If Your Room Has a View but Also Wifi, Will You Ever Notice More Than a Screen? A Challenge for Today’s Writer

Salvador Dali once said, “To gaze is to think.” I agree. My best ideas often come to me when I’m staring off in a daydreamy way. Imagine how many great ideas have come to writers who’ve turned away from the screen, the typewriter, the parchment, and looked out of a window…to gaze.
Here’s my concern. Many writers no longer turn and gaze out of a window. Instead, in those moments when we need to break focus, we go to social media. There’s a window, yes – but it’s not a window looking out on the yard, the gray skyline, the bulky clouds. It’s a screen.
We might feel like we’re gazing, but we’re actually being devoured. The artist Grant Wood got his best ideas while milking cows. Chuck Palahniuk said, “Some of the best ideas I get seem to happen when I’m doing mindless manual labor or exercise. I’m not sure how it happens, but it leaves me free for remarkable ideas to occur.”
These are classical processes. Artists throughout history have talked about how doing rote tasks is actually rich creative terrain. Studies have shown that doing something that engages your prefrontal cortex, keeping it busy, allows your associative mind to wander.
I love how Chuck puts it so simply: It leaves me free.
Social media does not leave you free. It’s not just keeping your pre-frontal cortex busy so your mind can wander. Your brain is processing wildly and is fully consumed – pictures of your frenemies on vacation, your high-school classmate’s racist meme, an ad for the new boots you were just googling … You’re fully engaged. You’re emotionally and intellectually at work. There’s no room for the creative mind to even get a foothold.
Maybe this is obvious to you. Social media is devouring your time, got it, check, whatever. Maybe you’re seeing me as some old cranky writer, waxing about the days of yore.
Nah, the upsides of social media are enormous. We’ve gained so much — the democratization of publishing, the speed of response, community, the ability to share each other’s work… not to even mention the availability of research on the internet. I never want to go back.
Here’s the deal. We can keep the upsides while trying to control the downsides.
We all know that if want to write more – and with deeper focus – we should cut back on social media. From my perspective, there are three main reasons.
- The obvious reason to cut back is that social media is simply a time suck, and what writers need most of all is time. But this isn’t simple for the writer; social media is our job. We’ve been told – in no uncertain terms – that we need a platform. And so time spent on social media is work; it’s part of what we do, as writers in the current age. We can rationalize social media time as a kind of writing time, as it falls under the writerly umbrella. That said, it’s disruptive and distracting. And worst of all, it exists like a giant black hole – desiring to drag us in – and the black hole is located in the exact same place where we do our creative work. It stares at us while we work. It wants us. And on so many days when crafting the next chapter seems daunting, crafting the right tweet sure can seem easier.
- The second reason is that popping onto social media gives the illusion of having taken a break, but it’s actually been hard work for your brain and it hasn’t offered any of the positives of gazing – those bursts of insight that come when you least expect them.
- The third reason isn’t a result of what and how you’re consuming. It’s a result of expressing. When you write, there’s a shot of good chemicals to the brain. When you share and get reactions to that writing (thumbs up/hearts/a heated conversation about something important to you), you also get a shot of good chemicals. Those shots are fulfilling, gratifying – and it also feels, to me, like a nice pop of a release valve.But part of the writing process for many people is a feeling of building pressure. Joyce Carol Oates has put it this way, “’At times my head seems crowded, there is a kind of pressure inside it, almost a frightening physical sense of confusion, fullness, dizziness.”That pressure is important. And I worry that the mini-exertion and rewards that come from posting, sharing, and tweeting let air out of the balloon. Imagine the kettle’s whistle fading …
So, what to do about all of this?
In the book Thinking Fast and Slow, author Daniel Kahneman calls refrigerator trips and websurfing evidence of “an urge to escape.” If you need to escape, that’s okay. It’s often a good thing. But writers have mentioned to me that they don’t even realize they’ve stopped working; they just seem to find themselves on some social media page, inexplicably. Since the screen is a screen – the place your work is also the place you play – it’s easy to shift and not fully realize it.
I suggest being very aware that you want to escape – and letting yourself.
If you want to pop onto social media, just simply set a timer. It might be embarrassing; you’re an adult and all. But it also might be really revealing and ultimately helpful. Know how much time you’re spending, how long it’s derailing you, and how much of your creative time it’s devouring.
Better yet, when you need a break, how about instead of hopping onto social media, move around instead. Physical activity is great; it gets blood flow to the brain.
Or simply try this: Find a real window and gaze…
Do you find yourself on social media more than you want to be? What pulls you toward it? What, if anything, helps you to limit your time there? If you’ve developed strategies for yourself and they’re working, please share in comments.
About Julianna Baggott
Julianna Baggott is the bestselling, critically acclaimed author of over twenty books. Her novels Harriet Wolf’s Seventh Book of Wonders and Pure were New York Times Notable Books. She writes under her own name and pen names Bridget Asher and N.E. Bode — most notably, The Provence Cure for the Brokenhearted, and, for younger readers, The Anybodies and The Prince of Fenway Park. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Best American Poetry, and on NPR’s Talk of the Nation, All Things Considered, and Here & Now. She's the creator of Efficient Creativity: The Six-Week Audio Series; listen to the first episode is available, for free, on SoundCloud. Learn more about Julianna and her books on her website.
Comments
Donald Maass says
Cognitive scientists who study creativity report that the process of arriving at creative solutions involves a period called “incubation”.
I think that’s what you refer to when you say “gaze”; or, as I call it, “staring blankly into space”; or, as my wife calls it, “You didn’t hear a word I just said, did you?”
Two years ago I stopped Facebook and cut down Twitter to close to zero. Not only does my brain work better, I actually gain more Twitter followers when I *don’t* tweet. (Hmm.)
What I’d add to your excellent directive is a question: Gaze at WHAT? Writerly observation is often reduced to noticing how things look. That’s fine but limiting.
True gazing is regarding everything in existence with a wry and loving eye: stuff, people, ideas, time and even the manner of our own gazing. Immersive POV and involving narration don’t skim the surface of what we see. Storyspinners gaze deeply.
Julianna Baggott says
Yes. And the requirement that the poet/writer/artist not avert their eyes is something else altogether. Bearing witness — and bearing witness in vivid detail. That demand can make you feel wrecked. Can wreck you. Can save us.
Mike Swift says
You mean you’re not @ImAHotMaass on Twitter who’s been tweeting up a storm? I wondered about all the smoky-eye makeup secrets and Kardashian references.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Walking away from Facebook was much easier than I’d envisioned beforehand. I did so for a number of reasons, but the central one was how disappointed I was (and remain) over their willingness to sell the very essence of our privacy (and to willfully compromise our national security in the bargain) for profit (I see they’re facing yet another fine for it). It’ll be a year in July, and I really don’t miss it. And – wow! – was I wasting a lot of time there! Today you’re showing me there’s another component besides regained time involved here.
I don’t regret having been there for nearly a decade, as I met a lot of writer colleagues and friends there. But my leaving doesn’t necessarily end those friendships. I am still on Twitter, but I’ve never been as “addicted” to Twitter as I was to FB, and am not nearly as tempted to “check-in” there while writing (I’m a Twitter nobody, so no dopamine rush from notifications).
Regarding writing minus FB, I find Kahneman’s necessity of taking “escapes” rings true. And getting up, even to refill my water, is compulsory. I also relate to Oates’ “pressure building” and your assertion that it’s important. I’m working on a series of resolution scenes right now, and I often find the pressure of writing them nearly unbearable. There’s a crazy emotional tug-of-war in getting the sentences down, worrying that they’re “right”, remembering that it’s “just a draft”; keeping the various strands straight, staying focused on this one strand; wanting to just be done, not wanting to be done; terror, joy; etc.
But you’ve revealed to me just how much that tug-of-war can be complicated, and perhaps worse, easily avoided, by clicking over to access the “crazy-town” news carnival vortex. I find that reading two newspapers online every morning, then waiting till the evening news to reengage, keeps me feeling both informed and at enough of an arm’s length. And a bit saner. (Well, at least on the days when there’s no major investigative report made public, or something huge like it.) Hopefully it’ll be reflected in the work, as well. But worrying about the work is a whole ‘nutha story.
Thanks for the insight.
J says
Absolutely. I am not on Facebook, but I do indulge in news site-hopping, checking this or that … and oh how time flies.
But when I am stuck in a story, the best thing is still to go out, wander around rather aimlessly (parks are best, but neighbourhood streets work too), letting my story question float around me, gently probing it from time to time, but not trying to force it. Playing with “what if” … and most of the time, like magic, the natural answer presents itself. – One time I was trying to improve the start of a chapter and found myself redesigning the first sentence over and over again. At one point I found the perfect phrase – but I still needed to go grocery shopping. So I marched through the shop reciting the perfect sentence in my head. ;-)) (And yes, carrying a pen and paper would have helped. And yes, I did have my phone on me, but somehow I did not want to type it in there.)
Luanne G. Smith says
I’ve about given up on social media (luckily I was never on Facebook in the first place). There’s just so much outrage everywhere. So, yeah, anymore when I need a break I walk my dog or clean the house. Those types of breaks actually prove more productive, because my mind almost always wanders back to my story and some sticking point that made me want the break in the first place.