Auction #3: Set of Dragonbelly Mugs by Storyteller & Potter Lisa Janice Cohen

Lisa (LJ) Cohen is a poet, novelist, and ceramics artist who has long been a valued part of the Writer Unboxed community. If you follow Lisa on social media (Facebook, Twitter), then you may already know that when her imaginary friends don’t want to come out to play, she spends time in an artist’s studio space with her hands in clay.

Dragonbelly Ceramics

Lisa’s works, ranging from beautifully glazed plates to fantastical Dragonbelly mugs, are crafted to last, and always with care and with attention to detail. Dragonbelly ceramics are highly textured, creating daily use items that are also unique works of art that have both a visual and tactile appeal.

All of Lisa’s work is informed by her love of science fiction and fantasy.

In Lisa’s own words:

As a child, I was convinced I had no artistic talent and so I avoided drawing, painting, and sculpture for the rest of my schooling and into my adult life. I came to ceramics under protest: My then twelve-year-old son wanted to take a parent/teen class and needed a parent. He volunteered me. More than a decade later, I am still exploring the joy of self-expression through hand building and wheel throwing with clay. After a long career as a physical therapist, I have learned to trust the wisdom in my hands and let it guide me in creating ware at the intersection of imagination and function. The work is made from stoneware, fired at cone 6. It is dishwasher and microwave safe and all glazes are food safe.

While Lisa is not a production potter, she is available for commissions and often sells her work at local art and craft shows. Learn more about her process at http://www.dragonbellyceramics.com, and learn more about her novels on her author site at http://www.ljcohen.net.

