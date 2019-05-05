WU UnConference Scholarship UPDATE

In an ideal world, we might be announcing the winner of the Writer Unboxed UnConference scholarship today. But as we were reading applications it became clear that to choose only one winner this year would be tragic; the talent is simply that great, the stories of perseverance that compelling. But we have a problem in that our stipend account currently contains enough for one person, and not more.

So. Before we announce the winnerS, we want to see how much more we can raise for stipends–money that we will pass along, 100%, to the people receiving scholarships.

AUCTION

To that end, we will be holding a 4-day auction this coming week. Items will be revealed here on WU on Tuesday, May 7th, and you or anyone you know will be able to bid on these items through Saturday, May 11th.

DONATIONS

If you’d like to make a donation for the scholarship fund, you can do so in one of two ways:

1. Donate via our Eventbrite page. At the top, you’ll see Registration Information/Registration Type. The fourth option is Donation to Scholarship. Note that Eventbrite will charge a fee for this transaction.

2. Donate via the Writer Unboxed PayPal account. Clearly note that your contribution is for the Scholarship. (We’ll send you a confirmation note after receiving. Note that a regular payment on PayPal will result in a fee, but a friend-to-friend transfer will not.)

Anyone who makes a donation to the scholarship account will be named in the WU UnConference Program, with our thanks.

Stay tuned for Tuesday’s auction!