Huge congratulations to our three UnConference Scholarship winners, who will each receive a ticket to the event and a $600 stipend:
Leesa Brown
Amelia Loken
and
Thomas Womack!
Our thanks to all who applied. You are a talented group of writers, and you made our choice very difficult indeed.
Thanks to all who donated to our cash stipend fund, and also to the generous artists who contributed to the WU auction event, Lisa Janice Cohen, Deb Lacativa, and Marta Pelrine-Bacon. Your generosity directly impacted this event by enabling us to provide stipends to three people vs. one person. And to auction winners Brian B King, Melissa Hed, and Sharon Bially: Thank you for your support.
Thank you to all who participated in the auction via bids and through social media shares, too. We appreciate you!
Early Bird Window Closing Soon
Early registration for the WU UnConference ends on May 31st, in just two weeks. Thirty tickets remain, and we’d love for one of them to have your name on it. Learn more about the WU UnConference on our Eventbrite page.
Write on!
About
Writer Unboxed began as a collaboration between Therese Walsh and Kathleen Bolton in 2006. Since then the site has grown to include ~50 regular contributors--including bestselling authors and industry leaders--and frequent guests. In 2014, the first Writer Unboxed UnConference (part UNtraditional conference, part intensive craft event, part networking affair) was held in Salem, MA. Learn more about our 2019 event, ESCAPE TO WuNDERLAND, on Eventbrite. In 2016, the Writer Unboxed team published a book with Writer's Digest. AUTHOR IN PROGRESS: A No-Holds-Barred Guide to What It Really Takes to Get Published has been well-received by readers who seek help in overcoming the hurdles faced at every step of the novel-writing process--from setting goals, researching, and drafting to giving and receiving critiques, polishing prose, and seeking publication. James Scott Bell has said of the guide, "Nourishment for the writer's soul and motivation for the writer's heart." You can follow Writer Unboxed on Twitter, and join our thriving Facebook community.
Leave a Reply