Auction #4: Ad Post and Sidebar Ad at Writer Unboxed

Have a novel or writing-related service you’d like to promote on Writer Unboxed? Bid on this package and receive a traditional two-week ad run at Writer Unboxed, along with our more experimental “ad post,” to be pushed out to our feed and email readers.

More about the ad

Writer Unboxed receives thousands of hits daily. This means thousands of potential eyes on your ad—the eyes of serious writers who are also avid readers.

More about the ad post

In addition to our site’s traffic, WU has over 7,000 subscribers on Feedly and reaches over 5,000 email subscribers. We’ve recently begun experimenting with ad posts and have learned that they may be our most powerful offering. We’ll rejigger our ad menu in the coming months to offer more ad posts, but in the meantime you can win this perk for yourself.

Here are a few examples of recent ad posts that have done well by our advertisers, to give you a sense of what this may look like for you:

Terms

If you’re unable to create an ad, we will work with you to do so, at no additional charge to you.

We will also work with you in order to create an appropriate ad post for our audience, and for your product or service.

There are no limits on the sidebar ad; it can run any time, though it may appear in the right sidebar if an ad is already scheduled for the left sidebar. The ad post will be scheduled on an open Sunday during your ad run, if possible.

This offer will be good through the end of 2019.

Between the sidebar ad and the ad post, your novel or writing-related service will receive a significant uptick in attention. What is that worth to you?

BID ON WU’s SIDEBAR AD/AD POST COMBO BELOW IN COMMENTS

MINIMUM BID $50

AUCTION CLOSES AT 8 P.M. EST ON SATURDAY, MAY 11TH

HIGH BID WINS

SERIOUS BIDDERS ONLY PLEASE

View Auction 1

View Auction 2

View Auction 3