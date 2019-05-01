The First Five Lines

I’ve discussed before the role of narrative voice in pulling us into the dream state into which we fall when we read. The more I study it, though, the more convinced I am that the effect of narrative voice begins—or not—immediately. Narrative voice can lull us into the dream state within a novel’s first five lines. Dialogue and media res openings are not incorrect, don’t get me wrong, it’s just that when opening in those colder modes it takes longer to warmly lull readers into a story.
So, what are the elements that work such magic in a mere five lines? There are only two elements that matter and we can see them at work in the most durable and eternal of all openings:
Once upon a time, in a land far, far way…
Needless to say, that opening transports us back to childhood bedtimes and the wondrous fairy tales that followed. The soothing sound of our parents’ voices is as secure a safety zone as we probably have ever felt. However, let’s look a little more closely. The first clause of that phrase is richly sonorous. Say it out loud. It’s heavy with vowels. In the second clause, the repetition of the word “far” establishes a rhythmic pattern, a slow…tick…tock…that is almost hypnotic.
Thus, the first crucial element is language alone. When the words themselves soothe, seduce, delight or enchant us with their sound and rhetorical patterns, we are halfway to dreaming. The second element lies in the promise that we are about to journey to somewhere magical. By that, I do not mean settings that are strictly fantastic or fairy tale-like; I mean settings which are places where extraordinary things can happen.
Brute realism is okay, naturally, and there is nothing illegal about making a fictional place believable. However, it’s difficult to quickly put readers into a dream state when they are clobbered by a harsh and documentary immediacy.
Let’s take a look at how these two elements are at work in some actual openings.
Neil Gaiman’s Ocean at the End of the Lane (2013) is bound to be a novel in which extraordinary things occur. Hey, it’s Neil Gaiman. Have a look, though. Gaiman opens his novel with something that feels as much like an immigrant saga as a fantastic tale:
It was only a duck pond, out at the back of the farm. I wasn’t very big.
Lettie Hempstock said it was an ocean, but I knew that was silly. She said they’d come here across the ocean from the old country.
Her mother said that Lettie didn’t remember properly, and it was a long time ago, and anyway, the old country had sunk.
Old Mrs. Hempstock, Lettie’s grandmother, said they were both wrong, and that the place that had sunk wasn’t the really old country. She said she could remember the really old country.
She said the really old country had blown up.
Well, okay, that’s more than five lines, but not much more. First note the language: simple, sonorous, rhythmic. Notice the assonance, the repetition of vowel sounds. Ocean…old country…a long time ago … The sound of “o” predominates. The words “old country” repeat, as well. Also at work also is the Rule of Three, as in Lettie…her mother…her grandmother. One, two, three. Bing, bang, boom. Ready, set, go! Three is a powerful pattern.
Then, of course, there is the promise of a story that will not be your normal, everyday kind of anecdote. Duck pond? Ocean? Old country? Really old country? Blown up? Ooooo-kay. We’re not in Kansas, Toto. Not exactly.
Now, what about novels that don’t have anything overtly magical about them? Jojo Moyes’s monster hit Me Before You (2012) is realistic, and romantic, women’s fiction. Even so, the novel’s opening uses the elements of language and nascent adventure to get us quickly dreaming.
When he emerges from the bathroom she is awake, propped up against the pillows and flicking through the travel brochures that were beside his bed. She is wearing one of his T-shirts, and her long hair is tousled in a way that prompts reflexive throughs of the previous night. He stands there, enjoying his brief flashback, rubbing the water from his hair with a towel.
She looks up from a brochure and pouts. She is probably slightly too old to pout, but they’ve been going out a short enough time for it still to be cute.
“Do we really have to do something that involves trekking up mountains, or hanging over ravines?”
Moyes chooses her words with care. Propped up against the pillows….travel brochures that were beside his bed. Notice the alliteration using the letters “p” and “b”? Her hair is not messy but “tousled”. The opening setting is carefully chosen, too. A man’s bedroom. Stories about princesses often involve beds, have you noticed? The sexual subtext, here, isn’t even hidden. She’s wearing one of his T-shirts. You get the idea. Moyes is seducing us with seduction.
Now, do you get the feeling that something extraordinary is going to happen? Of course. There are travel brochures. The man—how typical—is thinking of trekking up mountains or hanging over ravines. That is not her idea of a good time. Nevertheless, the idea has been set in our minds. He, at least, is embarking on a journey…just not one (if you have read Me Before You) of the kind that you find in brochures.
Okay, so what about crime fiction, thrillers and other types of gritty, real-world fiction? Surely those types of novels don’t need poetic language and magical evocations, right? Maybe just the opposite? Have a look at the opening of Laura Lippman’s tough-as-nails stand-alone novel After I’m Gone (2014), which begins on the evening of July 4, 1976, the sesquicentennial anniversary of the United States:
They left at dusk, about an hour before the fireworks were scheduled, and by the time they were at the old toll bridge over the Susquehanna, Felix could see glimmers of light through the one tiny window, little celebrations everywhere. He had told Julie to take the old way to Philadelphia, up Route 40. He was being cautious, yet nostalgic, too. He had gotten his start out here, taking action in the bars.
He sneezed. There was hay on the floor and a horse blanket. If they got pulled over, he would arrange the blanket over himself and hope for the best. He had started to do just that when the truck slowed about an hour into the trip, then realized that it was the toll on the bridge across the Susquehanna. Bert and Tubby had said they should put a horse in the trailer because then no one would bother to look inside, but he wasn’t going to crouch in a corner for the hundred-mile trip, trying to avoid hooves and shit.
Glimmers of light…Little celebrations everywhere. What’s your judgment of the language in this passage: gritty or poetic? I vote for both. The passage is about a crook on the lamb, blowing out of Baltimore hiding in a horse trailer. It could have been played for gritty realism, but Lippman sets the scene on the evening of the 4th of July. A criminal escaping imprisonment or worse…a country celebrating freedom…get it? The opening embraces a captivating—almost magical—juxtaposition of two big ideas.
The road also is “the old way to Philadelphia”, and takes them across “the old toll bridge across the Susquehanna”. Not just a bridge, but a toll bridge? Does it get more fairy tale than that? We almost expect a troll to pop up from under the bridge and demand the answer to a riddle. The two named characters in this passage not Alan and Steven, but “Burt” and “Tubby”. Noir names. Adventure is written all over this opening.
Pull some novels off your shelves. Have a look at their openings, specifically their first five lines. There are many approaches to employ, but which ones most quickly put you under the spell of the story? No matter what type of novel you’re looking at, if you are immediately falling into the dream state then I have a strong suspicion that those openings use both magical language and a palpable promise of adventure.
What about your WIP? Want to try out your first five lines? Give us a look!
Sarah McGuire says
Hi Don! Thanks for this! I’m working on a new project and was revising first pages just last night, so I’ll toss my first few lines into the fray. It’s an untitled MG that follows some of the outcasts and oddballs of fairy tales. (Think A-Team in fairyland.)
Long ago, one midwinter’s eve, the mud in the street gutters froze and every snowflake gathered factory soot as it fell on Bremen’s rooftops. Yet one white . . . something . . . drifted down among all the gray snowflakes. It floated over rooftops and swirled along streets. And when it reached one of the alleys that led to the match factory, it hovered behind an eleven-year-old girl called Mother.
Donald Maass says
Oh, gorgeous! You’ve got me dreaming the story in just a few lines.
Anna says
Excellent post, Don, with its reminder that we need to evoke the fictional dream right away, along with specific ways we can do that. I’m revising all my beginnings. (And thanks for the howler; best belly laugh so far today.)
Donald Maass says
Howler? Oh. Yes. Meant that. Uh, sure. And thanks.
Ken Hughes says
Definitely words to think about–and feel about.
One more example of gritty crime stories and their need for poetry: try to picture an opening in a private detective’s office *without* a voiceover and the sound of a saxophone.
Donald Maass says
Exactly. When an opening evokes a story pattern with which we’re familiar, and which we’ve enjoyed, we are already inclined to join the dream.
A frosted glass office door, a knock, a bottle, a dame…yep, I’m ready for a noir journey through side-lit streets at nighttime, seedy bars, Hollywood mansions and a cynical protagonist who nevertheless lives by a code. Saxophone is a bonus.
Keith Cronin says
Great stuff, Donald, and wonderful examples.
When I compare these to most of the openings that Ray Rhamey shares with us in his excellent “Flog a Pro” series, it just drives home what a lost opportunity the opening is for so many writers – particularly those who are already “well published.” Not so with your examples. THAT’s the way to start a damn book!
Donald Maass says
Damn right!
Beth Havey says
Hi Don, Evocative, amazing. I should always have the first Wednesday of the month free to dive in.
So once upon a time, as the sun slide over her desk and the click click of the keys began, she sat stunned at the task before her…
Great reminders, these. Happy Wednesday.
Donald Maass says
And that’s a topic for another post: The Task. Stay tuned.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
The first five lines in the second volume of the Pride’s Children mainstream trilogy come in a tiny prologue that is a faux New Yorker article:
“…Fascination with how celebrities mate, marry, and break up runs rampant in the decadent American culture. Indeed, all Western culture: witness the European fascination with their royalty.
When a commoner marries a royal, we ask ourselves: Why not me? How did she (it’s usually a she) land the prize?…”
Donald Maass says
Mate, marry and break up = pattern of three
Western culture: witness = alliteration (“w”)
When a commoner marries a royal = reversal, juxtaposition
we ask ourselves: Why not me? = alliteration (“w” again)
Great opening, thanks for mentioning it.
Lara Schiffbauer says
I’m finally getting to start working on a new novel, so this is a perfect post for me. What’s amazing about the examples you listed are how “right” they sound, and even more amazing that you were able to identify what about them makes them right! Very helpful, so thank you for the post!
As far as my own five lines, I would like to post from my last story, which is the second of a contemporary fantasy series. The thing about the beginning is that I wasn’t sure how to go about it with it being a second book. How much do I assume readers remember from the last book kind of stuff, you know? Did I info dump, or just orient to the story in the first page? So, any feedback (from anyone!) would be appreciated, just because I tend to want to write series books (my new attempt is a cozy mystery) and there’s not a lot of info about how to do so well.
Here goes (btw I hope it’s okay, but I cheated a bit and included eight sentences because the last three sentences go with the rest of the passage.)
My name is Hazel Michelli and on days like to day, I don’t want to adult anymore.
Alis, my magical mentor and surrogate grandmother when I reside in Darag-Realm, touched my forehead with cool fingertips. She came to Rosen Manor twice a week to teach me how to wield the Earthforce magical ability I’d inherited from my mother. Her grey-blue eyes bore into me, as if trying to read my mind. “Are you accessing the fire energy, Hazel?”
“I’m trying. I keep listening for Garron and Meara, though. It’s about time for them to wake up.”
“Then you are having a good test of how well you can calm your mind under stress.” What she didn’t say, but her expression made clear, was that today’s lessons weren’t going so well.
Donald Maass says
Love that! The language draws me in right away, and of course this is a story that will involve adventure
I especially love the turn at the end: “What she didn’t say…was that today’s lessons weren’t going so well.” I’m in!
Linnea says
Great examples of evocative openings. The first few lines are often the only chance you get to capture a reader. Here are the first five lines from my WIP, ‘House of the Embalmer’.
The lion crouched low and slipped through the marshy wetlands bordering Euphrates. He raised his head above the reeds, flared his nostrils and let the aroma of man meat glide over the back of his tongue. Inhaling deeply, he gauged the distance of his prey. Man meat was slow and noisy and soft and had no fangs or claws. He could easily sever a weak member from the herd.
Donald Maass says
Ho-ho! Awesome! That’s a pretty eloquent lion. Such language! I’m into this tooth and claw.
T. K. Marnell says
It’s interesting to read what other people look for in the first page of a novel, because it’s not the same as what I look for. The only sample in this piece that drew me in was Neil Gaiman’s. The others I had an immediate negative gut reaction to reading, no matter how sonorous and seductive the language.
The opening of Me Before You turned me off, partially because I’ve seen that cliche “guy walks out of the shower while girl lounges in his T-shirt” scene too many times. Who in real life puts on their boyfriends’ T-shirts? And who dries their hair in the bedroom instead of the bathroom? Only characters in soapy TV shows.
The opening of After I’m Gone lost me halfway through the first sentence. I had to work too hard to parse who the protagonist was and what was going on. When I’m skimming a first page to decide whether I’m interested in going on, I’m not going to patiently untangle sentences five lines long.
But the main reason I wasn’t attracted to these two passages was that I didn’t feel an immediate connection to the narrators or characters. In Ocean at the End of the Lane, I did. The passage fleshed out these people in my head in only a few words, and I cared about them. I don’t care about some smug playboy who dries his hair in the bedroom and has flings with women who wear his T-shirts, or some petty criminal hiding in a horse trailer.
Donald Maass says
I wonder if you’d like Moyes’s novel a bit more a page or two later, then the smug playboy gets hit by a truck?
Seriously, I see you’re highly attuned to the protagonists we meet in a novel’s opening lines. Fair enough. That is where to focus in your own openings, then.
Also, got some examples to recommend of openings that have worked big time for you?
Veronica Knox says
The first Wednesday of the month in Writer-unboxed, never disappoints.
Here are the first 5 lines from my work in progress:
{It took me a lifetime to learn how to be a child, and now the restless girl in the painting is teaching me to be old. We have an arrangement. When the time comes, I’ve promised to take her place.
By my reckoning she has two years before my mental ‘earthquakes’ consume me and I vanish completely because, although I still cast creative aspersions from time to time, there are days I no longer cast a shadow.}
Happy May Day!
Bill says
The article contained some very useful tips, but just one picky detail: July 4, 1976 was the bicentennial of the U.S.
Tom Bentley says
Don, fine stuff on how just a few lines can take us away and evoke feelings and images, and how if that’s done at book beginning, we readers move eagerly forward.
I grabbed a couple of my books off a pile, and saw (felt) some good openings.
From Willa Cather’s “O Pioneers!”:
“One January day, thirty years ago, the little town of Hanover, anchored on a windy Nebraska tableland, was trying not to be blown away. A mist of fine snowflakes was curling and eddying about the cluster of low drab buildings huddled on the grey prairie, under a grey sky. The dwelling-houses were set about haphazard on the tough prairie sod; some of them looked as if they had been moved in overnight, and others as if they were straying off by themselves, headed straight for the open plain.”
Simple but sharp language, rhythmic, very visual, the hard cold light of the words matching the scene. Made me feel as though the people to come were tough prairie sod too, as is the case.
And this, from Peter Heller’s “The Dog Stars”:
“I keep the Beast running, I keep the 100 low lead on tap, I foresee attacks. I am young enough, I am old enough. I used to love to fish for trout more than anything. My name is Hig, one name. Big Hig, if you need another. If I ever woke up crying in the middle of a dream, and I’m not saying I did, it’s because the trout are gone every one. Brookies, rainbows, browns, cutthroats, cutbows, every one.”
This opens a little like a poem, though a fever dream of a poem. The “I foresee attacks” jumps at you, and I love the absence of a comma after “trout are gone” and then “every one.” This has a sing-song kind of rhythm, but with some kind of menace.
I hope I can work some of this opening-lines magic, which feels like it gets you in an almost unconscious way, but is clearly the conscious word-choice of the author. Thanks.
Benjamin Brinks says
Okay, here goes. From my WIP:
When Sam was eleven, his bicycle was his starship. On it, he blasted off from the gravity-bound world of bedtime stories, closet monsters and backyard kingdoms. Sam sped on concrete sidewalks through South Haven, Connecticut, like an astronaut hurtling toward the Moon.
Sam’s mom had begun her new weekday commute to Manhattan. Because of the divorce, she could not afford a babysitter for Sam. But it wasn’t necessary. If Sam was old enough to make his own peanut butter sandwiches, she reasoned, then he was old enough to be a free-range kid.