Huge congratulations to our three UnConference Scholarship winners, who will each receive a ticket to the event and a $600 stipend:

Leesa Brown

Amelia Loken

and

Thomas Womack!

Our thanks to all who applied. You are a talented group of writers, and you made our choice very difficult indeed.

Thanks to all who donated to our cash stipend fund, and also to the generous artists who contributed to the WU auction event, Lisa Janice Cohen, Deb Lacativa, and Marta Pelrine-Bacon. Your generosity directly impacted this event by enabling us to provide stipends to three people vs. one person. And to auction winners Brian B King, Melissa Hed, and Sharon Bially: Thank you for your support.

Thank you to all who participated in the auction via bids and through social media shares, too. We appreciate you!

Early Bird Window Closing Soon

Early registration for the WU UnConference ends on May 31st, in just two weeks. Thirty tickets remain, and we’d love for one of them to have your name on it. Learn more about the WU UnConference on our Eventbrite page.

Write on!