatively young, more than a decade before the story begins. This person, Vahldan of the Amalus Clan (a fictional ruling clan of the Goths), achieves legendary status during his life, and his legend only grows after his death.
Back in 2011, while struggling to make the original trilogy salable (something I’ve yet to achieve), I decided it would be revealing and fun to write a short story about the man who becomes a legend.
And it became a case of short story, long.
I started writing the full life story of Vahldan in March, 2012. It ended up weighing in at 160K (some short story, eh?). Then, in September of 2014, while awaiting feedback on a rewrite of book one of the original trilogy, I started playing around with a rewrite of Vahldan’s story. This time I decided to focus on his rise to power. Nine months later I finished a draft (of a mere 120K this time). A trusted mentor advised me to drop what I was doing with my original trilogy and focus on Vahldan. My gut agreed.
Four years, three manuscripts, a half-dozen rewrites, and almost 400,000 words later, here I am. Phew!
Epic Hindsight
Now that this draft is done, I’ve been wondering whether or not the story achieves epic status. It’s obviously an overused word these days. It’s become slang, and conveys far more than its original definition. I mean, there’s really no such thing as an epic feast, or an epic overtime victory.
When I think of the kind of stories I love best, I think of words like sweeping, intricate, and immersive. To me, those things define an epic. But somewhere, lurking among the long list of things learned in college lecture halls and promptly forgotten in the pub, was a vague awareness that there are actual criteria for what makes a story an epic.
Funny thing. Here’s a guy who says he loves epics, and has always sought to write one, and then never bothered to look those criteria up. Until now.
The scholarly consensus seems to boil down to six elements. They are:
- Centers on a hero of extraordinary status—one who is often either part-god or divinely imbued or ordained.
- The hero has super-human strength, skill, or valor—achieves feats that inspire wonder and reverence.
- Vast setting—not just across large swaths of land and sea (into the strange and unknown), but over a long span.
- Involves supernatural forces—gods, demons, angels, prophecies, spells and curses, etc.
- Written/told in an elevated style—often stylized, formal, lyrical, or exaggerated for effect.
- Told from an omniscient point of view—by an objective narrator who sees and knows all perspectives.
My first thought as I perused the list? Yeah, no. I definitely had not written an epic story.
Epic Fail
To give you an idea, here’s how my story matches up:
- Divine? My hero is about as far from god-like as can be. He’s decidedly human.
- Feats? He’s an ordinary guy, born into the right family, who mostly gets extraordinarily lucky.
- Vast? Yup. This element is my one and only score! I have a huge geographic setting, and my story takes place over most of my protagonist’s lifespan.
- Supernatural? Hmm. Well, I have a prophecy. However, its origin is nebulous and its validity is shaky. Also, the gods in my world are mostly referenced in curses spat by my characters.
- Elevated style? Actually, I used to employ a highly stylized, archaic form. It wore on readers and on me. So I dropped it. Although I kept the aforementioned penchant for archaic cursing.
- Omniscient? Nope. Tight, third-person, multiple POV. And none of them is the least bit objective.
Epic Upending
So much for the scholarly criteria. And yet, I can’t stop thinking about them. In spite of the fact that I didn’t bother to look them up, I’m pretty sure I instinctually explored each of them. It’s just that I did it mostly by upending them. For example:
- Divinity—Though Vahldan is decidedly human (chock-full of human foibles), he does have a rather extraordinary legacy. His father is a clan chieftain who was exiled (for murdering Vahldan’s mother’s betrothed). Just after Vahldan’s birth, a seeress claims he fits a prophecy (one that includes not just his ascension but also his doom). His formerly powerful clan and a neighboring tribe of warrior women place great stock in Vahldan’s supposed destiny. Mostly with an eye to the political gain it might provide.
In other words, external forces impose his extraordinary status. He’s ordained by the self-serving.
- Wondrous Feats—Though Vahldan is not super-human, he is well-supported by extraordinary warriors. Early on, with expectations high, he rashly flings himself and his followers into danger. He not only survives, he emerges victorious. Afterward his mantra becomes, “The gods favor the bold.” His followers begin to think he’s actually destined to greatness. It’s probably needless to say that, in the long run, this doesn’t bode well.
In other words, the wonder and reverence are achieved mostly in the retelling. And by Vahldan drinking his own prophecy Kool-Aid.
- Vastness—As I say, I did utilize a vast scale. The thing that might upend this criterion is that early on Vahldan realizes that, if he’s going to ascend (as foretold), it would be a lot easier with a bit of wealth (isn’t everything?). Along the way he stumbles into an opportunity by rescuing a smuggler. He and his followers become a mercenary security force for the smuggler’s fleet. Which brings him into contact with the imperial world. Which leads to trouble. But it does make him rich.
In other words, the expanding setting spurs Vahldan’s ambition to a vast scale. A bit too vast for his own good.
- The Supernatural—In Vahldan’s world, religion and the prophecy are both used as tools to convince others to act, or to support those who propagate them. There’s only ever anecdotal evidence to suggest that anything that happens to Vahldan is “destined” or divinely favored.
In other words, as long as there are enough people who believe in a supernatural phenomenon, that belief can be exploited. Sometimes innocently, other times not.
- Elevated Style—I figured out a long time ago, I’m no poet. So I didn’t even try for poetic. That doesn’t mean I can’t try for meaningful. One of the great things about writing fantasy (rather than straight historical fiction) is the flexibility the genre offers. No one really knows how the Goths spoke to one another. Hence, I get to make it up. And making it up has (for better or worse) led me to my voice. (Not to mention to some creative cursing.)
In other words, this ain’t high fantasy. But maybe, just maybe, it’s a bit more accessible because of it. And by discarding high style, I might have allowed for a few laughs along the way.
- Regarding POV—“O Divine Calliope, daughter of Zeus, muse of epic poetry, sustain me for this song of the various-minded man who comes to sunder the Gothic nation, thereupon plundering the hallowed citadels of the Roman world in the name of his heathen gods. And lo, though his doom is forgone, let him forsake his true self in the pursuit of treasure and lust, and… What’s that, Calliope? You say I should have each of the players sing their own song? Without the benefit of my all-knowing, all-seeing aspect interceding? Well, if you’re sure about this. Sounds like fun, actually. Thanks.”
In other words, my muse rocks.
Epic Outlook
Whether or not I ever manage to write something truly epic (or even subversively so), the attempt at the scale has been rewarding. Rather than looking at the effect of events on a character, we’re seeing the impact of a character’s life on their world. Exploring an entire life like that, as well as the lives of those entwined with it, has provided me with the opportunity to reflect on some of life’s big issues. Things like:
What do we owe to our parents’ legacy?
When, if ever, is it justifiable to kill?
When, if ever, is it justifiable to ask others to kill in one’s name?
What are the true costs of ambition?
Can our destiny lie in the destiny of another?
Is love essential to our wellbeing? Can we really live a full life in its absence?
Does love really overcome all? Is forgiveness as powerful as love? Are they one and the same?
What meaning can there be in death? Do I want my death to be meaningful? To whom?
As I approach the last leg of the journey with this trilogy, I’m certain that it’s provided more questions than answers. But I’m also certain it’s provided me with an expanded outlook.
And for that, I’m epically grateful. So here’s to Vahldan of the Amalus and Elan of the Skolani. May the singers ever sing your songs.
What about you? Do enjoy reading or writing epics? If you write them, how do yours match up to the scholarly consensus? Does your muse rock?[Image is, The Nine Muses – Calliope, by Johann Herinrich Tischbein (1780, Public domain)]
Susan Setteducato saysMay 20, 2019 at 9:10 am
Vaughn, I have to say it. This is an epic post! Okay, that’s out of my system now. But truly, you’ve said a lot here. First of all, congratulations on finishing a draft!!! It’s an awesome achievement. And thank you for laying out the criteria for what constitutes an epic. Although as I read on, it occurred to me that you might be redefining those criteria in your own work. You know what an LOTR fan I am, but I have to admit I only made it through Book Three of GOT. I didn’t watch it either. That day many come, but full disclosure, I didn’t feel the pull. Not all epics, then, are equal. And from your story about your short story turning long ( to which I totally relate), I’m thinking that we don’t necessarily decide we’re going to write an epic. Rather, the tale picks us, and if we bail, we fail. You, therefore, have prevailed. Your list of questions at the end of your post is proof of that! I will make a song for you and sing it to the sky!
Vaughn Roycroft saysMay 20, 2019 at 9:45 am
O Divine Susan, First Daughter of WU, how you sustain this various-minded writer with your epic insight and support.
Seriously, you rock, Calliope-style. I’ve been thinking since I watched the finale last night, how well the nation’s shared musing about GoT pairs not just with this post, but with my journey with this story. As a writer who’s recently attempted to “bring a sprawling epic home,” I don’t even want to read any of the recaps or critiques. (Empathetic Resistance, lol.)
But I feel you on Ice and Fire. A Dance With Dragons took me several months to read. I finished about five other books as I slogged, and sort of had to force myself to finish (there were eventually a few righteous payoff scenes, but… Phew – a few more lavish meal descriptions than necessary, George).
I’ve been thinking Robin Hobb’s Fitz and the Fool books fit the bill better than most (and definitely better than SoIaF). Both the scholarly consensus and in delivering genuine reader satisfaction. In my opinion, Hobb has showed the way forward for those of us who aspire to epic status.
Thanks so much for your well-wishes and very kind praise, my friend. Here’s to the big questions our awesome occupation provides.
Susan Setteducato saysMay 20, 2019 at 9:51 am
I love Robin Hobb!!
Lara Schiffbauer saysMay 20, 2019 at 10:02 am
I’m thinking you’ve probably written an epic, just with updated criteria. I used to read epic fantasy, but
I have to say it became boring. They all became the same, most likely because everyone was trying to meet the criteria you wrote above. I know the criteria helps readers know what they’re getting when they pick up a book in the category they like to read, but sometimes those categories are really limiting.
Your post really speaks to something I struggle with. So far, what I’ve written doesn’t really fit into a clear-cut category. I personally think it’s more fun to write a New-Adult Contemporary Fantasty/Alternate-World Adventure with a little-Romance-thrown-in-as-a-subplot, but I’m not sure the rest of the publishing world thinks so. :D
Perhaps you have just created a new category of fiction? The Historically-based, Humanity-driven Epic? I’d read it!
Vaughn Roycroft saysMay 20, 2019 at 10:49 am
Hey Lara, Now *that’s* a mashup! I love it. And to me, what you’re describing sounds like something with a sure-fire market waiting.
But I think what we’ve both done (and hopefully will continue to do), is to stick to what we’re passionate about. Categories, schmatagories, right?
Here’s to creating our own categories! Thanks much for your kind words, Lara. Have an epic writing week!
Barry Knister saysMay 20, 2019 at 10:55 am
Vaughn–what a useful match-up: the by-the-book criteria for a story being “epic,” and what you’ve chosen to do in your own work. As I think you know, I don’t pull my punches, so I’ll say this: hands down I would prefer to read your epic, not one populated by flying flame throwers, soothsayer dwarfs or bearded sages, all of it delivered in terms of diction and syntax not used since eighteenth-century translations of the Homeric epics.
That’s because, decades ago I stopped reading contemporary stories that tow the epic line you’ve described. I associate stories involving magic, time-travel, super-human this and that, etc., with the demands of childhood, and adolescent readers. Being powerless themselves, children love fantasizing and identifying with super-human heroes struggling (always successfully) against powerful, demonic forces.
In other words, I came to accept life as I actually experience it as an adult. And I do my best to live and write accordingly. I fault no one for doing otherwise or thinking differently, but that’s my POV.
But there’s no denying that childhood fantasies have thoroughly infested adult life. So, we see The Mother of Dragons holding forth in a high-budget, super-violent and sexualized sword ‘n sorcery “epic” that’s captured everyone for years (how about Mother and her progeny pitted against zombies?). Everyone, that is, except a handful of heretics like me.
All I can hope is that what I take to be an essentially real-world epic like yours will find an audience that respects what you’re doing. Respects how many gimmicks and tried-and-true formula elements you’re not exploiting, in favor life as we know it. Again, IMO we need more such books, and much less I-point-and-you’re-toast silliness.
Vaughn Roycroft saysMay 20, 2019 at 11:29 am
Hi Barry, I *do* know you don’t pull your punches. And I’ve always appreciated it.
You make some excellent points. It took me years to figure out that I’ve been exploring a sort of “real world” examination of the roots of epics and myth, seeking to make it not just accessible, but applicable to our world.
Unfortunately, those in the industry who have devoted themselves to figuring out what genre-readers want don’t seem to see enough heretics like you out there. A handful might just have to do for me. So I very much appreciate your kind sentiments here.
I offer you a toast to less silliness. Cheers, Barry!
Tom Pope saysMay 20, 2019 at 12:10 pm
Vaughn,
I cheered today reading your announcement of coming to the end of this part of your work. And I love the issues/questions it has dragged you to examine in life.
I share Barry’s points about authorship. Following the rules is craft, like making pots that sell, because they go well with things people are NOW buying. Breaking rules (not just for the point of doing so, but because the story works better by pushing the boundaries of form), that is art. The artist never knows ahead of of time whether the artistic efforts will reach readers/viewers. But artists turn new soil for crafters to follow and copy. Best of luck with your next phase and with the results.
Vaughn Roycroft saysMay 20, 2019 at 12:40 pm
Hey Tom, There’s definitely something special about having a “complete” story – mere draft though it may be. It’s when we get to go in there and slug it out with the thematic stuff, which is one of the great privileges of this gig.
I think my rule-breaking started in a sort of a “too big a newb to know any better” mode. But I’ve since sought to bring myself flush with the rules, so I take your meaning, and agree. At this point, I’m sure not doing this for the fabulous cash, so I’d better be seeking something a bit less ephmeral, right?
Couldn’t have gotten here without your support, my friend. T tells me you’ll be at UnCon, which prompted a cheer from me! Looking forward to catching up.
Barbara O'Neal saysMay 20, 2019 at 2:09 pm
I do like a certain kind of epic (and the timing is ripe because my all time favorite reached its end last night), but I like a more human aspect, too.
Mostly, though, CONGRATS on crossing the finish line.
Vaughn Roycroft saysMay 20, 2019 at 3:35 pm
Hey Barbara! The end of GoT has me feeling a little hollow right now. At least TV-wise. Another of my favorites is in the works, but I’m not sure how far out it is. Have you heard of or read Pat Rothfuss’s Kingkiller Chronicles? Lin Manuel Miranda’s production company bought the rights, and are producing a GoT style series, I think for Showtime (or was it Netflix?). In any case, with GoT as a role model (and a scale as to what it costs to do it right), it has the potential to be great. Fingers crossed.
Thank you! Your well-wishes are much appreciated.
Sheri M saysMay 20, 2019 at 4:03 pm
So happy for you, Vaughan! Congratulations.
I for one am thrilled you tackled another epic trilogy and can’t wait to read it. Let me know if you ever need a beta reader.
I am also working on what I consider an epic series. Not sure yet what to call it–Historical Fantasy, Alt History? It’s been many years in the works and morphing as my skills have grown. But I’m finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, too.
I am a huge “big book” fan. My definition of epic is slightly looser than the six criteria. For me, it’s a sweeping story with a big cast of larger than life characters, extraordinary main protagonists that become real to us, big themes, adventure, love . . .
Epic stories, IMO, can fall into many different genres, not just fantasy.
My fave epic stories include: Dorothy Dunnett’s Lymond and Niccolo series, Outlander, Patrick O’Brien’s Jack Aubrey books, and stand alones, like Trinity, The Stand.
And I think I’m in the minority but I thought the GOT finale was a damn near perfect end to that particular epic.
Vaughn Roycroft saysMay 20, 2019 at 4:33 pm
Hey Sheri! I’m with you – I love big books and I cannot lie, lol. Always have. And I agree with your take. Some of my favorite epic stories and series have been non-fantasy. I’m with you on Gabaldon and O’Brien. Also love Follet’s Pillars of the Earth books, MM Kaye’s The Far Pavillions, Steven Pressfield’s ancient Greece books, etc. Dunnett has come to my attention a couple of times of late. Guess it’s a nudge from the story gods. Better get on that.
I found a lot of satisfaction in the series finale. After all they went through, the Stark children came out pretty darn well. You’ve got to love a story that leaves you thinking, wondering, and feeling.
Thanks for your kind words and your offer – will do. I actually think mine is closer to Alt-history, with a side of fantasy. Wishing you the very best with yours!
Tom Bentley saysMay 20, 2019 at 6:52 pm
Vaughn, big congratulations on finishing the draft. Did you smoke a whole carton of cigarettes at once, after that epic orgasmic moment? (Hint: virtual cigarettes are better for you.)
Those constraints on “classic” epics sound like they are dried-out bounds to be snapped by your own heroes and villains. Regardless of how many time-traveling dragons are in a tale, it’s the emotional fundamentals that do the work, those old chestnuts of love, hate, greed, fear, obsession with dark chocolate, etc.
I loved the LOTR series, but might have loved the Dune books more. Their secret societies, hard-won knowledge, mystical leanings, spicy drugs—and who doesn’t love giant worms that you can saddle up?
Anyway, big congratulations. Now you just have to wax and wash that thing. Shouldn’t take an hour, tops.