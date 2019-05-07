Auction #1: Beautiful Handcrafted Textile by Storyteller & Artist Deb Lacativa

Deb Lacativa is both a generous person and a gifted artist, in word and in physical forms. In fact, it was Deb who won the 2016 “Writer Bob” perseverance scholarship to attend that year’s UnCon, with her fluid prose and compelling story of perseverance. The idea for an auction to raise money to benefit this year’s scholarship fund? That came from Deb, as did this beautiful, handcrafted textile that Deb herself has been working on since 2012, which she wanted to offer here as a way to pay it forward. The now finished work, called “Revisions,” is 44″ x 30″. You can practically feel the storytelling magic from there, can’t you? We know that someone’s home or office will be brightened by its presence.

Read on for additional information, and for a detailed look at this singular work of textile art.

Revisions

2012 to 2019



44″x29″



Contemporary textile constructed with vintage cottons, damasks, linens, and other natural fabrics that have been dyed and discharged.



The cloth is layered and stitched using traditional quilt-making techniques.

Some history



If you have any questions, please contact Deb at deborah@lacativa.com.

And if you’d like to learn more about textile art, please visit this link for an explainer and a review of Deb’s work.

In Deb’s own words:

My work with textiles has much in common with contemporary painting – the come and go of colors, lines, and textures – but carved into the surface of cloth by threads under tension instead of paint on canvas. I combine my love of color and abstraction in a continuing exploration into the possibilities of fiber as art. Although the viewers are discouraged from handling the art, I want them to ache to touch it. Everything I make is about exciting the eye and engaging the viewer with the tactile draw of cloth and the drama of colors and shapes that hint at mystery, magic, and sometimes the sly grin. Deb Lacativa May 5, 2019

Detailed images:

Learn more about Deb and her work on her website, and by visiting her blog and her online gallery.

Deb, thank you for your beautiful gift.

Folks, this is a true treasure. Bid, bid, bid.

BID ON DEB’S HANDCRAFTED TEXTILE BELOW IN COMMENTS

MINIMUM BID $100

AUCTION CLOSES AT 8 P.M. EST ON SATURDAY, MAY 11TH

HIGH BID WINS

SERIOUS BIDDERS ONLY PLEASE

