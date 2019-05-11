Writer Unboxed’s 4-Day, 4-Auction Auction ENDING SOON

If you’ve been watching a favorite item in WU’s 4-Day, 4-Auction Auction, heads up!

Our auction ends tonight at 8 p.m. EST. Click through on the links below for a quick view of each of our auctions, and scroll down to comments to see our most recent bids. We are thrilled that we’ve been able to reach amounts that should bring a second scholarship winner a cash stipend, and we’re well on our way to funding a third scholarship winner’s stipend, too!

Help us to reach that goal? Thanks in advance for viewing, for sharing, and especially for bidding!

And if you’d like to help but through a donation alone, we are grateful for that, too! See Donation Options below.

Auction Links:

AUCTION 1: A beautiful art textile handcrafted by Deb Lacativa (our 2016 UnCon scholarship winner)

AUCTION 2: A bundle of whimsical prints made by Marta Pelrine-Bacon

AUCTION 3: A set of story-inspired Dragonbelly mugs crafted by Lisa Janice Cohen

AUCTION 4: An ad and ad post bundle for your novel or writing-related product on Writer Unboxed

Auction Rules:

Below are links to four auctions; click through to read all about them. If you’d like to bid, please do so in comments for that item’s post before 8 p.m. EST on May 11th. Serious bidders only, please. Payments over PayPal or Venmo are required within 48 hours of the auction’s close. If payment isn’t made within the 48-hour window, we’ll offer the item to the next highest bidder.

Donation Options:

1. Donate via our Eventbrite page. At the top of our Eventbrite page, you’ll see Registration Information/Registration Type. The fourth option is Donation to Scholarship. Note that Eventbrite will charge a fee for this transaction.

2. Donate via the Writer Unboxed PayPal account. Clearly note that your contribution is for the Scholarship. (We’ll send you a confirmation note after receiving. Know that a regular payment on PayPal will result in a fee, but a friend-to-friend transfer will not.)

Anyone who makes a donation to the scholarship account or ultimately wins one of these four auctions will be named in the WU UnConference Program, with our thanks.

Please bid and/or promote our auctions often and enthusiastically over social media. We truly appreciate your support and know the scholarship winners — who have yet to be named or informed — will also be grateful.

Good luck, and thank you!